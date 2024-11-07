+
Make every family dinner count with these expert-backed tips for deeper connection

From “rose, thorn, bud” to tech-free nights, here’s how to make mealtimes more meaningful

A man eats dinner with his family.
August de Richelieu

Family dinners can be low key, fun, and crucial.

Experts agree that shared meals can strengthen bonds, build resilience, and support emotional well-being. While sitting down together might seem ordinary, it’s packed with benefits. Dr. Amir A. Afkhami, a psychiatrist and professor at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, explains that family dinners provide a crucial opportunity to communicate openly. “Family dinners allow family members to share their experiences, reinforcing relationships and family bonds,” Dr. Afkhami tells Yahoo Life.

But sometimes, getting the conversation going at the end of an exhausting day can be like pulling teeth, and competing with devices only makes it more challenging. It's easy to give up, launch a delivery app, have some food sent to your door, and let everyone scarf it down while watching the binge-able show of the moment. Don't give in to that temptation! With a few intentional strategies, you can transform mealtime into an opportunity for genuine connection. We've collected tips to make family dinners meaningful—even when life gets busy.

via GIPHY

1. Create an inclusive, judgment-free atmosphere

Family dinners work best when everyone feels free to speak and knows they’ll be heard. Dr. Anne Fishel, co-founder of The Family Dinner Project, encourages parents to ensure everyone gets a turn to talk and feels listened to without interruption. If you want to start meaningful conversations, try the “rose, thorn, and bud” game. Each person shares a “rose” (something good about their day), a “thorn” (a challenge they faced), and a “bud” (something they’re looking forward to). This exercise can help everyone feel seen and can add a positive, reflective tone to the evening.

Another tip is to give each family member a small role, like helping set the table or sharing something they’re grateful for. Montana State University’s guide on family meals suggests encouraging children to get involved in mealtime, such as setting the table or helping with a simple dish. These small roles can give children a sense of ownership and pride in family rituals.

2. Keep technology off the table

Unplugging is one of the simplest, most effective ways to foster real connection. According to The Family Dinner Project, phones and screens can often steal attention and dilute the experience. Instead, set clear tech boundaries—try turning off the TV and putting phones in another room. As Montana State University recommends, “Turn off the TV and encourage family members to star in their own lives” by focusing fully on each other.

"Turn off the TV and encourage family members to star in their own lives."

— Montana State University

3. Don’t stress over perfection

For some families, the idea of regular family dinners might feel like an overwhelming commitment. Fishel stresses that the “exact number of meals is less important than the atmosphere at the table.” Even one good family meal a week can offer emotional benefits. The Harvard Graduate School of Education echoes this, suggesting that families find one meal—be it breakfast, lunch, or even an after-school snack—that they can make a ritual together.

via GIPHY

And it doesn’t need to be a gourmet affair. Quick meals like sandwiches or leftovers can work just as well if everyone is gathered and present.

4. Share stories and create family traditions

Using family dinners as a way to pass down family history, recipes, or favorite stories can add a sense of continuity and heritage to the meal. According to Purdue University’s Family Dinner Project, regular meals offer a unique opportunity to build family traditions that give children a sense of identity and belonging. Whether it’s a weekly taco night or a shared family recipe, these routines become cherished memories and offer comfort in daily life.


via GIPHY


Why even a little connection goes a long way

No matter how busy schedules may be, finding small ways to connect—whether over a quick dinner or a morning snack—can make a meaningful impact on family bonds. Experts agree that these shared meals don’t have to be daily or lengthy to be effective. Even setting aside one time a week for everyone to gather without distractions can build a sense of togetherness that’s invaluable. As Dr. Fishel explains, the benefits of a single, joyful family meal each week often lead to more shared time together.

Family dinners aren’t just about the food—they’re about showing up and making memories that can shape families for years to come.

