Man teaching people in other countries how to dance online is the perfect mood booster
"This is exactly what we need."
Dancing is one of those things that comes easier to some people than it does to others. Having no rhythm seems to be a lot like being tone deaf: no matter how hard you try it takes a herculean amount of effort just to get it remotely close to what you're trying to replicate. But some people have rhythm and are simply untrained on how to use it which is when dance teachers or tutorials come in handy.
When TikTok was first developed, it was mainly an app where people made dancing trends and tutorials. You can still find dance videos on the app but it's mostly been taken over with skits, life advice, politics, trad wife content and more. But recently a content creator named Ace has been delighting people with random live videos of him teaching people from different parts of the world how to dance.
It's unclear how or when it started since it looks like someone came across the live and decided to screen record it. Ace uploads the screen recordings onto his platform putting them all in one place. It is truly like watching a impromptu dance class because clearly some of the dancers are repeat attendees based on their interactions. The "classes" seem to be full of men from countries that don't speak English so the communication is a little spotty at times but they make it work.
man jumping on the middle of the street during daytime Photo by Andre Hunter on Unsplash
In one video Ace is teaching them how to do the "superman" from Soulja Boy's song "Crank That." It starts off a little rocky as Ace speaks loudly trying to convey the five men need to copy his moves.
"Listen, follow me. What I do, you do. Got it? No own moves. Do not bring your own moves up here. I need you being precise" Ace shouts just before the music begins to play again.
That's when one of the men seems to have a bit of a personal issue happening with his backside that the TikTok dance instructor has to tell him to leave alone. The entire interaction is comical but wholesome. The men appear to be really invested in learning this dance
@thefvmousace I HAD TO TAKE EM BACK REAL QUICK😂 #trending #jokess #stream #fypシ #explorepage✨ ♬ original sound - Ace ♠️
In another video, Ace teaches a different group of men how to do Jackson 5's "ABC" dance. Of course the communication barrier had the instructor a little stressed. One man named Babar struggled to understand what Ace was asking him to do but eventually got it so the class could resume. People cannot get enough of these videos as they provide a form of escapism from stress.
One person asks, "Is the world…. Healing ?!???"
Another shares, "This is exactly what we need."
@thefvmousace Babar had me stressed 😂😂😂😂#jokes #streaming #trending #fypシ ♬ original sound - Ace ♠️
"TikTok gotta be the only place where u see America happy," someone else surmises.
"TikTok is a real view into the world usually. The news would have you believe we're in an apocalypse. Irl, most people are chilling," another person chimes in.
While Ace's dance classes won't actually bring world peace, it's certainly a nice break from the current stressors people are feeling. Besides, who doesn't like a little dance break?