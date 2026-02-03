Mom claims she has the 'key' to being a great mother-in-law, and it's way too accurate
It's all about finding new ways to be happy.
It may come as a surprise to many of us, but not every mother-in-law disregards boundaries, questions their kid’s parenting styles, tries to manipulate, and so on and so forth. But there’s a reason why the stereotype exists. Plenty of couples have their own horror stories of being on the receiving end of toxic MIL behavior.
But for those who want to avoid being that stereotype, Janelle Marie on TikTok believes she has found the “key.” And it’s all about filling your own cup. “Fill your dang cup. Something outside of your children that makes you feel good, makes you feel fulfilled, makes you feel happy,” Janelle begins in a TikTok.
@heyjanellemarie Lets get some hobbies girls…..you know, when you can find a single free moment #hobbies #motherinlaw #toxicmotherinlaw #relationshipadvice #parentingtips #lifehack #grandparents #inlaws #parenting #boymom ♬ original sound - Janelle Marie
That means that besides devoting your identity towards nurturing kids, you should be “nurturing” your marriage, as well as other relationships, like friendships, she notes.
“I unfortunately feel like a number of mothers-in-law that are feeling really confused about this role of mother-in-law or dissatisfied with the role of mother-law, and it ends up meaning that they act in a way that comes across as desperate or controlling or with guilt trips — women who don’t have enough going on outside of their relationship and their role as a mom. And so when their kids grow up, they’re ill-equipped to replace that relationship with other things.”
Janelle concludes by acknowledging it’s “easier said than done,” and reiterates that she isn’t trying to place blame, but rather just point out that “it’s something we need to be aware of.” There are many mothers who have graduated to mother-in-law status and have built their entire identity around being a parent. It has to be a shock to the system to realize that you must find a new outlet in life for personal fulfillment. But it's probably what's best for themselves and their children.
In the comments, folks clearly resonate with Janell’s stance—many have MILs of their own who could really benefit from a hobby or a friend circle.
“My MIL’s hobby was getting into my marriage,” quipped one viewer.
“My toxic mother-in-law has had zero friends in the 18 years I’ve known her,” said another.
A few MILs even chimed in. One shared, “I noticed I got too involved/emotional/bothered by my son’s relationship and immediately looked in the mirror! Poured that energy into my marriage, friends, and hobbies.”
“OMG, you’re right,” reflected another. “Don’t get me wrong, I’m a good MIL, I don’t meddle or overstep, but boy do I struggle. I definitely need to get a hobby!”
It must be hard to create a new identity
As we know, it can be hard for any mom to not lose themselves in the demands of raising a child. And only up until recently were women allowed by society to see themselves as anything beyond being a mother. Self-care is also a fairly new concept for everyone. It is understandable that many MILs find themselves in this struggle without adequate coping mechanisms.
But still, if the goal really is to maintain loving, healthy family relationships, it’s crucial to be mindful of any self-sabotaging behaviors and continue working through those insecurities.
For those looking to be the best mother-in-law they can be, here are a few pieces of advice:
Don't make it about you
It can be difficult to accept that you might not be the number one woman in your kid’s life anymore, but it’s important both for you and the couple that those potential feelings of rejection get reframed. After all, there's truly no love lost. The love has just been expanded into new areas.
@heyjanellemarie Mother-In-Law Support Line: Grandma Shower……we have a new character, the MIL has entered the chat 😏 Story submitted by sadly more than one follower 😳 #satire #motherinlaw #toxicmotherinlaw #babyshower #newmom #expectingmom #etiquette ♬ original sound - Janelle Marie
Use your words to uplift, not criticize
Words are powerful. Use them wisely. A little compliment now and then goes a long way. Remember, it's not your place to pass judgment on your adult children, unless it's a life-or-death situation.
Back off
Let the couple raise their kids and solve their problems as they see fit. Trust that you can let them handle their own. Even when intentions are good, offers of help without being asked for it can be seen as criticism. Also, remember that times change and so do attitudes towards parenting. Kids in the 2020s may not benefit from many 1980s tactics.
@heyjanellemarie I’m a Daughter-In-Law…… #daughterinlaw #satire #motherinlaw #inlaws #marriage #millennials ♬ original sound - Janelle Marie
Invite and Include
Leaving people out leads to resentment. Always invite kids and their spouses to performances, graduations, birthday celebrations, and other family events, even if you don't think they want to or can attend.
And, of course…fill your own cup.
This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.