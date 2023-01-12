2 monkeys were paid unequally; see what happens next

Michelle Yeoh has been acting in films for 40 years.
Michelle Yeoh won the award for Best Actress in a Comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes for her leading role as Evelyn Wang in the acclaimed film "Everything Everywhere All at Once." It was a moment the actress had been waiting 40 years to have, and she wasn't about to let anyone rush her through it.
Yeoh, 60, has been acting in action films in Hong Kong since the 1980s and in the U.S. since the late '90s, kicking martial arts butt alongside the likes of Jet Li, Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan's 007. With major roles in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," "Memoirs of a Geisha" and "Crazy Rich Asians," among other films, she's become a well-recognized face to any regular filmgoer. But until "Everything Everywhere All at Once," she had never played the lead role in a Hollywood film.
Winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy was Yeoh's moment to revel in her success after decades of uphill battles as an Asian actress in an industry filled with underrepresentation and misrepresentation. So when the music cue indicated she needed to wrap up her acceptance speech at the two-minute mark, she simply wasn't having it.
It's a common annoyance in award shows for winners to be interrupted by the music during their speeches, which must be kept short so the event doesn't drag on for too long, but Yeoh could have won an award for how quickly and decisively she reacted as soon as the piano music started up.
"Shut up, please," she said, mid-sentence. "I can beat you up, OK? And that's serious."
Watch:
\u201c"I'm just gonna stand here and take this all in. 40 years. Not letting go of this."\n\nMichelle Yeoh accepts her #GoldenGlobe. https://t.co/IpBnF0ZqEp\u201d
Using a raspy lower register gets noticed or does it?
This article originally appeared on 07.28.15
"Vocal Fry" is a term for the glottal, creaking sound of lower-register speech oscillation.
You know, like that raspy Zooey-Deschanel-type thing where your voice has that little "GuUuUuUuUuUuUuUh" crackle, instead of the smooth, consistent "Guuuuuuuuuuuuuuh."
That really didn't help at all, huh?
OK, it's this:
We've noticed women using "vocal fry" for a while now...
A scientific study was reported in a 2011 issue of Science magazine that's generally credited with adding the phrase "vocal fry" into the popular lexicon. Before this point, according to the magazine, apparently vocal fry did not exist, although Britney Spears anachronistically employed it in the first line of her debut single, "Baby One More Time" all the way back in 1998. And she wasn't the only pop star to do so.
Britney Spears was all about the 'vocal fry' with her debut single, "Baby One More Time."
The study from Science purported that women are often different than men (groundbreaking!), and thus, women talked less good with their mouth-sounds. (I'm paraphrasing, but that was the gist.) (Please excuse my rolling eyes.)
Specifically, vocal fry was said to be a trend among college-aged women of a certain social standing. "Young students tend to use it when they get together. Maybe this is a social link between members of a group," noted one female researcher.
...but recently it's been recognized that us dudes have been getting in on the action for a while too.
All right, guys! We're finally getting closer to true gender parity! But the question remains: How come no one noticed that men have been using vocal fry for years?
"This American Life" host Ira Glass recently admitted that he uses vocal fry. But in a conversation with Chana Jaffe-Walt (who is not a dude), Glass also admitted that no one notices his vocal fry. And it's not that no one notices — women are criticized for using vocal fry while men have been getting away with it for years.
"I get criticized for a lot of things in the emails to the show," Glass said. "No one has ever pointed this out."
Noted academic and anarcho-syndicalist advocate Noam Chomsky has also been known to employ vocal fry (presumably as a means of dismantling capitalism). Chomsky certainly has his detractors, but none of them seem to take issue with his vocal quality either. And even The Hairpin noted over 6 years ago that male vocal fry has become "a thing."
In reality, associating the vocal fry trend only with women — both in practice and in naming — is a really just another way of trying to define gender roles.
It's certainly interesting to observe the trends in human social interactions in the same way we observe a pack of wild capuchin monkeys. But the way that vocal fry gained traction in popular culture was, well, kind of weird.
