+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Pop Culture

Pink shares a proud mama video of her daughter's first singing recital

'This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away.'

pink, singing
slgckgc/flickr

Pink's daughter is following in her mom's footsteps with her own unique voice.

One of the best things social media offers is the ability for parents to share some of their kids' big moments. Proud parents are going to proud parent, and modern technology gives us ample opportunity to publicly gush about our offspring without forcing anyone to bear witness to their burgeoning talents.

Celebrity parents are in a bit of a different boat, however. When you're a household name with millions of followers, you might think twice about sharing your proud parent videos. But iconic pop star Pink has shared a video of her daughter's first singing recital just like any other proud mama would, and it's totally sweet.

Pink posted the video to an Instagram reel with the caption "This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away."

Pink's daughter Willow can be seen standing on a stage holding a microphone with a purple curtain behind her. A Christmas tree sits on stage to her left and a piano to her right. The piano accompaniment begins, and she begins to sing "The Rose Song" by Olivia Rodrigo.

Imagine being the child of one of the best singers in modern times and wanting to be a singer yourself. It would be so hard not to feel a huge amount of pressure or feel like people are going to expect you to sound like your mom.

But Willow's voice is sweet and unique. She doesn't sound that much like Pink, but her performance shows the apple doesn't fall far from the tree nonetheless.

Watch:

It takes a lot of courage to stand on stage alone and sing, no matter how talented you are. So kudos to Willow for that alone.

But people are loving the performance itself, the way she connects emotionally with the song and how she keeps control of her voice. Even some other famous singers weighed in with praise for the 11-year-old.

"Holy cow!!! What a voice! What composure. Superstar," wrote singer and actress Mandy Moore.

"Whoah Nelly!" wrote Nancy Wilson from Heart. "They’ll be no stopping her!"

Chrissy Metz of "This Is Us" fame shared a simple, emoji-filled "Wow."

The video has thousands of comments from supportive fans, of course, but as any parent knows, the pride that comes with watching your child succeed at what they set out to do doesn't require any fanfare. Pink's sharing of her daughter's recital comes from the same urge most parents have to celebrate our kids' achievements and encourage them in their endeavors. (Did you notice the camera starting to slip up and up before coming back down? A sure sign of a parent trying to balance recording on a phone while watching the performance. Classic.)

It's especially sweet to see this proud mama moment from Pink, as she's previously shared that she never had an urge to be a mom.

"It surprised me. I didn't really want to be a mom," she told Carson Daly on Today last year. "I didn't notnot want to be a mom, but it just wasn't sort of on my list of to-dos. I had Willow and, man, that saying of watching your heart go walking outside of your body, it's truly how it feels."

Indeed it is. Congrats to Willow on a beautiful recital and congrats to Pink for raising such a talented, self-composed young lady.

From Your Site Articles
pink
Badge
Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
Joy

The best and brightest come together to tackle society’s toughest challenges

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is working to eradicate disease, improve education, and address the needs of their local community.

True

Have you ever wished you could solve some of society’s toughest challenges? That’s exactly why the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) was founded.

Established in 2015 by Dr. Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg, the organization’s mission is to build a better future for everyone. CZI is working to eradicate disease, improve education, and address the needs of their local community.

Since its launch, CZI has awarded around $4.8 billion in grants to organizations whose work aligns with these values.

Keep ReadingShow less
zuckerberg
Pop Culture

16 of the Gen X time capsules that make zero sense to any other generation

Who remembers Columbia House collect notices?

Tumblr

The car DJ is a sacred job.

Let’s hear it for the lost generation—the slackers and middle children who brought us apathy personified and grunge music. Sure, Gen Xers might not be as loud as the boomers, millennials or even the Gen Zers of this world, but that’s only because, if we’re honest, they’re too busy taking care of things themselves to have time to complain.

And you know, for being the forgotten generation, the world can’t seem to stop talking about it. From Gen X pop culture classics re-emerging into the mainstream, to making headline-worthy spikes in wealth over the past couple of years, this group is (finally) in the spotlight.

Recently u/Ruffffian asked the Reddit community to share what they consider to be “THE most Gen X” thing. As a certified millennial, I have absolutely no idea what half of them are (seriously, what is a “Garbage Pail Kid” and why are they terrifying?). But I guess that’s why only you latchkey kids can proudly claim them.

Keep ReadingShow less
nostalgia
Joy

Adorable Nigerian dog festival is changing the stereotypes surrounding Africans and dogs

Dogs are often mistreated in Nigeria. Let's change that.

via Lagos Dog Festival/Instagram

Two contestants in the Dog of the Year contest at the Lagos Dog Festival.

Nigeria is far behind the rest of the world when it comes to its treatment of dogs. It is one of the few countries left in the world where they are sold for their meat and many people who do own dogs keep them for protection, instead of as pets.

Matthew Nash, a lead researcher of an in-depth Dog-Friendly Country Index, ranked the country 45 out of the 51 on a list of dog-friendly countries. For the list, countries are ranked based on animal rights, pet-friendly hotels, veterinarian availability, animal protection, risk of rabies, recognition of animal sentience and animal companionship.

The good news for Nigeria and its dogs is that Jackie Idimogu, animal rights activist and organizer of the Lagos Dog Festival, is working to change her country’s relationship with dogs and doing it in a very adorable way.

Keep ReadingShow less
dogs
Identity

Young girl who had the cops called on her for studying lanternflies wins a major award

“We were thrilled that she was doing that.”

Caldwell Police via Gregory Mascera

Body cam footage of the police approaching 9-year-old Bobbi Wilson and her mother.

On October 22, 9-year-old Bobbi Wilson was excited to go out into her Caldwell, New Jersey, neighborhood to see if a mixture she put together would be effective at killing spotted lanternflies. She had learned about the dangers that the lanternflies pose to the local tree population during the summer and created an insecticide that she learned about on TikTok.

Spotted lanternflies are an invasive species dangerous to trees because they feed on their sap.

“That’s her thing,” Wilson’s mother, Monique Joseph, told CNN. “She’s going to kill the lanternflies, especially if they’re on a tree. That’s what she’s going to do.”

While Wilson was peacefully working on her sustainability experiment, her neighbor, Gordon Lawshe, called the police on her. “There’s a little Black woman walking, spraying stuff on the sidewalks and trees on Elizabeth and Florence. I don’t know what the hell she’s doing. Scares me, though,” he said, according to CNN.

Lawshe told the dispatcher she was a “real tiny woman” and wearing a “hood.”

Keep ReadingShow less
stem
Pop Culture

5 of our very favorite moments to remember Stephen 'tWitch' Boss from 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

tWitch will truly be missed.

Wikicommons

5 best moments from Stephen "tWitch" Boss

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.


Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide December 13. His wife, Allison Holker Boss released a statement to People saying, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him."

Anyone that has spent time watching "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" knows who tWitch is. He danced his way into people's hearts on "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2008 before eventually keeping the audience dancing as Ellen's DJ from 2014 until the show ended earlier this year. It was obvious that Boss and Ellen were friends on and off the set.

The laughter always seemed abundant between the two of them and the show wouldn't have been the same without him. Boss became an executive producer on the show during the last few seasons.

Keep ReadingShow less
twitch
Trending Stories