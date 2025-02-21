Teacher reveals her 'Roman Empire,' is connection between childhood play and high school academics
Cutting down on recess has long term educational impacts.
Nearly everyone has their own version of a "Roman Empire." It's the thing you think about at different points in your day often for no connected reason. You have amassed a lot of information on this random topic and could probably talk about it for hours. Many people's "Roman Empire" is the literal Roman Empire, which is where the phrase came from after someone claimed that a lot of men think about the collapse of the Roman Empire unprompted throughout the week.
A teacher who goes by the moniker of Miss Redacted on social media recently shared about her own "Roman Empire" and it was quite surprising. The teacher teaches high school students and has made an observation about her students' physical development when it comes to fine motor skills and being able to sit in chairs for longer periods of time.
But what sparked the conversation about the importance of play for physical development and subsequent academic success is a video by a preschool teacher, Miss Redacted shares.
"They teach preschool and they were talking about how the kids like, literally can't do anything. They can't hold a pencil for long periods of time, they can't play with play dough, they can't color, they can't spray a spritz bottle and my Roman Empire is the connection between physical development through play and academics," the teacher says.
Miss Redacted reveals that she currently teaches U.S. History to eleventh graders but before she started teaching high school, she also worked with Early Headstart, a program geared towards child development for low income families.
"I feel like because that's been my experience, I really view child development from an interesting perspective and I'm able to make a lot of connections between younger kids and older kids and why they are the way they are, and why they do things that they do," she reveals before explaining further that kids have been evaluated heavily using standardized testing which means play is being "ripped out of schools."
Miss Redacted explains that this isn't just happening in elementary schools, but preschools as well. In some of the schools she has spoken with, elementary students are only given recess for 20-30 minutes once or twice a week. The rest of the week they are expected to be in class as recess is seen as part of "specials" like library or art. It's not always something students are given on a daily basis as some schools believe it's taking away from valuable educational instruction time.
Of course children play outside of school, but school recess equipment is designed specifically for gross motor development and meets the additional recommendations by the CDC about child activity levels. The Center for Disease Control recommends that children between the ages of 6-17 have moderate to vigorous activity for at least 60 minutes a day with a mixture of aerobic, muscle strengthening, and bone strengthening activities. While some kids may be meeting or exceeding this recommended level of activity with sports outside of school, others may not be due to the increase of screen time in young children.
This teacher sees the difference in her high schoolers when they have not had the proper amount of physical activity as children saying, "When I see my high school students, I can see the impact of that. A lot of my high school students still hold their pencils like this," she says while demonstrating a fist hold on a pencil. "And I want to make it clear, I don't want this to come across as body shaming at all, I do not care what you look like but I've noticed a lot of my high schoolers do not have physical strength and stamina."
Miss Redacted further explains that fine motor strength is built first by having core strength which is built up through play, "So if you were not playing that much as a child, you're either on an iPad or you're doing standardized testing, or like those weird modules they make them do now. If all your time is being spent on technology and not physical play, you're not lifting yourself, you're not pulling things, you're not crawling, you're not building that core strength so then it's also hard for you to build that fine motor strength."
Before electronics replaced typical childhood play, fine motor skills were refined by playing with small items, whether it was making friendship bracelets, putting puzzles together, playing with Polly Pockets or Play-Doh. Miss Redacted shares that even her AP U.S. History kids have a hard time holding their pencils and sitting upright for longer periods of time without their hands becoming too fatigued for them to even be able to finish their required essays during AP exams.
The teacher laments, "me as a history teacher should not have to do strength training to get you to be able to pass your test but I don't know. It's like so my Roman Empire. I think that, that is one thing that's a really big problem in education, is that people don't realize how much the brain and the body are connected."