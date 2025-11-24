The Pope gave what might be the most beautiful defense of movies ever in unexpected speech
In the age of algorithms and AI, the local cinema is more important than ever.
The film industry is, undeniably, having a rough time. Theories abound as to why the total box office numbers in the U.S. and Canada have yet to return to pre-COVID numbers after completely bottoming out during the lockdowns of 2020. Affordability plays a role—a lot of families can no longer justify the rising costs of seeing films in theaters. And then there's the streaming piece. Many of us really enjoy watching movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime from the comfort of our own couch or bed, so why bother going to a theater?
But there's something powerful about watching movies in a theater that can never truly be recreated at home. There's a concept called "collective effervescence"—it explains why you can listen to the same song 1,000 times, but when you hear it performed live alongside tens of thousands of people all singing along, it can move you to tears. It also explains why the laughs, the frights, and the poignant moments of films hit so much harder when you experience them in a theater full of strangers.
Recently, Pope Leo XIV (yes, the Pope, of all people) urged all of us not to give up hope in a stunningly beautiful speech that reminds us of the power of original films, and the importance of experiencing them they way they were meant to be experienced: together.
Pope Leo XIV is a new breed of Pope.By Edgar Beltrán / The Pillar - Wikimedia Commons
He invited many of the biggest names in Hollywood to the Vatican, according to Deadline, and spoke in great detail about why we need movies more than ever. Not simply movies and shows we watch from the comforts of home, but challenging, original pieces of art that we consume in the theaters with others in our community.
On why we need movies, especially during dark times:
"I also express my gratitude for what cinema represents: a popular art in the noblest sense, intended for and accessible to all. It is wonderful to see that when the magic light of cinema illuminates the darkness, it simultaneously ignites the eyes of the soul. Indeed, cinema combines what appears to be mere entertainment with the narrative of the human person’s spiritual adventure. One of cinema’s most valuable contributions is helping audiences consider their own lives, look at the complexity of their experiences with new eyes and examine the world as if for the first time. In doing so, they rediscover a portion of the hope that is essential for humanity to live to the fullest. I find comfort in the thought that cinema is not just moving pictures; it sets hope in motion.
Entering a cinema is like crossing a threshold. In the darkness and silence, vision becomes sharper, the heart opens up, and the mind becomes receptive to things not yet imagined."
On what separates movies from other forms of screen-based entertainment:
"Through your productions, you connect with people who are looking for entertainment, as well as those who carry within their hearts a sense of restlessness and are looking for meaning, justice and beauty. We live in an age where digital screens are always on. There is a constant flow of information.
However, cinema is much more than just a screen; it is an intersection of desires, memories and questions. It is a sensory journey in which light pierces the darkness and words meet silence. As the plot unfolds, our mind is educated, our imagination broadens, and even pain can find new meaning."
On why we still, and always will, need local movie theaters:
"Cultural facilities, such as cinemas and theaters, are the beating hearts of our communities because they contribute to making them more human. If a city is alive, it is thanks in part to its cultural spaces. We must inhabit these spaces and build relationships within them, day after day.
Nonetheless, cinemas are experiencing a troubling decline, with many being removed from cities and neighborhoods. More than a few people are saying that the art of cinema and the cinematic experience are in danger. I urge institutions not to give up but to cooperate in affirming the social and cultural value of this activity."
Don't let movie theaters die off. Photo by Krists Luhaers on Unsplash
On the conundrum of creating art in a world driven by algorithms:
"The logic of algorithms tends to repeat what “works,” but art opens up what is possible. Not everything has to be immediate or predictable. Defend slowness when it serves a purpose, silence when it speaks and difference when evocative. Beauty is not just a means of escape; it is, above all, an invocation. When cinema is authentic, it does not merely console but challenges. It articulates the questions that dwell within us and sometimes even provokes tears that we did not know we needed to express.
In the present era, there is a need for witnesses of hope, beauty and truth. You can fulfill this role through your artistic work. Good cinema and those who create and star in it have the power to recover the authenticity of imagery in order to safeguard and promote human dignity.
Do not be afraid to confront the world’s wounds. Violence, poverty, exile, loneliness, addiction and forgotten wars are issues that need to be acknowledged and narrated. Good cinema does not exploit pain; it recognizes and explores it. This is what all the great directors have done. Giving voice to the complex, contradictory and sometimes dark feelings that dwell in the human heart is an act of love. Art must not shy away from the mystery of frailty; it must engage with it and know how to remain before it. Without being didactic, authentically artistic forms of cinema possess the capacity to educate the audience’s gaze."
It's not the first time powerful voices have spoken up on the importance of the movie theater and the original films that populate it.
In 2020, filmmaker Christopher Nolan shared his hope that we wouldn't lose the community theater forever, saying: "These are places of joyful mingling where workers serve up stories and treats to the crowds that come to enjoy an evening out with friends and family. As a filmmaker, my work can never be complete without those workers and the audiences they welcome.”
Director Sean Baker used his Oscar acceptance speech in March of 2025 to make a rousing case: "Where did we fall in love with the movies? At the movie theater. Watching a film in the theater with an audience is an experience. We can laugh together, cry together, scream and fight together. And in a time in which the world can feel very divided, this is more important than ever. Movie theaters, especially independently owned theaters, are struggling and it's up to us to support them. ... If we don't reserve this trend [of theaters shutting down], we'll lose a vital part of our culture."
He also urged filmmakers to keep making movies "for the big screen."
The last piece of his argument is critical. Us regular folks need to support filmmakers and theaters by continuing to show up, but it's contingent on Hollywood making films that are worthy of the big screen (and our hard-earned money).
Pope Leo explained it beautifully: There's nothing wrong with easy-to-watch and enjoy films crafted based on algorithmic data—they can offer comfort and entertainment, while being affordable and accessible for those times we can't make it to the theater.
But we shouldn't let streaming films replace the movie-going experience. Original films that challenge and move us are incredibly important in divided times. They bring us together, whether its by celebrating the best of humanity, or by holding up a mirror to the worst.
Rechna Varma writes for MovieMaker: "If the phenomenon of Barbenheimer (2023) and Glicked (2024) showed us anything, it’s that when filmmakers dare to challenge, innovate, and create, audiences will show up in force. Let’s make it the rule, not the exception."
If The Pope deemed it worthy to take a break from deliberating issues of global faith and morality in order to discuss his favorite films, it's safe to say that the topic is more important than we may give it credit for.
