Pop Culture

Pink releases new song as an emotional tribute to her late father: "He was my first Valentine."

"Sometimes love leaves us too soon."

pink, pink trustfall
P!NK/Youtube

"Sometimes love leaves us too soon."

Music helps us not only connect with our deeper, perhaps less accessible emotions, but it also can connect us with those who have passed. Pink’s new song “When I Get There” is a beautiful example of both.

Honoring the memory of her late father, Jim Moore, who died in 2021, the Grammy winner created a touching lyric video featuring home videos of them together. A small snippet of that video was shared on her Instagram on Valentine's Day.

“Sometimes love leaves us too soon. On Valentine’s Day—I cherish the love I have that I can touch—and the love I have in my heart for those who have gone on to the next adventure. This one’s for you, Daddy Sir,” she wrote in the caption of her post, along with the hashtag #HeWasMyFirstValentine.

Her father’s voice can be heard at the beginning of the video, sharing what those home videos meant to him.

“I thought it would be nice if you had some memories of how it all began and where you all came from, and some of the memories through the years,” he says while his beloved daughter Alecia (Pink’s real name) blows out candles for her first birthday.

We then see a progression of Pink’s school photos through childhood.

There’s also a full-length version of the song on Youtube. It shows Moore surprising Pink before a performance along with recitals, playing on a merry-go-round, singing together and cracking jokes at various moments throughout Pink’s life.

The song’s lyrics, which play upon the screen, reminisce about her late father’s sense of humor, asking if there’s “a bar up there where you’ve got a favorite chair.” Ultimately, Pink shares her yearning for the day they can reunite, when she might meet him again in the afterlife.

Watch below. (Quick heads up: The full-length video contains a wee bit of profanity at the very beginning.)

The video struck a chord with many who had also lost a father. The comments were filled with people expressing how it helped them hark back to their own happy memories or process painful feelings.

Here are some of those touching comments:

"It's been 10 years since Daddy left but this hits deep but strangely it helps with the grief that never ends. Thank you P!NK."

"I lost my dad in July 2022... I've not cried like this since his funerals... I needed this. Thank you."

"Lost my dad suddenly in Dec 2020.. absolutely beautiful song. And now I'm crying my eyes out. He was my rock and the only 1 who didn't judge me and just supported me in every way he could."

"Everything and nothing makes me think of my Dad, but very few ppl can put it in words like this."

"Absolutely beautiful. Both my parents have passed and I'd like to think they will tell me when I get there, all the things I wonder about."

Loss is the inevitable price we pay to feel love toward the people in our lives. But holding onto their memories—be it in a song, a scrapbook or simply in our hearts—keeps them close. The pain might never go away, but neither does the impact they have on our lives.

Joy

Boyz II Men updated 'I'll Make Love to You’ for married couples and it's both funny and true

"I'll make love to you, or we can just watch YouTube.”

via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Boyz II Men sing an updated version of "I'll Make Love to You."

Boyz II Men’s classic 1994 love song “I’ll Make Love to You” was one of the most popular make-out songs of the ‘90s. But now, the Gen Xers who got down to it back then are a bit older and have probably settled down.

Life in your 40s and 50s has more to do with handling household chores and parenting responsibilities than making love “all through the night,” as Boyz II Men originally sang nearly 30 years ago. Studies show that the average married couple in their 40s and 50s has sex around once a week, whereas those in their 20s and 30s have it twice as often.

The threesome had some fun with the passing of time on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Valentine’s Day when they debuted an updated version of “I’ll Make Love to You” that reframes the song for couples who’ve been married for the past 15 years. “I’ll Make Love to You (But We Don’t Have To)” features three members of the Philadelphia group’s classic lineup, Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman, Wanyá Morris and a cameo from Colbert himself.

Identity

Daughter shows deaf mom Rihanna's interpreter. Her reaction is beyond wholesome.

People can't stop smiling when they see the video.

Mylifeasbella TikTok screenshots

Daughter shows her deaf mom Rihanna's interpreter.

Sometimes you come across something so dang sweet and wholesome that you just have to pass it along. That's the case with this short video. TikTok user Bella, whose handle is @mylifeasbella, uploaded a video to the platform showing her mother and her watching a clip of Rihanna's interpreter, Justina Miles, signing the song the star was performing at the Super Bowl.

