A Muslim man met a rabbi on the street. Their beautiful exchange is an example for us all.
More of this, please.
A rabbi and a Muslim's brief exchange on the first day of Hanukkah has made its way around the world as a much-needed breath of fresh air, and it's a moment we can all learn from.
During Jewish holidays, Rabbi Leivy sets up a table along the Atlanta Beltline, a 22-mile trail frequented by people of all walks of life, and shares information and gifts. People often stop and visit with him, but one visitor who stopped for a brief chat made a big impression, not only on Leivy but on the millions who have seen the video.
A man in a baseball cap and hoodie walked up to Rabbi Leivy, shook his hand, and said, "Sorry for everything that happened over in Sydney."
"Appreciate you saying that," the rabbi responded, to which the man replied, "No problem at all."
Rabbi Leivy asked the man if he celebrates Hanukkah, and he responded that he is Muslim.
"You're Muslim," the rabbi repeated.
As they shook hands, the man pulled the rabbi in for a hug, and Leivy said, "Look, the fact that you're saying that? You know, in the Jewish community, I get it all the time. But this is the first time I get it from a Muslim, so it means so much to me."
"No, absolutely, brother. We're all in this together," the man responded, and the exchange that followed was perfection.
Watch:
Peace, love, and light between people of different backgrounds, especially those that are often perceived as enemies, is exactly the example we need to see more of in the world. People loved everything about the exchange, from the compassion and kindness to the gratitude and goodwill:
"I’m so proud of these two tender hearted humans.❤️"
"This brought me to tears. Kindness really can be this easy, and it always means so much. 🥺"
"This is beautiful to see .. please let’s have more of this instead of the hate. 🥰❤️"
"I love this, if only we lived in a world where everyone had this kind of respect for each other no matter who or what we support, this is fantastic. 🙌"
"I am a Christian and grew up in a neighborhood with Christians, Jews and Muslims…..guess what? We were and are still friends. Imagine that. 🙏🙏🙏🙏"
The exchange came in the wake of a mass shooting at Sydney, Australia's Bondi Beach. The antisemitic attack took place during a crowded Hanukkah event, leaving 40 people wounded and 15 people killed, including an 87-year-old Holocaust victim and a 10-year-old girl.
The shooters, a father and son, appear to have been motivated by ideology associated with the Islamic State. While Muslim groups around the world have consistently condemned Islamist extremism and associated terror attacks, anti-Muslim sentiment frequently follows such attacks. Jews and Muslims have a complicated history, and religious prejudice rears its head in both directions.
However, as many commenters on Rabbi Leivy's video pointed out, one of the heroes who risked his own life to stop the Bondi Beach shooting was also a Muslim man. Ahmed Al-Ahmed, an Australian citizen originally from Syria, ran toward one of the shooters and tackled him, wresting the gun from his hands. He has been hailed a hero and people around the world have donated to a GoFundMe for him, which so far totals over $2.5 million.
As Rabbi Leivy wrote in his video caption, "The world isn't as hateful as it sometimes looks. There's far more love and goodness than we're shown." It's so true.
You can follow Rabbi Leivy on Instagram.