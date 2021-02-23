popular

President Biden poses with his 'First Dogs' in a legendary Oval Office photoshoot

President Biden poses with his 'First Dogs' in a legendary Oval Office photoshoot
via the White House / Flickr

The White House is America's house and it feels a lot more like home these days after the arrival of Champ and Major, President Biden's German Shepherds. There's something about the presence of pets at the White House that gives it a sense of warmth. It also makes the residents of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue seem a lot more human.

Dogs have a special way of connecting us to nature and reminding us what's really important in life, a nice walk, a cuddle, and a rub on the belly.

The White House missed that sense of normalcy in the Trump era. According to an article published by The Atlantic, Trump thinks owning a pet is "low class," so the White House was dogless for four years.

Champ has been with the Biden family for more than a decade after being purchased from a breeder. Major joined the Biden clan in 2018 after they fostered him from the Delaware Humane Association.

via Delaware Humane Association

Major is the second rescue dog to live in the White House. President Biden says a reason why they adopted him was to have a younger dog around the aging Champ to keep him spry. Lyndon Johnson's dog Yuki was a mixed-breed pup abandoned by his owner. Johnson found the dog on the side of a Texas road and gave him a forever home.

President Biden celebrated the two new First Pooches by posing with them for a photoshoot. In the photos posted to Instagram and Flickr Monday, Champ and Major sit regally in the Oval Office while the president smiles at his new desk.



The White House Flickr account recently shared a shot of Champ watching over the proceedings as Biden met with senior advisers on Feb. 9.

via The White House / Flickr

The photos of the dogs in the Oval Office may be a bit of shade directed at Newsmax. Last Friday, the conservative news outlet aired a segment where host Greg Kelly took aim at Biden's dog Champ, making fun of his appearance.

The segment was an embarrassing example of the lengths partisan media will go to criticize the other side. It was also an indication of how well Biden is doing as president. If all you can do is make fun of his dog, he must be doing pretty well.

"Did you see the dog?" Kelly asked, referring to Champ. "Doesn't he look a little, uh, a little rough? I love dogs, but this dog needs a bath and a comb and all kinds of love and care. I've never seen a dog in the White House like this."

Kelly then compared Champ to Buddy, former President Clinton's Labrador retriever, and Millie, former President George H.W. Bush's English springer spaniel.

"I remember Buddy. I remember Millie. I remember lots of dogs but not a dog who seems — I don't know. I don't know how much love and care he is getting," Kelly said.

Champ and Major will be sharing the spotlight with another pet in the coming weeks. Last November, after winning the election, the Bidens announced they would be adding a cat to the first family.

There's no word yet on how the folks at Newsmax plan to take down the First Feline.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
joe biden
Heroes

Indiana principal had the perfect solution for child skipping class because of bad haircut

via Lewis Speaks Sr. / Facebook

Middle school has to be the most insecure time in a person's life. Kids in their early teens are incredibly cruel and will make fun of each other for not having the right shoes, listening to the right music, or having the right hairstyle.

As if the social pressure wasn't enough, a child that age has to deal with the intensely awkward psychological and biological changes of puberty at the same time.

Jason Smith, the principal of Stonybrook Intermediate and Middle School in Warren Township, Indiana, had a young student sent to his office recently, and his ability to understand his feelings made all the difference.

Keep Reading Show less
education
Badge
Capital One
Capital One
Capital One Impact Initiative

Veterans across the country are struggling to find stable housing. This affordable housing community is ensuring Los Angeles vets have a place to call home.

Courtesy of Creative Commons
True

After years of service as a military nurse in the naval Marine Corps, Los Angeles, California-resident Rhonda Jackson became one of the 37,000 retired veterans in the U.S. who are currently experiencing homelessness — roughly eight percent of the entire homeless population.

"I was living in a one-bedroom apartment with no heat for two years," Jackson said. "The Department of Veterans Affairs was doing everything they could to help but I was not in a good situation."

One day in 2019, Jackson felt a sudden sense of hope for a better living arrangement when she caught wind of the ongoing construction of Veteran's Village in Carson, California — a 51-unit affordable housing development with one, two and three-bedroom apartments and supportive services to residents through a partnership with U.S.VETS.

Her feelings of hope quickly blossomed into a vision for her future when she learned that Veteran's Village was taking applications for residents to move in later that year after construction was complete.

"I was entered into a lottery and I just said to myself, 'Okay, this is going to work out,'" Jackson said. "The next thing I knew, I had won the lottery — in more ways than one."

Keep Reading Show less
veterans
Family

30 things people don't realize you're doing because of your depression.

Do any of these speak to you?

This story was originally published on The Mighty.

Most people imagine depression equals “really sad,” and unless you’ve experienced depression yourself, you might not know it goes so much deeper than that. Depression expresses itself in many different ways, some more obvious than others. While some people have a hard time getting out of bed, others might get to work just fine — it’s different for everyone.

Keep Reading Show less

Lady Gaga's dog-walker is recovering after assailants shot him and stole her two French bulldogs

via Chairman of the joint Chiefs of Staff / Flickr and Valley of the Dogs / Instagram

Ryan Fischer, 30, was shot last night in West Hollywood, California while walking three of Oscar- and Grammy-winner Lady Gaga's dogs. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and according to The New York Post is, "thankfully recovering well."

After the shooting, the suspects stole two of Gaga's French Bulldogs Gustavo and Koji. A third bulldog belonging to the singer, Miss Asia, ran away from the scene and was later recovered by law enforcement.

Steve, a friend of the victim, told FOX 11 that Fisher was passionate about the dogs.

Keep Reading Show less
lady gaga
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
Sister Sites