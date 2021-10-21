Family

After Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's daughter was bullied, they disagreed on whether she should 'push back'

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis
via TechCrunch/Flickr and Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis admitted a recent parenting fail on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and it brought up a debate parents have had for ages: Should kids be taught to physically fight back when they're being bullied?

It all started after Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher's daughter Wyatt Isabelle, now 7, came home from preschool and revealed she was pushed by a bully. To which Kunis replied, "Did you push her back?"

"Push her back next time," was the advice Kunis gave to her daughter. "You push her back and say 'No, thank you,' and you walk away." She later elaborated on her instructions saying not to push anyone when they're on the swings, ladder or slides but when they're "even-Steven."

However, when Kutcher heard this advice he completely disagreed.

"I turned around, and I see Ashton's face, and he was like, 'No!'" she said, shaking her head.

Even though Kutcher disagreed, she stood firmly on her advice. "You stand up for yourself, and you say 'No thank you,'" she said.

Mila Kunis teaches her kids to stand up for themselves | MOM CONFESSIONS. www.youtube.com

The dispute between Kutcher and Kunis is a topic as old as time. Heck, even the Bible can't agree on whether or not to take "an eye for an eye" or to "turn the other cheek."

Psychologist Karyn Healy says that in some cases it may be beneficial for a child to punch back at a bully. "Several studies of pre-school and primary school-aged children have found that being submissive to peers and not retaliating increases children's risk of ongoing bullying," she wrote in The Conversation.

But a lot rides on how successful the child is with their retaliation. If the child's response is wild and emotional, the bullying may intensify.

"Hitting back may deter further aggression if done calmly and competently, but if the child is highly emotional or physically unskilled, hitting back will make matters much worse," Healy writes.

Healy believes that the best way for a child to avoid being bullied is to respond by being assertive and calm. She adds they should stand up for themselves by using their words and to enlist the help of friends. Also, research shows that it's important to notify any school officials because "most schools can improve the situation when made aware of the issue."

Carrie Goldman, author of "Bullied: What Every Parent, Teacher, and Kid Needs to Know About Ending the Cycle of Fear," says that teaching kids to fight back can make them feel that it's their fault they're being bullied.

"Those kids who are unable to fight back may end up feeling blamed for the bullying," she writes. "Their already fragile self-esteem is further weakened, as they wonder, 'What is wrong with me? Why can't I make this stop?'"

Child psychologist Dr. Andrew Mendonsa offers a slightly different opinion. He believes that a child should react physically to defend themselves, but only to remove themselves from the situation, not to send a message.

"Children do have a right to defend themselves, but they have a right to defend themselves in the sense of escaping a situation," Mendonsa explained to ABC 10.

"If someone has their hands around their neck, they have a right to break free of those holds," he added. "But then again, breaking free and then engaging in the situation, unfortunately, is going to be seen as being an aggressor."

The takeaway appears to be that parents should focus themselves on raising confident children because they are less likely to be bullied. But if they are, they will be able to respond in a manner that doesn't encourage the bullying to intensify.

Also, it's imperative that children are taught to notify a teacher or person of authority if they are being bullied.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
parenting
GoFundMe Heroes

3 GoFundMes making school better through small acts of kindness

Images courtesy of Mark Storhaug & Kaiya Bates

True

The experiences we have at school tend to stay with us throughout our lives. It's an impactful time where small acts of kindness, encouragement, and inspiration go a long way.

Schools, classrooms, and teachers that are welcoming and inclusive support students' development and help set them up for a positive and engaging path in life.

Here are three of our favorite everyday actions that are spreading kindness on campus in a big way:

Image courtesy of Mark Storhaug

1. Pickleball to Get Fifth Graders Moving

Mark Storhaug is a 5th grade teacher at Kingsley Elementary in Los Angeles, who wants to use pickleball to get his students "moving on the playground again after 15 months of being Zombies learning at home."

Pickleball is a paddle ball sport that mixes elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis, where two or four players use solid paddles to hit a perforated plastic ball over a net. It's as simple as that.

Kingsley Elementary is in a low-income neighborhood where outdoor spaces where kids can move around are minimal. Mark's goal is to get two or three pickleball courts set up in the schoolyard and have kids join in on what's quickly becoming a national craze. Mark hopes that pickleball will promote movement and teamwork for all his students. He aims to take advantage of the 20-minute physical education time allotted each day to introduce the game to his students.

