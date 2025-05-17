Mom hilariously reenacts her toddler pretending to be a doctor, complete with 'very bad news'
Kids say the darndest things. And sometimes, what they say is truly, brilliantly bizarre. It's too bad we can't go back in time to recall what kind of fun madness circled through our minds as children, with our synapses firing on all cylinders. Just the role-playing alone could take hours, exclaiming, "I'm a kitten! I'm a princess! I'm a doctor!" Our bodies might have been small, but our minds were truly wonderlands.
Speaking of doctors, comedian and mother Kelly Vrooman (@Kellyvrooms on TikTok) has been posting hilarious clips reenacting the nutty things her toddlers say as if their ideas were totally sensible. (And who's to say they aren't?)
In one such clip, she acts out a story as originally told by her four-year-old pretending to be a doctor with "very bad news."
@kellyvrooms
Dramatically acting out real things. My four-year-old says. For better or worse, I lick a rock in this one. #parenting #motherhood #comedyvideo #humor #momsoftiktok #parentsoftiktok
The clip begins with Kelly sheepishly walking around with a giant pink plastic ring on her finger, reminiscent of a prize one might win at an arcade. She declares, "I'm wearing a ring because…I'm a girl T-Rex."
It then cuts to her wearing a stethoscope and running to the camera, while theatrical music underscores her every move. "You have blood coming out your skin," she says dramatically. "I'm your doctor, let me look in your ear." She "checks" the ear and forlornly reveals, "You have a broken arm. And you're gonna have to wear a cast. And never move it again."
Teddy Bear doctor uses a stethoscope on a cat.Giphy
She waits a beat, and as if she'd completely forgotten her last sentence, says, "I'm gonna go check on something." But before she gets up, all of a sudden, she's holding a baby doll. "But you take care of your baby. Please! It's a very…born…baby." She then proceeds to immediately chuck said baby off to the side.
A baby doll with a pink hat lies on the floor.pxhere.com
She stands up and walks to a door before turning back with an intense stare. "Wanna go on a trip with me? I'm going to…Pennsylvania." The music swells. And just like that, as though the entire conversation never existed, we now see Kelly outside holding up a huge rock. "I just want to eat a real rock," she says, and then comes the big dramatic ending. She licks the rock…ya know, like one does.
This clip alone has over half a million likes and 4,000 comments, full of support and stories about bizarre things viewers' own kids have said—and some of them were equally as hilarious. One TikToker writes, " I throw my patients to the side when I think about Pennsylvania, too!" Another is thrilled that they're seemingly not alone. "LMAO. This lets me know my child is not broken." A few commenters insist the reenactment reminds them of the TV show Grey's Anatomy.
And if that wasn't all exciting enough, an actual nurse backed up the diagnosis. " So uh, I’m not a doctor or anything, however, I am a nurse practitioner and well…that assessment was on point. I will be changing the way I perform assessments from now on."
Kelly has lots of similar and equally adorable posts, including a recent one where her three-year-old makes up a story about a dog becoming a cat. In a different clip another child shares this bit of wisdom: "We are all farm animals. You came to a farm. And you're a chicken."
@kellyvrooms
You’re a chicken! Kids give the best excuses and insults, so take notes. #excuses #yoga #funparenting #parentinghumor #momhumor #momsofpreschoolers #momsoftoddlers #actingchallenge
Wiser words may never have been uttered. Leave it to a five-year-old.