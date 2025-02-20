'Girl, I get it': Opossum devours a whole tuxedo cake from Costco and people totally relate
The wildlife rescue's report was hilarious.
When you work at a wildlife rescue, you never know what kind of clientele you're going to get. But the folks at Nebraska Wildlife Rehab found themselves helping an adorable and extra-relatable opossum who devoured almost an entire Costco cake, all by herself, the week before Valentine's Day.
The opossum was caught red-handed by real estate agent Kim Doggett, who had set the Costco chocolate mousse tuxedo cake outside to stay cold when she ran out of room in her refrigerator. Her son was taking another dessert outside to chill as well when he told his mom there was the opossum on the patio sofa.
"I really thought he was messing with me," Doggett told CNN. "So I went over and I turned the light on, I opened the door, and I was like, ‘Oh my.' And then I was like, ‘Oh, it ate the Costco cake.’" Full-bellied, the opossum was lying there panting among the chocolate handprints she'd left behind.
After trying to shoo away the animal without success, Doggett began to worry that maybe the cake was poisonous to the opossum, so she called the American Humane Society. They picked up the indulger and transported her to Nebraska Wildlife Rehab.
Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Inc.Photo credit: Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Inc.
The rehab shared a photo of the opossum on Facebook with the message:
"Sometimes a sweet tooth just can’t wait until Valentine's Day! This Virginia opossum was admitted today after reportedly devouring an ENTIRE Costco chocolate cake. With some time in rehab (and a diet reset), this choco-holic should be stabilized enough to return to the wild but until then, she is definitely a little cranky about our strict 'zero chocolate' policy! Same, opossum.... same."
Nebraska Wildlife Rehab said it's actually a good thing she ate so much that she barely move, as it prompted the call to have her evaluated and treated for possible toxicosis.
Not your average intake notePhoto credit: Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Inc.
People were happy to know she was going to be okay and also welcomed her to the club of cake lovers:
"I relate to this opossum on a spiritual level."
"We’ve all been there, girl."
"I have also begun to breath heavily after eating an entire cake by myself. Maybe not Costco but it definitely has happened more than once. I get it gurl. I get it."
"Sometimes a gal needs a little chocolate."
"STOP SHAMING HER. An entire Costco cake in one sitting is totally normal. Nothing to see here."
"Well, technically if she ate the whole cake at once, she only had one piece. That's my math and I'm sticking to it."
Anyone who's had Costco's tuxedo cake understands. It's…well, just look at it.
Laura Stastny, Executive Director of Nebraska Wildlife Rehab tells Upworthy that the opossum is is being "a model patient" for their staff as she continues to be treated for lead toxicity (not cake related). The staff are delighted that the opossum's story been so popular. "We thought it was funny and entirely relatable—who doesn't want to eat that Costco cake?" Stastny says.
The Doggett family "did everything right" once they discovered the opossum, making sure that she got the care she needed, Stasney explains. "We definitely recommend that people don't leave food unattended outside, but I don't think they could have predicted an opossum would have come out during the day, looking for food on their deck table!" she says.
"Opossums are peaceful and beneficial animals, and we hope this story helps people love and respect them as much as we do," she adds. "We're so happy this family is awaiting her return to their neighborhood."
People have become so enamored with the "Cake Bandit" that Nebraska Wildlife Rehab has created "Wanted: Cake Bandit" shirts that fans can buy to support their rehabilitation efforts. People can also donate to her care directly here.
"Wanted: Cake Bandit" t-shirts help support Nebraska Wildlife Rehabdynamic.bonfireassets.com