There are many legitimate reasons — beyond gender — for why a person might develop vocal fry.
The simple truth is that vocal fry is just one way that people talk, regardless of their gender. Some people employ it as a means of being heard, as differentiating their voices from the rest of the masses. Other people really do just talk that way!
And it's another example of the way we treat women like Goldilocks("This one's too sexy, and this one's too prude, and..."). If a woman uses a higher register to speak, then it's classified as ditzy, valley-girl uptalk. If a woman uses her lower register, it's vocal fry. If she speaks in the middle (modal range), her words often get lost entirely.
Women are often classified just from the way they talk.
A school assignment asked for 3 "good" reasons for slavery.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18
It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework.
Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.
And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
Trameka Brown-Berry was looking over her 4th-grade son Jerome's homework when her jaw hit the floor.
"Give 3 'good' reasons for slavery and 3 bad reasons," the prompt began.
You read that right. Good reasons ... FOR SLAVERY.
Lest anyone think there's no way a school would actually give an assignment like this, Brown-Berry posted photo proof to Facebook.
In the section reserved for "good reasons," (again, for slavery), Jerome wrote, "I feel there is no good reason for slavery thats why I did not write."
Yep. That about covers it.
The school assignment was intended to spark debate and discussion — but isn't that part of the problem?
The assignment was real. In the year 2018. Unbelievable.
The shockingly offensive assignment deserved to be thrown in the trash. But young Jerome dutifully filled it out anyway.
His response was pretty much perfect.
We're a country founded on freedom of speech and debating ideas, which often leads us into situations where "both sides" are represented. But it can only go so far.
There's no meaningful dialogue to be had about the perceived merits of stripping human beings of their basic living rights. No one is required to make an effort to "understand the other side," when the other side is bigoted and hateful.
In a follow-up post, Brown-Berry writes that the school has since apologized for the assignment and committed to offering better diversity and sensitivity training for its teachers.
But what's done is done, and the incident illuminates the remarkable racial inequalities that still exist in our country. After all, Brown-Berry told the Chicago Tribune, "You wouldn't ask someone to list three good reasons for rape or three good reasons for the Holocaust."
At the very end of the assignment, Jerome brought it home with a bang: "I am proud to be black because we are strong and brave ... "
Good for Jerome for shutting down the thoughtless assignment with strength and amazing eloquence.
Map demonstrating scores of the Program for International Student Assessment for each state compared to a country that has similar scores.
This article originally appeared on 05.22.15
This is not news: America does pretty badly when it goes up against other countries academically.
This is true even if we take it one state at a time—no single state, no matter how wealthy or small, matches the top scoring countries. And yet, the U.S. spends more per student than many other countries in the world.
In the image at the top, each state is mapped to a country that had similar scores on the Program for International Student Assessment, an international test of mathematical reasoning given to 15-year-olds. The top 15 countries are in purple. No, there isn't any purple on this map.
Reporter Amanda Ripley wanted to figure out why U.S. education outcomes are so mediocre.
She started asking random people what they thought and she followed up on their ideas. The same theories came up over and over: People blamed poverty and diversity for the difference between U.S. students and students everywhere else. But when Ripley dug into the numbers, she discovered that, while those are factors, they don't fully explain the difference.
No adult could give her a satisfactory answer, so she went to the experts: kids.
Kids spend more time in school than anyone. They've got strong opinions about school. They have opinions on what is working.
She talked to the only students who could have firsthand knowledge of the differences between schools in top-performing countries and those in the U.S.: American kids who were exchange students in those countries.
She surveyed hundreds of exchange students and found three major points that they all agreed on.
The students all said that in their host countries:
School is harder. There's less homework but the material is more rigorous. People take education more seriously, from selecting the content to selecting the teachers.
Sports are just a hobby. In the U.S., sports are a huge distraction from the business of school, but that's not the case in other countries.
Kids believe there's something in it for them. The students in other countries deeply believe that what they are doing in school affects how interesting their lives were going to be. Even if they don't like a class, they see their education as a stepping stone to their future.
To hear more from these amazing kids (and a great story about how an education reporter managed to take an international standardized test), check out the video from PopTech below:
Kelsey Fry singing Taylor Swift's "The Best Day" to her mom on Christmas.
Music has the magic ability to help us express ourselves when words just aren’t enough. It has a unique power to help us live in the moment as we focus on each note, beat and lyric. Music can also bring people together like nothing else whether it’s through dancing, singing or simply listening.
A beautiful video posted to TikTok by Kelsey Fry shows how music helped create a moment between mother and daughter that they both hoped could last forever.
According to Good Morning America, Fry’s mother, Christie Geraty, has been battling terminal non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma for 15 years and she knew that last Christmas would be the final one with her family. On that bittersweet holiday, Fry took a moment to play Taylor Swift’s “The Best Day” for her mother to show how much she cared.
“Taylor Swift has been in my life for as long as my mom has had cancer,” Fry told Good Morning America. “[My mother’s] battle is coming to an end now, but after 15 years, I can honestly say that [Swift’s] music is like therapy for us."
Swift wrote “The Best Day” about her family but its primary focus is when her mother was there to support her during difficult times. The song was the perfect way to pay tribute to her mom on the family’s last Christmas together.
It's incredibly moving to see how Geraty wants to take in every moment with her daughter because she won't have many more left. It's a reminder to all of us to appreciate the people we love in our lives because our time is finite.
Fry’s voice breaks up a bit when she sings the line “God smiles on my little brother, inside and out he's better than I am,” because her 16-year-old brother passed away unexpectedly in February.
"I know a lot of people don't understand the Taylor Swift obsession, but her lyrics have gotten me through every season of my life, including this last Christmas with my mama,” Fry captioned the video.
Fry posted a follow-up video of her playing Swift’s song “Soon You’ll Get Better” for her mother while her own daughter sings along.
And I hate to make this all about me
But who am I supposed to talk to?
What am I supposed to do
If there's no you?
If her mother’s terminal cancer and brother’s unexpected death weren’t enough, Fry’s third child was diagnosed with a rare liver disease that requires a transplant. But the lessons she’s learned from her mother have carried her through all the pain.
“After wrestling how to handle such crummy situations, we decided that we didn't really have another choice other than to choose joy for the rest of our lives and that's something that my mom has taught us time and time again,” said Fry.
Jason Grosboll, a concession worker at a Cinemark theater in Corpus Christi, Texas, offers moviegoers a show before the film has even started with his hypnotic popcorn-serving skills.
Grosboll’s popcorn powers were first discovered by a moviegoer named Oscar (aka @oanderle) while seeing the latest “Avatar.” Oscar posted a video of Grosboll deftly spinning a giant popcorn bucket on his finger and tossing it up into the air with the finesse of a seasoned flair bartender, which quickly took the internet by storm and earned Grosboll the nickname “Popcorn Guy.”
The legend of Popcorn Guy is so far-reaching that Jimmy Kimmel reached out to have him on a segment of his show to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at his popcornography.
“I’m surprised you haven’t joined the Harlem Globetrotters,” Kimmel quipped as Grosboll once again showed off his impressive process of filling, spinning and buttering his “trusty bucket.”
Watch the segment below:
Grosboll had been working at concessions for 10 years, but only started serving up popcorn tricks for the last five, after seeing a friend try to spin a bucket and fail. Bored one day, he taught himself how to do it, and perfected it until it became second nature.
“I love my job more than anything in the world right now,” he told Kimmel.
Grosboll’s enthusiasm impressed Kimmel so much that he offered him perhaps the coolest popcorn-serving job ever—at the Oscars. Kimmel, who is hosting this year, invited the “world’s greatest popcorn bucket filler ever” to the star-studded event airing on March 12, 2023, joking that he might even serve popcorn to Tom Cruise.
Of course, Grosboll said yes. Talk about never knowing where your passions may take you.
Thank you Popcorn Guy for serving up not only delicious popcorn, but some smiles and a great attitude to boot.