Bella is a child of deaf adults, otherwise known as CODA, and wanted to show her mother the video since her mom skipped the Super Bowl. But as it turns out, even if she had tuned into the game, the dynamic interpreter was not shown on the screen. Bella explained in a second video that if you wanted to see the interpreter you had to go to a separate link during the halftime show.

In the video, Bella's mom is just sort of standing there until she realizes what's happening. That's when you see a quick flash of surprise on her face before she starts smiling wider, and it doesn't take long for her to start signing along with the interpreter. By the end, Bella's mom is dancing to the beat. It certainly made people smile.

Joy

A husband took these photos of his wife and captured love and loss beautifully.

I feel as if I were right there with them as I looked through the photos.

Snuggles.

This article originally appeared on November 5, 2013


When I saw these incredible photos Angelo Merendino took of his wife, Jennifer, as she battled breast cancer, I felt that I shouldn't be seeing this snapshot of their intimate, private lives.

The photos humanize the face of cancer and capture the difficulty, fear, and pain that they experienced during the difficult time.

Identity

Harrison Ford says he had most of the 'old man jokes' removed from the new Indiana Jones

Ageism is another “ism” in Hollywood that needs to go.

via Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Harrison Ford on the red carpet at Celebrity Fight Night XXIII at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona.

Harrison Ford, 80, is throwing on his leather jacket and fedora for one last time in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which is expected to hit theaters in June 2023. The film is about Indy’s lifelong foes, the Nazis, being involved with NASA at the height of the space race.

It’s been 15 years since Ford played Indy on the big screen in 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” In that film, Indy makes numerous quips about being in his mid-60s, noting that he’s still a professor but only “part-time,” and after a failed swing from his bullwhip, he admits his eyesight isn’t what it once was. “Damn, I thought that was closer!” he says.

His son, Mutt Williams, even overestimates his age, asking, “What are you, like, 80?” But now that he’s 80 in “Dial of Destiny,” there won’t be any old man jokes in the picture.

Health

Teen girls have increased mental health concerns due to violence and sadness, CDC says

"Our teenage girls are suffering through an overwhelming wave of violence and trauma, and it’s affecting their mental health."

Photo by Dev Asangbam on Unsplash

Teen girls have increased mental health concerns, CDC says.

Editor's Note: If you are having thoughts about taking your own life, or know of anyone who is in need of help, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a United States-based suicide prevention network of over 200+ crisis centers that provides 24/7 service via a toll-free hotline with the number 9-8-8. It is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.


The mental health of teens has been widely discussed over the past few years. Lockdowns early in the pandemic put a much greater emphasis on teens and their social-emotional development and highlighted how isolation contributes to mental health concerns. But as things returned to normal, or as normal as they can be, the teen mental health crisis didn't seem to let up.

Now, the CDC is saying the crisis is actually getting worse, specifically for teen girls. In the fall of 2021, the CDC conducted its Youth Risk Behavior Survey and the results are in: A startling 57% of teen girls—nearly 3 in 5—reported feeling "persistently sad or hopeless," while 30% said they had seriously considered dying by suicide, an increase of 60% since 2011. These numbers are the highest they've been in the last decade, according to the CDC.

The Youth Risk Behavior Survey has been conducted every other year for the past 30 years and includes the responses of 17,232 high school students living in the United States, so the new data is concerning.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joy

Win $1,000 and a personal message from Kristen Bell with This Saves Lives giveaway

We're so excited about This Saves Lives bars hitting Costco, we're holding a nationwide giveaway. Here’s how to enter.

Upworthy/Instagram

This Saves Lives is on a mission to end child hunger.

True

When you become a parent, your grocery bill starts to grow right along with your kids. During growth spurts, the amount of food that kids consume can be mind-blowing, and many parents find themselves trying to balance keeping their kids fed well, keeping their bank account from dwindling and keeping their time in the kitchen to a minimum.

For millions of parents, Costco is a lifesaver on this front. The wholesale club is known for huge warehouses full of bulk buys and fair prices that make feeding a family a bit less daunting. (For real, who can resist a humongous rotisserie chicken for $4.99?)

One way Costco shines for busy families is in the grab-and-go snack department, which is why we’re thrilled to announce that This Saves Lives Kids Snack Bars are now being stocked at Costco stores across the Southeastern United States. For $15.49, you can get a 24-count box of This Saves Lives Kids Snack Bars, which includes 12 S’mores Blast and 12 Chocolate Chip “Dino”mite flavors.

Keep ReadingShow less
