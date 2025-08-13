Do you cry at concerts and other group events? Welcome to 'collective effervescence.'
This concept explains so much.
Have you ever found yourself getting emotional over a shared experience with a group of strangers? Maybe you're watching a parade with a bunch of families, or enjoying a concert with a stadium crowd, or witnessing a flash mob break out in a town square, and you suddenly find yourself tearing up.
If you tend to cry at weddings (even if you don't know the people) or during a haka (even if you're not from New Zealand) or when you're part of a sing-along (even if the song isn't sad), you've likely experienced "collective effervescence."
Collective effervescence can be defined as "a state of intense shared emotional activation and sense of unison that emerges during instances of collective behavior." Still, in the simplest terms, it's communal joy. The term was initially coined in 1912 by French sociologist Émile Durkheim, who described the phenomenon in the context of religious rituals. But any gathering of people around a common purpose can lead to collective effervescence, and for many people, it's one of the best parts of being human.
Folks on social media have been sharing their collective effervescence experiences after learning there's a name for it, and it's a veritable celebration of our interconnectedness.
@momsalwaystired
I cry for the first song of EVERY concert. Can’t help it.
"I cry at fireworks shows and literally anything where a group of people are there for the same reason and just enjoying themselves I never knew there was a name for it other than I’m a baby."
"It’s the cultural ones for me- Haka ceremonies, and Native American songscapes 3 seconds into the video and my chin is quivering I know it’s all over from there 😭"
"Sporting events where the whole crowd stands and applauds someone who was hurt 😭 😭 I cry every time and I’m so far from a sports person."
"I ALWAYS cry at curtain calls for musicals or shows when everyone is cheering for the actors. It’s overwhelming."
"That’s why i LOVE raves. everyone just there to enjoy the music and feel it all as one, it’s beautiful."
"A gentlemen at a table i served last night stood up for the restaurant and announced it was his moms 92nd birthday and the whole restaurant sung happy birthday and i had tears the entire time during and when i was trying to take another tables order. 😭"
"I never felt this way until I had kids. It didn’t click to me how interconnected we all are until I faced the realization that everyone is someone’s mother or someone’s baby. It’s so humanizing. We all want to be in inclusion & connection with one another. It’s overwhelmingly beautiful."
As one person shared, "It’s like mass hysteria but in a good way."
The very fact that we gather together awakens a shared consciousness that is more powerful than any individual will.— Émile Durkheim
One of the best examples of collective effervescence is when people spontaneously start singing or dancing together. We've seen thousands of people burst into song, like this stadium full of concertgoers in Poland who randomly sang "Bohemian Rhapsody" while waiting, moving people to tears.
These moments remind us of our shared humanity, and the more we celebrate what unites us, the easier it is to imagine a world where we finally figure out how to live in peace with all people.