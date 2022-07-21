+
Joy

Nigerian journalist shatters negative African stereotypes with hilariously sarcastic videos

'How can y'all have a country inside a country?'

charity ekezie, africa tiktok, questions about africa
via Charity Ekezie/TikTok

Charity Ekezie answers questions about Africa.

Charity Ekezie, a journalist from Nigeria, is doing a fantastic job of changing perceptions about Africa because she understands something very important: You can change a lot of people's minds by making them laugh.

Earlier this year, according to a report by France 24, Ekezie and her friends realized that a lot of commenters on TikTok, especially those in Europe and the United States, have a lot of incorrect perceptions of Africa, and many of them are racist.

Ekezie says that a lot of people see the continent as a prehistoric place that lacks running water, internet access and refrigeration.

“So I got upset because I thought these were things that people should actually know and I decided to do something about it,” she told TRT World.

“One day I was with my cousins at my house in the village. And I was like, ‘Let's make a TikTok. Let’s do something sarcastic. Let’s dress up like maidens and go to our village river and make a video,’” she told France 24.

The video has been viewed more than 22 million times since its January posting.

@charityekezie

We don't have Water, pls send us some 😪😭 with my sisters @oge_smallie and @nameisbeee #charityekezie #kissmyacegoodbye #african

Since then, Ekezie has gone on to produce dozens of hilarious videos where she sarcastically explains how Africans get around without cars, drink without water and stay cool on a continent that lacks air conditioning.

In most videos, she stands right next to something that people think African people don’t have.

Here are some typical questions and her most popular video responses:

How can y'all have a country inside a country?

Fact: Africa is a continent with 54 countries fully recognized by the U.N.

@charityekezie

@bebostunna With these few points of mine, I hope I was able to convince and not confuse you, that South Africa 🇿🇦 isn't a Scam.👉🏽👈🏽 #sacarsm #charityekezie #africa #southafrica

Why doesn't it ever rain in Africa?

Fact: Although Africa is one of the more arid parts of the world,an average of 1,000 millimeters of rain falls per year across most of the continent.

@charityekezie

Sometimes the gods also cry cos of our suffering in Africa, and their tears drop heavily from the sky so we use it as water, cos it's blessed. #sacarsm #charityekezie #africa with @jgolby on Instagram.

Do you have air conditioners in Africa?

Fact: Yes, people in Africa do have air conditioners. More than 3.4 million were sold on the continent in 2021.

@charityekezie

Reply to @maylan_r The African Elephant is not just an animal but a source of fresh air. btw what's an Air conditioner?🤔 #sacarsm #africa #charityekezie

Do you have stuffed animals in Africa?

Fact: Yes, they do. Watch the video.

@charityekezie

Reply to @m4dh4tter12 Real animals are the real deal. #sacarsm #africa #charityekezie

How do you charge your phone?

Fact: About half of the people who live in Africa have access to electricity.

@charityekezie

Reply to @lazyleopard_sh Now you know how.🥰 The African Hippo is powerful 🦛 #sacarsm #knowafrica #charityekezie

Is there makeup in Africa?

Fact: Yes, Africa is where people started wearing makeup.

@charityekezie

Reply to @shinobi_2202 What is a makeup please? #sacarsm #charityekezie #africa #makeup

Do you have electricity in Africa?

Fact: Yes, we already answered that question.

@charityekezie

Reply to @adeb451 What is an electricity?😩 I only know of lightning from the god of thunder, Amadioha 🥺 #sacarsm #charityekezie #africa

If Ekezie’s goal is reaching people, she’s doing a great job. Her videos already have more than 27 million likes and she’s just getting started.

Her idea of changing people’s minds through humor is a brilliant way to get her point across. According to Stanford University, humor is a great way to change people’s minds. It allows you to “connect with your audience, diffuse tension, elevate status, foster trust, and compel others to your point of view.”

“So I do hope my videos going to help demystify every single misconception and stereotype about Africa,” she told TRT World. “And I hope that video reaches a lot more people so that they'll get to understand that Africa is actually really nicer than what they think it is.”


Education

Experts of science and religion come together to talk psychedelics in a free online series

Image courtesy of GTUx

In depth conversations held by experts and scholars. All at no cost.

True

We are living in a renaissance of psychedelic research, no doubt about it…particularly when it comes to medical treatment. Psilocybin and MDMA are being used to alleviate depression and post traumatic stress disorder. Ayahuasca retreats continue to become more popular as healing centers. Even my go-to yoga spot now offers a “Microdose Flow Night.” What a time to be alive.

And yet, as plant medicine makes its way back into the mainstream of our modern world, traditional spiritual wisdom often seems to get lost, even dismissed, from the conversation. But what if there were a way to blend new and old ways of thinking?

psychedelics, psychedelics and religion, gtuxAll images courtesy of GTUx

Graduate Theological Union (GTU) is a world leader in the study of religion and theology. Their new virtual learning program, GTUx, is a is a vibrant home for the exploration of spirituality and activism through online learning opportunities, all inspired by experts of spiritual, ethical, cultural and social fields.

GTUx recently launched “Psychedelics and Religion”—a first-of-its-kind online program that explores the inherent (but often overlooked) relationship between spirituality and science in hallucinogens. Plus, it’s completely free to sign up.

Psychedelics and Religion Part I | gtu.edu/xwww.youtube.com

GTUx’s “Psychedelics and Religion, Part 1” has nine easy-to-watch modules offering in-depth conversations from leading scholars in both religious and medical fields, including Michael Pollan, Celina De Leon, Ayize Jama-Everett, and many others.

The content is practical for a general audience, and particularly for those interested in using plant medicine in holistic ways.

Brian Anderson, Assistant Clinical Professor at UCSF General Hospital, and one of the GTUx speakers considers it paramount to incorporate spiritual knowledge from ancient practices into the medical use of psychedelics. This is important even if the person taking these substances doesn’t label themselves as religious.

“Survey data suggests that people who identified as atheist or agnostic after having a high dose psychedelic experience might change…having some form of new spiritual beliefs or convictions that they did not have before. This is something I've certainly seen in a number of people,” he shared with Upworthy.

Clinical settings generally lack frameworks to better understand these profound experiences in what many might call the “mystical” realm. It’s sort of like being dropped into a brand new country without a map or translator.

Religious scholars, however, are fluent in mystical language. Dr. Sam Shonkoff, Taube Family Assistant Professor of Jewish Studies at the GTU, and panel leader, hopes that their contribution might reinstill a sense of “awe” into our modern view of psychedelics, in the fullest sense of the term.

“There's a really desperate need to slow down and think carefully and critically about what it means to tap into these very powerful substances that are associated with very rich cultural traditions and to not take that lightly,” he explained.


gtux psychedlics and religionDr. Sam Shonkoff, Taube Family Assistant Professor of Jewish Studies at the GTU

“I think that people who study the histories and phenomenologies of religion and spirituality are importantly situated to help us think more carefully and critically about where we are and where we're going in relation to psychedelics.”

Participants of “Psychedelics and Religion” will learn about psychedelics in relation to mysticism, mental health, and chaplaincy, and how to better integrate their profound transformational experiences into everyday life. By the end of the program, they might discover that when it comes to plant medicine, science and spirituality actually do complement one another.

Part 1 of this free online offering is already available, which you can check out by clicking here. It's guaranteed to be a good trip.

