Woman throws her own Costco-themed birthday party and it's a Costco fan's dream
"Ain't no party like a wholesale party."
Many would easily forgo a trip to Disneyland in favor of a day at the magical, budget-friendly world of Costco.
There’s a distinct type of thrill at being able to bulk buy anything the heart desires—clothing, foods both general and niche, electronics, a tub of Nutella you could literally bathe in—all while being offered delicious samples. It’s as though you’ve entered the marketplace of a foreign land, and everyone knows you’re royalty.
And considering that birthday parties are often a time for people to treat themselves like kings and queens, is it really any wonder that someone decided to create their very own Costco-themed soirée?
Maybe not, but seeing how it comes together is still pretty spectacular.
Jasmine Pak decided to merge the celebration of her 28th go around the sun with her love of the discount retailer, featuring so much more than its well-known food items—though there was a lot of that.
First up, the culinary star of the show—a birthday cake, the stuff of Costco legend (with an equally legendary ordering process). Followed by “food court icons” like pizza, cookies, hot dogs, rotisserie chicken…each labeled with their Costco price in the exact same font you’d find at the store.
Even her birthday sign donned that signature Kirkland logo font.
Over at the pool, guests could relax with hotdog and pizza-shaped pool floats. Cause why not?
@jasminebellepak Aint no party like a wholesale party 😫💦 @Costco Wholesale i love u #costcotheme #costcoparty ♬ Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift
As for outfits—Pak and her friends also stayed in theme. And gloriously so.
While Pak sported a t-shirt featuring Costco’s classic hotdog and drink combo meal, her friends each took on a familiar Costco character. You know, the red-vested regional managers, the dude in a security vest asking if you need boxes, the hot dog cook and even the Sunday Costco mom.
And yes, they did have a samples lady. Can’t have a Costco-themed party without a samples lady.
@jasminebellepak All the fits from my @Costco Wholesale themed birthday party 😂 Motion to bring the combo pizza back please 😫 #costcotheme #costcoparty ♬ original sound - Jasmine Pak
Pak captioned her epic video with “Ain’t no party like a wholesale party,” even tagging Costco’s TikTok account and writing, “I love u.”
This party wasn’t just a hit for the party-goers. The clip quickly went viral on TikTok, with people gushing over how brilliant the concept and execution was.
“This is iconic,” one person commented.
“I am SO OBSESSED with this!! I hope ya’ll had the most amazing time,” wrote another.
Honestly, to say the party brought out the most hardcore Costco fans would be an understatement.
One even commented, “I would marry Costco if I could.” Next up: Costco-themed wedding, anyone?
Others were inspired to brainstorm their own store-themed party ideas.
“I need to do this, and a Trader Joe’s party” one person commented.
Between this genius party idea and an Ikea-themed kid’s party that went viral back in June of this year, it seems that beloved grocery markets have become the hot new celebration trend.
And truthfully, what a cool concept. So much of the party planning is baked right in, from food ideas to outfits to decor. Plus, there’s something about that special kid joy found in a grocery store that perfectly encapsulates the adult experience. Even as we grow older and life becomes a little more mundane, we’re still just kids at heart.