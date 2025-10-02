Pope Leo calls out hypocrisy, saying 'inhuman treatment of immigrants' isn't 'pro-life'
Pro-life means a lot more than just being against abortion.
The first American pope, Leo XIV, has weighed in on U.S. politics with a statement that cuts across partisan lines, drawing criticism from the White House. On Tuesday, October 1, reporters asked Leo XIV about plans by Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich to bestow a lifetime achievement award to Illinois Senator Dick Durbin for decades of serving immigrants. Some conservative U.S. bishops balked at the idea, given Durbin’s long-time support of abortion rights.
The Catholic Church has a long history of supporting immigrants and being pro-life, so the Pope noted that those on both sides of the Durbin issue were being hypocritical.
The Pope explains what 'pro-life' really means
"Someone who says 'I'm against abortion but says I am in favor of the death penalty' is not really pro-life," Leo said. "Someone who says that 'I'm against abortion, but I'm in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants in the United States,' I don't know if that's pro-life."
"I don't know if anyone has all the truth on them but I would ask first and foremost that there be greater respect for one another and that we search together both as human beings, in that case as American citizens or citizens of the state of Illinois, as well as Catholics to say we need you to now really look closely at all of these ethical issues and to find the way forward in this church. Church teaching on each one of those issues is very clear," he continued.
The Pope’s statement was an explicit critique of America’s conservative politicians and Supreme Court justices who wear the pro-life mantle when it applies to abortion, but support harsh immigration policies and the death penalty. The Catholic Church’s support for immigrants is deeply rooted in the teachings of the Holy Bible, which has over two dozen verses that reference why strangers and foreigners should be treated with care, dignity, and equality.
The Trump Administration's aggressive approach to immigrants—both undocumented and legal—has been one of the most controversial aspects of his presidency. Although he initially received praise for his handling of issues at the U.S.-Mexico border, his treatment of domestic immigrants through ICE raids, deportations to foreign prisons, and demonizing rhetoric is unpopular with a majority of Americans.
The Pope’s statement received a rebuke from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, a devout Catholic. "I would reject there is inhumane treatment of illegal immigrants in the United States under this administration," Leavitt told White House reporters. "There was, however, significant, inhumane treatment of illegal immigrants in the previous administration as they were being trafficked, raped, and beaten, in many cases killed over our United States southern border."
On a deeper level, the Pope’s statement exposes how many Americans are forced to reconcile their spiritual and political beliefs on significant issues such as abortion, the death penalty, and immigration. The interesting thing is that studies show that whether there is a conflict between their political party and the church, people tend to hold their political beliefs more closely. Ultimately, in calling for conscience over partisanship, the Pope asks Americans to embrace a higher calling by embracing humanity over partisanship.