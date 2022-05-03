Science

This smart technology helps save water

Image via Gethai.com

As the clean water crisis grows, new technologies are emerging that help us to conserve and maintain a sustainable usage of water in our daily lives. One such innovation is the Smart Showerhead from Hai. Powered by a small turbine inside the showerhead, the Hai Smart Showerhead is a brilliant piece of connected technology that helps us conserve water and better understand our water usage. It’s also a great self-care tool that provides perfect pressure and a spa-like experience, truly the best of both worlds.

Image via Gethai.com

A spa-like experience

The Hai Smart Showerhead comes with many spa-like features that can help improve your self-care routine. First, the Hai Smart Showerhead is engineered to offer a greater range of coverage than the average showerhead. This also makes showering easier, since you won’t have to adjust the showerhead or move around as much.

Second, the Hai Smart Showerhead effortlessly changes between different settings which can be programmed using the companion app on your smartphone. The settings range from a fine mist to a steady stream. You can find the perfect pressure by playing around with the sliding adjuster on the app.

Third, if you’re tired of waiting for your shower water to get warm, then the Hai Smart Showerhead is definitely for you. An LED alert will notify you when the shower water is warm enough for you to enter. No more freezing cold starts to your morning, perfect for anyone who’s always freezing.

Image via Gethai.com

How the smart showerhead works

Inside the Hai Smart Showerhead is a small turbine which spins from the flow of the shower water. The turbine generates electricity which powers a light on the showerhead. It also powers Bluetooth connectivity so you can monitor your shower usage using an app on your smartphone. There’s also a feature that can alert you after 20 gallons of water have been used, helping you conserve water by letting you know that it’s time to stop your shower. With the Hai Smart Showerhead you can take the time you need in the shower without feeling guilty that you’re wasting water.

The Hai Smart Showerhead also comes in two different flow rates: water sense and regular. The water sense flow rate is certified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's WaterSense program as a water saving product. It's intended to conserve water and has a flow rate of 1.8 gallons per minute. The showerhead for the water sense model is designed to improve low water pressure and has 29 individual spray nozzles. In comparison, the regular showerhead has a flow rate of 2.5 gallons per minute and 35 individual spray nozzles.

Image via Gethai.com

Sustainable packaging

All of the packaging for the Hai Smart Showerhead is 100% sustainable. The product and shipping boxes are one and the same so there isn’t any unnecessary box-within-a-box packaging. That saves a lot of unnecessary cardboard from ending up in the landfill.

Image via Gethai.com

Easy showerhead installation

The Hai Smart Showerhead is an easy DIY install that will fit onto any existing shower arm. Simply unscrew your current showerhead and replace it with the Hai Smart Showerhead. It’s that easy.

What are you waiting for? To improve your self-care routine and monitor your water usage, check out the Hai Smart Showerhead today!

Democracy

Trevor Noah shared the one question U.S. journalists should be asking themselves every day

"Ask yourself that question every day, because you have one of the most important roles in the world."

@birbigs/Twitter

Trevor Noah has gotten high praise for his closing remarks at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

For the first time in six years, the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) was held with the president of the United States in attendance on April 30 in Washington, D.C. The WHCD has been a tradition in Washington for more than a century and for the past several decades it has taken the form of a comedic roast of both the government and the press. This year's dinner was hosted by comedian and host of "The Daily Show" Trevor Noah, who's known for his smart, witty commentary on social and political issues.

The "let's invite a comedian to publicly and viciously make fun of us for a couple of hours" idea may be a bit odd, but these events have proven quite popular over the years, with many viral moments (including President Obama's infamous GIF-worthy mic drop) coming from them.

This year's dinner opened with Noah joking about it being a superspreader event, earning some uncomfortable laughter, then the individual roasts commenced. Noah didn't hold back slamming people across the political and media spectrum—all in good fun, of course—including President Biden himself.

Joy

A millennial got dumped and hundreds cheered her up by sharing how they found love after 30

It's never too late to find love.

via Twitter

Couples who met after 30.

A lot of emotions rise to the surface after being dumped. It can leave a person feeling sad, lonely, confused, rejected and left with a sense that you’ll never find anyone again. People tend to think, “If that person couldn’t stick it out with me, then who will?”

However, most of the time, it’s irrational worry. There are more than a few billion people on the planet to choose from, you just gotta put yourself out there. But that’s a hard thing to hear when your feelings are still raw.

A recent study reported by The New York Times found that today, the old “plenty of fish in the sea” cliche is growing truer by the day. We are nearing a point where there will be more unmarried adults in the U.S. than those who have tied the knot.

In 2019, the share of American adults who were neither married nor living with a significant other had risen to 38%. So good news for you single folks, the dating pool just keeps getting deeper.

Pop Culture

Characters from 'Encanto' get made into portraits so lifelike they look like real people

Instagram, YouTube

Where is the live action movie already?

What do you get when you mix artificial intelligence with editing software?

Mind-blowing images, apparently.

Brazilian digital artist Hidreley Leli Dião creates ultra realistic portraits of beloved cartoon characters as well as historical figures.

The magic is in a unique blend of Photoshop, FaceApp, Gradiente and Remini, according to his contributing article on Bored Panda. Using this formula, even The Simpsons characters feel like real people you would pass on the street.

Some of Dião’s latest works include the characters of Disney’s “Encanto,” like:

