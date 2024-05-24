Woman petitions SNL for chance to play Marjorie Taylor Greene after viral lookalike moment
"Every day somebody comes on and says, 'you look like Marjorie Taylor Greene,' which I can see. I do see it."
It was the alliteration heard around the world. During a recent hearing House of Representative members got into a bit of a verbal scuffle after Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made a catty comment about Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX). The comment was made when Crockett was reading something aloud and appeared to stumble over her words a bit. Greene took the opportunity to inform the Texas representative that she may be able to read better if she wasn't wearing fake eyelashes.
This comment prompted Crockett to call for a point of order to ask a hypothetical question about House decorum. "I'm just curious, to better understand your ruling. If someone on this committee then starts talking about someone's bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?"
Yikes. Shots fired, and some poor teacher who goes by Educator Andrea on TikTok is catching the strays thanks to her resemblance to the controversial congresswoman. But don't worry, Andrea's taking it in stride by shooting her shot to get her chance at a SNL skit leaning into the impressive alliteration Crockett let fly during the House Oversight Hearing.
"Bleach blonde bad built butch body," Andrea uncomfortably laughs starting out her video. "It wasn't about me, ok. However everyday I come on this freaking app and every day I make my little jokey jokes and I don't talk about politics and we just vibe here on my page."
The teacher goes on to explain that every day she's "catching strays" from people saying she looks like Marjorie Taylor Greene, which she concedes the resemblance. It's why she decided to jokingly plead to the infamous late night sketch comedy show to give her a shot at playing her lawmaking dopplegänger. Commenters agree that she looks like Greene and try to help her out with her new found aspiration by tagging Saturday Night Live.
See for yourself if she looks like Greene:
"Now sis!!! I love the pitch to SNL lmbo," someone writes.
"I never noticed until you said something, that's unfortunate," another says.
"I never thought that!!!! And I refuse to until you're on SNL," one person laughs.
"Saturday Night Live GET THIS WOMAN A SCRIPT," someone else demands.
Andrea does kinda look like Marjorie Taylor Greene but maybe she'll get lucky and after all the tags in her comment section SNL will get her on the air to reenact the now viral exchange. A girl can dream and Andrea is shooting for the stars. She tells Upworthy that if by chance SNL contacts her, "I’d have to break out my acting skills."