Help Mark get his students outside, exercising, learning to cooperate, and having fun by donating to his GoFundMe.

Image courtesy of Kaiya Bates

2. Staying C.A.L.M: Regulation Kits for Kids

According to the WHO around 280 million people worldwide suffer from depression. In the US, 1 in 5 adults experience mental illness and 1 in 20 experience severe mental illness, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Kaiya Bates, who was recently crowned Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen for 2022, is one of those people, and has endured severe anxiety, depression, and selective mutism for most of her life.

Through her GoFundMe, Kaiya aims to use her "knowledge to inspire and help others through their mental health journey and to spread positive and factual awareness."

She's put together regulation kits (that she's used herself) for teachers to use with students who are experiencing stress and anxiety. Each "CALM-ing" kit includes a two-minute timer, fidget toolboxes, storage crates, breathing spheres, art supplies and more.

Kaiya's GoFundMe goal is to send a kit to every teacher in every school in the Pasco School District in Washington where she lives.

To help Kaiya achieve her goal, visit Staying C.A.L.M: Regulation Kits for Kids.

Image courtesy of Julie Tarman

3. Library for a high school heritage Spanish class

Julie Tarman is a high school Spanish teacher in Sacramento, California, who hopes to raise enough money to create a Spanish language class library.

The school is in a low-income area, and although her students come from Spanish-speaking homes, they need help building their fluency, confidence, and vocabulary through reading Spanish language books that will actually interest them.

Julie believes that creating a library that affirms her students' cultural heritage will allow them to discover the joy of reading, learn new things about the world, and be supported in their academic futures.

To support Julie's GoFundMe, visit Library for a high school heritage Spanish class.

Do YOU have an idea for a fundraiser that could make a difference? Upworthy and GoFundMe are celebrating ideas that make the world a better, kinder place. Visit upworthy.com/kindness to join the largest collaboration for human kindness in history and start your own GoFundMe.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
teachers
Culture

Dog escaped from her backyard and took herself to her favorite doggy day spa

Photo by R.D. Smith on Unsplash

Gem is living her best life.

If you've ever dreamed of spontaneously walking out the door and treating yourself a day of pampering at a spa without even telling anyone, you'll love this doggo who is living your best life.

According to CTV News, a 5-year-old shepherd-cross named Gem escaped from her fenced backyard in Winnipeg early Saturday morning and ended up at the door of Happy Tails Pet Resort & Spa, five blocks away. An employee at the spa saw Gem at the gate around 6:30 a.m. and was surprised when they noticed her owners were nowhere to be seen.

"They were looking in the parking lot and saying, 'Where's your parents?'" said Shawn Bennett, one of the co-owners of the business.

The employee opened the door and Gem hopped right on in, ready and raring to go for her day of fun and relaxation.

Keep Reading Show less
culture
Badge
Chewy
Chewy
Videos

Chewy spotlights the photographers who help pets get adopted

True

When a pet is admitted to a shelter it can be a traumatizing experience. Many are afraid of their new surroundings and are far from comfortable showing off their unique personalities. The problem is that's when many of them have their photos taken to appear in online searches.

Chewy, the pet retailer who has dedicated themselves to supporting shelters and rescues throughout the country, recognized the important work of a couple in Tampa, FL who have been taking professional photos of shelter pets to help get them adopted.

"If it's a photo of a scared animal, most people, subconsciously or even consciously, are going to skip over it," pet photographer Adam Goldberg says. "They can't visualize that dog in their home."

Adam realized the importance of quality shelter photos while working as a social media specialist for the Humane Society of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"The photos were taken top-down so you couldn't see the size of the pet, and the flash would create these red eyes," he recalls. "Sometimes [volunteers] would shoot the photos through the chain-link fences."

That's why Adam and his wife, Mary, have spent much of their free time over the past five years photographing over 1,200 shelter animals to show off their unique personalities to potential adoptive families. The Goldbergs' wonderful work was recently profiled by Chewy in the video above entitled, "A Day in the Life of a Shelter Pet Photographer."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
pets
Trending Stories