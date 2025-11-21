Mom's divisive comments highlight the 'unfair' part of having kids who travel for sports
If you pay, shouldn't your kid get to play?
Youth sports aren't easy on parents, time-wise, stress-wise, and definitely money-wise. Parents whose children participate in elite travel ball leagues can spend up to $12,000 annually on fees, equipment, hotel rooms and gas.
One mother, Casey Kelley, from Alabama, has spoken out, saying that if parents spend all of that money and time, their children should get to play in games. Kelley's daughter plays on a club volleyball team.
According to the latest Aspen Institute survey, the average American family spends $883 per year for a single child to play one primary sport. Project Play also points out that the cost of playing various youth sports can fluctuate greatly.
A group of young women playing a game of basketball Photo by Kenneth Schipper on Unsplash
For example, their 2022 report reveals that it costs an average $1,188 per year for a child to play soccer and $714 for baseball. As Jersey Watch writes, those numbers have come down a bit since the pandemic but are still cost prohibitive for many American families trying to make ends meet. What's even more frustrating is that those high prices don't even guarantee participation in games for children. A family can literally spend thousands of dollars all for the experience of having their child sit on a bench watching their peers actually get to participate.
The topic was inspired by a conversation she had with other volleyball parents who agreed that every kid should get a decent amount of playing time. “I’ll tell you what I think. I think, if you’re paying to be there, so it's not like high school sports, I think everyone should have the opportunity to play because this is a developmental league ... and they’re there to develop and to learn,” she explained in a TikTok video.
“Especially if these parents are paying thousands of dollars for them to be in the league and then traveling, spending money on hotels for their kid to sit there and maybe play a minute or two the whole weekend. I think it’s unfair,” she continued.
It's reasonable for Kelley to believe that spending a lot of money and traveling all over the map only to watch your kid play for a few minutes feels pointless. She wasn't the only one who thinks so, with several commenters chiming in with their agreement:
"If the coach held tryouts, said the kid was good enough for the team, and took their $, they should play"
"As someone who has coached a few of these types of teams, I believe every kid should get an opportunity to get in the game but not equal playing time"
"Personally I don’t think there should be travel ball until age 14-16, everything til then should be rec. but that’s my unpopular opinion."
However, a lot of parents disagreed with her in the comments.
"You pay for practice. Playing time is earned," Nathan Sullins wrote.
"Absolutely not. If you want fair playing time you play rec ball. Travel ball playing time is performance based," another user wrote.
baseball pitcher on field Photo by Ben Hershey on Unsplash
But these parents haven’t changed Kelley’s mind.
“I’m not opposed to kids earning their spot or the best kids playing more, but I feel that every kid who makes the team should at least have some playing time,” she told Upworthy. “I know it’s not a popular opinion, but it’s how I currently see it.”
Kelley further explained the story in a follow-up video"
"I'm not a participation trophy parent." She explained that she and her husband were both high-level athletes, so they know a thing or two about being competitive. "[Kids] should get to play. Not because anyone should be given anything. But I thought because you pay to play... you're going to get your money's worth. Otherwise, why do it?"
There's a growing movement that showcases problems inherent with travel youth sports. It's economically difficult on families, promotes burnout in young kids, has a profit-driven engine behind it, and is less than ideal for growing bodies.
