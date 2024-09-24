A depressed person asked strangers for quick and easy meal ideas and they didn't disappoint
Great tips for navigating tough times.
Everything can feel harder when you're depressed, from showering to feeding yourself so when one person took to Reddit to ask "fellow depressed people" for quick and easy meal ideas when struggling and hundreds of peopel jumped in to answer the call.
"I haven’t been able to cook anything in almost a year due to a depressive episode, even simple things like rice and sausage (I loathe beans). Yes, I am on medication and in therapy but nothing has been working for a while. So I’m looking for ideas of cheap foods I can eat to expand beyond my usual peanut butter/jam sandwiches, cereal, and protein bars," user Evening_second196 shares.
The person received a lot of suggestions that could work for anyone who is also struggling with depression, ADHD or grief. Several people commented about the versatility of potatoes, including instant mashed potatoes where all you need is a little hot water to make a meal.
There's more than one way to eat a potato
"Cheese, pepperoni and crackers. Before it was fancy charcuterie, it was my go-to depression meal. My other depression meal is a baked potato. I would just throw it in the microwave. Top with butter (and sour cream if I had it)," one person writes while other's chime in on their reliance on potatoes during a hard time. "Instant mashed potatoes can be made with just water, and if you're feeling froggy a bit of butter or margarine in the microwave. Instant gravy and water works in the microwave too."
"I buy bags of tiny gold potatoes and steam them, then saturate with butter and whatever else I have on hand. For steaming, you can microwave with plastic wrap, or you can steam on the stove on motivation days," another person shares.
Of course there were suggestions outside of different ways to eat potatoes, but there are so many ways a potato can make a quick warm low effort meal.
bunch of potatoes Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash
Eggs are over easy
Ok, that was a bad pun but eggs really are easy to make into a meal according to commenters. One person shares their 60 second egg meal that takes so little effort that it might feel made up.
"Fill a glass measuring cup or any microwavable cup with 3/4 cup cold water. Put a raw egg in the water. Do not stir, just gently drop it in. Microwave for 60 seconds. Perfect poached egg! Great on toasted English muffins!"
a close up of a plate of food with eggs Photo by ABHISHEK HAJARE on Unsplash
"Microwaves are so underrated!"
Several people mention easily microwavable things, "I’m a big fan of the microwave. I like microwaveable, frozen vegetables (especially Birds Eye Fusions Spring Mix) and frozen, pre-cooked, diced chicken."
Another sends words of encouragement along with a recipe, "Microwaves are so underrated! OP, if you have some non-perishable ingredients and can stir them together, you can have a warm, fluffy pancake whenever you want, in no time at all.
1/4 cup flour, 2 Tbsp sugar, 1/2 tsp baking powder, pinch of salt; mix in a large mug or a bowl.
Add 1 Tbsp oil and 4 Tbsp milk or water. Stir. Lumps are fine. If you have vanilla extract or chocolate chips, go ahead and add them.
Microwave for 60-70 seconds, or possibly longer for a low-powered microwave. Top with syrup if you have it. Boom. Instant meal that could hardly be easier.
I'm rooting for you OP, you can do it. And it gets easier with practice."
homer simpson microwave GIFGiphy
There's no shortage of ideas for those lacking energy to cook
"I get frozen meatballs by Cooked Perfect. You microwave 3 of them for 1 minute, 6 for 2 minutes. Microwave a sweet potato for a few minutes. Sweet potatoes have more nutrients than white potatoes. Instead of the meatballs you can microwave some chicken tenders," someone writes.
"My current depression meal is one can of black beans, one can of corn, and salsa. If I have it on hand I will add a dollop of sour cream," another shares.
woman standing near window during daytime Photo by Stacey Koenitz on Unsplash
There's no shame in needing to eat foods that don't require the energy it takes to make an entire meal from scratch. The most important theme throughout all the comments is finding ways that work for you to continue providing your body with fuel until you're on the other end of depression, fatigue or whatever is causing the energy slump.
As one commenter says, we're all rooting for you!