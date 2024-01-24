Mom tells younger women how to know if the man they're dating will be an equal parenting partner
There will be signs, you just have to know what they are.
When people get married and plan to have children, they expect that they will be in a partnership where their partner takes on equal parts of the parenting role. This doesn't just include changing diapers and cooking meals. Parenting is much more than a few actions, it's sharing the mental load and showing up without needing to be asked because you see what needs to be done.
A young woman still in the dating world put a call out to older women to ask how to know they're picking someone who will be an equal parenting partner. Cheryl Neufville shared the moment that let her know that her now husband would make a good father, she encourages others to look for the sings.
While dating some of these signs may be easily overlooked if you don't know what you're looking for. Neufville's example shows just how subtle the signs can be.
The experienced mom explained that before she and her husband started dating they were visiting a friend that had given birth to her fifth child. While visiting the baby was being fussy and having trouble calming for the friend, so the future husband stepped in instinctively taking the baby to help it calm. He even took the baby outside to get some fresh air giving the stressed new mom a break.
"I think about that quite often in regards to what I saw before we were dating. Where he didn't have to wait to be told what to do, he just kind of took charge and helped that woman out with her baby and I just knew that he would be the same way towards our children," Neufville reveals.
Commenters agreed, one person saying, "No, for real a man will definitely show signs of being a good dad before becoming a father. And it will be in the simplest of ways, we just gotta pay attention."
"I think men who are good fathers stick out. Like I don't know how to explain it, but the signs are there! I knew my husband was going to be a good father," another says.
Someone else chimes in, "yes!!! I knew my husband beforehand and he was always helpful to his friends and I KNEW who he was. Watch how they treat others."
Neufville shares a couple of beautiful stories that may help people looking for an equal parenting partner that spills into the comments with a plethora of more experienced women chiming in.
You can check out the entire video below:
