A soon-to-be dad asked for the best parts of having kids. Parents delivered with heartwarming joy.
He was tired of only hearing about how his life would soon be over and how he'd never sleep again.
The dizzying preparation stage of soon-to-be-parenthood can be a little daunting. Everyone and their grandma—literally—bombards you with congratulations, advice and doomsday-like predictions about how your life is about to change.
People try to prepare you for parenthood by sharing horror stories or warning you about how hard it's going to be with the best of intentions. Parenting can be tough, and going into it with overly rose-colored glasses can lead to some painful reality checks. But too many jokes about never sleeping again or anecdotes about toddler tantrums can also dampen what should be a joyful time of anticipation and excitement and make parenting sound like a total drag, which it's not.
That's why soon-to-be-dad Harris Fanaroff took to Twitter to ask parents what they really love about raising kids.
"I’m tired of hearing the…'You’ll never sleep again' 'Your travel life is over' 'Say goodbye to your weekends,'" Fanaroff wrote. "My first baby is joining us in the next 3 weeks and I’m excited, nervous, anxious, and grateful. I’d love to hear your favorite parts of having a newborn/baby/kids."
Fanaroff tells Upworthy he thought he might get a couple of responses to his request. He never expected he would get a deluge of parents delivering the goods in the most heartwarming way.
"Babies are magic," shared Mary Katharine Ham. "Just had my 4th, and it will never cease to amaze me how much you can love hanging out w a person you just laid eyes on and who also cannot talk. Nothing better than a baby snoozing on your chest. You have many moments of wonder & sleepy smiles ahead of you!"
"Waking them up in the morning," wrote Teddy Mitrosilis. "Our 6 month old has the biggest smile every morning when we get her up, as if she’s genuinely astonished she gets another day. Enjoy every time you get to do that!"
"Our baby girl hit 11 months today," wrote Vincenzo Landino. "It's amazing. Seeing her face in awe every time she experiences something new. Seeing how she picks up on little quirks from me and my wife already. It's all so awesome. Just enjoy the ride. Do what works for you."
"Babies unlock a whole new and different part of life filled with those things, sure, but also of love, joy, happiness, meaning, and purpose," wrote Jason Schulweis. "You get a brand new perspective on life, and your heart grows. It’s the best thing in the world."
"You will be more proud than you have ever been, and your heart will be heavy with burden (because of the crazy world) but full of hope because your child will know your love. don't let anyone tell you otherwise," shared Kahlil Ashanti. "I have three boys and they are my joy."
Robbie Britt sang the praises of "the hand hold."
"It’ll start with them grabbing a finger, and then one day you’ll be walking and you feel them reach up and grab your hand," he wrote. "That’s when the heart melts!"
Jason Cohen agreed with the other answers and added, "Bottom line is the good stuff outweighs the negatives 100:1. Holding that little life, watching them figure out the entire world, the giggles and little hands on your face, seeing you in them, for good or Ill they’ll have to figure out themselves."
So many parents chimed in with the things that make parenthood magical, wonder-filled and joyful.
"I've read probably about 200 of them to my wife," Fanaroff says. "I've also had 100+ people message me directly to tell me how much they and their partner have enjoyed reading them and it's been so refreshing for them to see."
After receiving over 3,000 positive comments about having kids, Fanaroff says he's most looking forward to watching his wife become a mom, hearing their baby's first laugh and seeing their baby's first smile. "And one that I never thought of until all these comments but apparently that new baby smell!" he adds.
Can confirm. Babies smell like heaven.
Fanaroff says the response to his tweet has been "amazing," and it's true. Not only is it an uplifting, positive boost for folks who are looking forward to welcoming a child to their family, but it's also a good reminder for all parents of the beauty and joy that make the hard parts 100% worthwhile.