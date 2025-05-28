Elementary school teacher's dance videos raise nearly $20,000 to pay off student lunch debts
"The students are required to be in school every single day, we should be able to pick up that bill for their food.”
TikTok dances are totally mesmerizing. Who hasn't gotten sucked into watching stunning choreography to your favorite songs? While most of us struggle to nail those dance moves, special education teacher Kati Jo Christensen does not.
As any great teacher does, she is using her love of rhythm and talent for dancing for a good cause. Christensen decided to join the social media platform in January 2025 to raise money to pay off school lunch debts at her school, West Haven Elementary, and more in her local Weber County, Utah.
Christensen began with the goal of raising $4,000 to cover her school's lunch deficit, a number she has exceedingly surpassed. She has raised nearly $20,000 in five months.
@mrscactusvibes
Our new lunch deficit for school ##4##utah##lunchdeficit##feedthekids##creatorfund##teachersoftiktok##loveandpositivity##payoffschoollunches##dancingteachersoftiktok##dancingteachers##spedteachersoftiktok##school##classroom##govspencercox
“I had seen another creator doing this for her own school on TikTok,” Christensen told the Standard-Examiner. “And I knew that my school, West Haven Elementary, had a bit of a lunch deficit. … I thought I could probably do the same thing. So, I figured out how much my lunch deficit was going to be and then I started making videos and working on getting 10,000 followers on TikTok. And then it just kind of grew into what it is now.”
Christensen has more than 47,000 followers on TikTok who watch her creative dance moves to artists like Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Lady Gaga, and more.
@mrscactusvibes
Working to cover a new school lunch deficit! $343.50 #creatorfund #teachersoftiktok #roadto10k #spedteachersoftiktok #school #loveandpositivity #payoffschoollunches #700 #coldplay
Since she reached her goal of covering the school lunch deficit for her elementary school, she has also been able to contribute to the school lunch debts at five additional schools in her area. She explains that while students are never denied a meal, the debts accrue over time and can ultimately effect graduation.
“No child is denied a lunch. So, they will always be fed,” Christensen explained. “But then that school lunch debt or deficit will follow the student all the way until they graduate high school. And, in some cases, if they haven’t paid for that, they don’t get their high school diploma. So, it kind of stands in the way of them actually getting to their future goals. … I feel like we, as a state, can definitely help fix that. Just because the students are required to be in school every single day, we should be able to pick up that bill for their food.”
@mrscactusvibes
Please stay 1 minute to help pay off student lunch deficit 🫶🏻 #creatorfund #teachersoftiktok #spedteachersoftiktok #school #loveandpositivity #payoffschoollunches #dancingteacher
If viewers watch her videos for one minute, she earns revenue. "If you have a TikTok account and you go onto your TikTok and if one of my videos comes up on your 'For You Page,' if you watch for a minute, then that gives me income so that I can take that money and then donate it to school lunches," she explained to Studio 5.
She has big goals to expand her reach. Christensen is currently in the process of starting a nonprofit. “I want it to be not just school lunch stuff, but I wanted to also help teachers and students with school supplies,” Christensen told the publication.
Ultimately, she wants to bring awareness to others through her dance moves and encourage people to pay off debts in school districts close to home.
@mrscactusvibes
Happy Friday everyone!!! #may #teachersoftiktok #statetesting2025 #tiktok #utah #lunchdeficit #feedthekids #loveandpositivity #payoffschoollunches #dancingteachersoftiktok #spedteachersoftiktok #school #classroom #helpthekids #tiredteacher
"They can donate to their local schools; it doesn’t have to be through like me or any kind of organization," Christensen added. "They can just call their local school or a school that they know is struggling and they can donate to school lunch deficit."
Christensen's viewers love her passion for her moves and students.
"'School lunch debt' should never be a phrase anywhere! Sending love 💕," one commented.
Another added, "Came for the lunch fund, stayed for the dancing 💃🏼."
And another viewer wrote, "Those babies and their families are so lucky to have someone who cares about them as much as you do! I pray when my son starts school there is someone like you!❤️"