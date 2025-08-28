Therapist says making these 5 small changes will get your teen to start sharing more with you
Everything isn't always "fine."
Raising teens is not for the faint of heart, and getting them to share more than "fine" when inquiring about their day can feel nearly impossible. But communicating with your teen doesn't have to feel like a trip to the dentist. If you make just a few small adjustments, you'll notice that conversations start flowing more smoothly.
Before we proceed, I'd like to ease your mind. As a therapist who has spent more than a decade working with teens, I can tell you: they're listening. It may not seem like it, especially if you have a boundary tester, but they hear what you tell them and know that you're trying to protect them. But there is a common theme to their complaints: they don't feel heard, they feel like their parents talk at them instead of to them, and a big one is that they fear being judged, subsequently disappointing their parents.
Teenagers are in a unique stage in not only brain development but also social, emotional, and biological development as well. There are a lot of things going on inside their brains and bodies that need to be acknowledged. From the ages of 12-18 kids experience a psychosocial developmental stage called "Identity vs Role Confusion," according to famed psychoanalyst Erick Erikson. During this stage of development, teens are figuring out who they are and what they believe in, independent of their parents.
This is also a time when they pull away from their parents to seek more advice and validation from their peers, which is generally where the breakdown happens. "Fine" becomes the standard answer to nearly any question a curious parent hoping for a glimmer of communication can think to ask. If you want to avoid the dreaded "fine," here are some things you could try to get your teen to open up.
Trap them in the car
Kidding. Don't actually "trap" them in the car, but if you want to get a few extra words out of your teen, the car is a great place to dig a little deeper. We still want to approach topics with care and thoughtfulness, but I've found that when the teen isn't pressured to have eye contact or see their parent's expression to something they've said, they tend to tell you more. But it's on you to know what to ask. Instead of, "How was school?" ask a more probing question.
Sometimes, asking them to tell you about something exciting, funny or interesting that happened will result in them spilling a lot more details about their day. If you know they've been struggling with a class or teacher, feel free to ask them if the teacher is still being a turd. It may sound silly, but little things like that let them know you're on their side and frees the air for them to voice grievances.
Try not to make talks into a production
This well-intentioned method of having big conversations can really stifle communication with teenagers. Sitting them down at the kitchen table across from both of their parents to talk about sex or drugs can feel a lot like getting called into the principal's office. Important talks don't need to be formal; they can happen just about anywhere. And if you didn't start off having chats like that early and often, you can start now.
If there's a way for you both to be busy while talking, it will help dissipate any nervous energy that might come up. This means chatting while cooking dinner together, putting together a puzzle, or pulling weeds takes the formality out of the conversation and you might even be surprised with their own questions.
Put your tool belt away, you're not Bob the Builder
When your teen finally opens up about an issue, they don't always want you to fix it. In fact, jumping right into "fix-it" mode can be a quick way to get your teen to clam up, especially if fixing it means having some harsh words with the person you feel hurt your child. Believe it or not, teenagers are capable of problem-solving! They've been watching you do it all their lives.
A great way to build on the trust that comes with open communication is by asking your child how they want to be supported. You can do this by asking, "Do you want my advice or do you just want me to listen?" This question goes a long way because it's showing them that you trust them to not only know what they need in the moment but to fix their own problem. It will also help build their confidence when interacting with peers outside of the home.
You were once a teenager—but you're not now
Parents all over are guilty of this, myself included. It's natural to see someone going through something similar to what you experienced and automatically pull on your imaginary suspenders, breathe deeply and say, "Back in my day." Yes, the anecdote might be relevant. It might even be helpful, but if they didn't ask or expressly give permission after you've asked, it's not a bad idea to keep it to yourself.
If every time your teen comes to you with a problem you relive your glory days, they'll suddenly have far fewer problems that they need help addressing. They want to know about your life as a teenager, which lets them know a different side of you, but they don't want to know when they're actively struggling. They'll ask when they're ready for you to pull out those suspenders and a good piece of straw to chew on.
Practice your poker face
You know that high-pitched noise your ears sometimes make for seemingly no reason? There have been more than a few times that I've wished for that temporary break in hearing when my own teens overshared details about their personal lives. But when your teen is opening up about something important to them, it's not the time for judgment. That includes your face.
Instead of a wide-eyed gasp, practice with a friend or partner reacting to the most ridiculous information with a straight face and curiosity. This will help if your kid comes home from a sleepover with Ronald McDonald red hair or when they tell you that they snuck into the liquor cabinet and got sick from too much tequila. Learning to keep a neutral face will also help them feel safe if something more life-changing happens, like a teen pregnancy, drug use, or coming out as LGBTQ.
Learning to keep the judgment off of your face and out of your voice will go a long way. Following their confession by identifying and validating their feelings will help to disarm the defenses they likely put up before they spilled their secret. Not sure what to say? Something like, "That must've been scary. How are you feeling now?" works well because it allows them a chance to reflect. The point is for them to feel heard and supported. Of course, some of these revelations may require consequences if there's something egregious that occurred, but for the most part, this is unlocking a sacred sharing of trust and information.
Bonus: Your child's business is theirs to share, not yours
This is one that many parents are guilty of whether it's good news, bad news or embarrassing news. Some parents have a bad habit of sharing their teenager's information without their permission and, sometimes, without thought about how their child may feel. During my work with teens, this came up a lot. Teens were mortified that their great aunt knew they'd had their first kiss or started their period.
A good rule to follow to maintain trust in this area is to ask if you would want that information shared about you. If you're unsure, ask your child. If you are sure, ask your child. Basically, anything beyond them having a stellar report card should be a quick check in with your kid. Maybe they wanted to share the news first or maybe they don't want anyone to know the news at all. Keeping things under wraps until your teen gives the okay will preserve the trust and communication you've worked so hard to build.
This article was written by Jacalyn Wetzel, Licensed Clinical Social Worker and practicing therapist.