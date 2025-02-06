Lovers share 5 ways to invest time instead of money with your partner on Valentine’s Day
Just you and your loved one, no marketing or credit card required.
Valentine’s Day is a special day in which we acknowledge and celebrate the loves in our lives. At least that’s what many marketers are counting on. While the holiday itself is nice, many people are bombarded with pressure to make the day special and that usually follows with several companies selling you expensive products, experiences, dinners, and gifts in order to make the day special.
But you don’t need a lot of money, or any money at all, in order to make the day genuine, authentic, special, and loving towards your partner. Many folks on Reddit and social media are sharing how to make the day special without spending a lot of money. Here are some the top suggestions we’ve found:
“Make a special homemade meal together.”
Taking a moment to cook together something special makes it an easy inexpensive gift for yourselves. It allows you to spend time together not just socially, but as a team to create something delicious. Many couples suggest making homemade pasta given how fun it is to make and how fresh it tastes.
That said, you don’t have to be culinary wizards. If you’re both too intimidated to make a whole meal from scratch, just make or bake a dessert together to share instead.
“Have a small bonfire.”
If you have a backyard, check local laws and your HOA if you have one to see if you can have a small private bonfire with your sweetie. Just enjoying roasting hot dogs and marshmallows, having sips of spirits, and cozying up with your partner while enjoying the warmth of the fire can provide a wonderful quiet romantic setting.
“DIY Spa!”
- YouTubeyoutube.com
Valentine's Day should be relaxing as well as romantic. One great way to do that is to give each other the spa treatment at home. Prep up some fresh towels and bedding for the evening and get some relaxing skin lotion or oil. Before the holiday, watch some massage tutorials on YouTube that you and your partner might want to try out on each other. If you want to go all out, search for bath bomb recipes to make at home and enjoy a bath together. During all of this, put together a Spotify or YouTube playlist of relaxing music or your favorite love songs to just vibe out in relaxing care.
“Star gaze.”
Photo credit: Canva
The outdoors are free and beautiful. If the weather is nice, grab a blanket and lay out on the ground with some snacks, wine, and/or a hot beverage to just hold one another while looking at the night sky. It’s simple, it’s cheesy, but it’s wonderful.
“Make art together!”
- YouTubeyoutube.com
A great way to relax at the end of the day and connect with your partner can be indulging in creativity together. Paint a picture together with each person contributing to a single art piece. If you’re crafty and already have the supplies, spend the evening making jewelry for one another or a clay sculpture. If you like art but don’t have anything special around the home, just drawing and coloring pictures for one another can be a cute, fun, and relaxing way to show off your love. Remember, none of it has to be “good.” It’s the fun together that matters.
Whether you take any of these suggestions or not, Valentine’s Day is as special as you make it. Whatever you and your partner want to do or not do together is what will make it great for you both.