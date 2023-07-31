Ryan Reynolds once took a toddler-focused CPR class and ended up saving his nephew's life
Everyone should learn this simple skill.
Summer is here. The season of backyard barbecues, long evenings by the bonfire, and a nagging worry that every parent can relate to — the dangers that come with a swimming pool.
The chances a child will die from drowning are relatively low, according to the CDC. But still — it's great to be prepared to step in and help with CPR, should it ever be necessary.
Actor Ryan Reynolds definitely thinks so.
Reynolds recently went to a CPR training class focused on toddlers and infants.
Reynolds and his wife, fellow A-lister Blake Lively (who also attended the class), are parents to two young daughters: 2-year-old James and 9-month old Ines.
The actor posted a photo from his CPR class to Instagram on June 27, noting how being certified once helped him save a family member's life.
"Years ago, I took a CPR course thru the Red Cross," Reynolds wrote. "And holy shit, I ended up saving my nephew's life because I knew what to do! True story!"
"Yesterday I took a refresher course — focusing on infant and toddler CPR," the actor continued. "It takes only a few hours and it's also kinda, sorta fun."
Lively also encouraged her followers to get trained if they haven't already.
"Google 'infant CPR class near me' and you'll see lots of listings," she wrote.
The Livelys are right: Learning CPR is quick, easy, and certainly worth the trouble.
Nothing can give you the same in-depth instruction as a course taught by a professional (you can easily find an American Red Cross CPR training in your area). But there are still plenty of helpful guides online with free resources you can access to help you get started.
As Lively noted, just knowing you have the know-how to help in a critical moment will let you enjoy those backyard poolside barbecues this summer, feeling a little more carefree.
"For those of you who haven't done it, you will love it," she wrote on Instagram. "It's so helpful by giving you knowledge, tools, and some peace of mind."
Here's an overview on CPR instructions so you can better understand what a training course entails:
This article originally appeared on 06.27.17
