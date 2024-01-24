+
Parenting

Mom tells younger women how to know if the man they're dating will be an equal parenting partner

There will be signs, you just have to know what they are.

parenting; motherhood; fatherhood; mom shares secret; parenting secret
Cheryl Neufville|TikTok

Mom explains how to know if partner will be an equal parent

When people get married and plan to have children, they expect that they will be in a partnership where their partner takes on equal parts of the parenting role. This doesn't just include changing diapers and cooking meals. Parenting is much more than a few actions, it's sharing the mental load and showing up without needing to be asked because you see what needs to be done.

A young woman still in the dating world put a call out to older women to ask how to know they're picking someone who will be an equal parenting partner. Cheryl Neufville shared the moment that let her know that her now husband would make a good father, she encourages others to look for the sings.

While dating some of these signs may be easily overlooked if you don't know what you're looking for. Neufville's example shows just how subtle the signs can be.

The experienced mom explained that before she and her husband started dating they were visiting a friend that had given birth to her fifth child. While visiting the baby was being fussy and having trouble calming for the friend, so the future husband stepped in instinctively taking the baby to help it calm. He even took the baby outside to get some fresh air giving the stressed new mom a break.

"I think about that quite often in regards to what I saw before we were dating. Where he didn't have to wait to be told what to do, he just kind of took charge and helped that woman out with her baby and I just knew that he would be the same way towards our children," Neufville reveals.

Commenters agreed, one person saying, "No, for real a man will definitely show signs of being a good dad before becoming a father. And it will be in the simplest of ways, we just gotta pay attention."

"I think men who are good fathers stick out. Like I don't know how to explain it, but the signs are there! I knew my husband was going to be a good father," another says.

Someone else chimes in, "yes!!! I knew my husband beforehand and he was always helpful to his friends and I KNEW who he was. Watch how they treat others."

Neufville shares a couple of beautiful stories that may help people looking for an equal parenting partner that spills into the comments with a plethora of more experienced women chiming in.

You can check out the entire video below:

@heyy..cheryl @Justine’s Camera Roll 📸✨ ♬ original sound - Cheryl Neufville

parenting
Joy

Sorry, Labradors. After 31 years, America has a new favorite dog.

The American Kennel Club has crowned a new favorite.

via Pixabay

A sad-looking Labrador Retriever

The sweet-faced, loveable Labrador Retriever is no longer America’s favorite dog breed. The breed best known for having a heart of gold has been replaced by the smaller, more urban-friendly French Bulldog.

According to the American Kennel Club, for the past 31 years, the Labrador Retriever was America’s favorite dog, but it was eclipsed in 2022 by the Frenchie. The rankings are based on nearly 716,500 dogs newly registered in 2022, of which about 1 in 7 were Frenchies. Around 108,000 French Bulldogs were recorded in the U.S. in 2022, surpassing Labrador Retrievers by over 21,000.

dogs
Health

Too much stuff causes stress. Here are 4 simple mantras to help you declutter for good.

These short sayings can clear the mental clutter that keeps us from getting rid of things.

MoMo Productions/Canva

We often hold onto things for sentimental reasons.

It's no secret that Americans on average have too much stuff. Yay, capitalism!

Seriously, though, most of us bring new things into our homes pretty regularly, and if we aren't purging regularly, they start to accumulate. We fill drawers, closets, bins, basements and garages with it, and then at some point realize we're swimming in stuff and need to declutter.

The problem is, as much as we may want to pare down and simplify, a lot of us are really bad at getting rid of things. Decluttering involves decision-making, and decision-making can be exhausting. There are also psychological and emotional reasons we hold onto things, and those mental hurdles are often what we need the most help overcoming.

So along with practical decluttering tips like having a garbage bag and a giveaway box with you as you go through different areas of your home, try using these four mantras to help clear the mental clutter that makes physical decluttering difficult.

life hacks
Humor

Portland 'Ice Tok' is taking over social media causing people uncontrollable laughter

"Legend says he's still sliding to this day."

Vanessbe|Rosaleea|Hunter|Chelsie via TikTok

Portland 'Ice Tok' is making social media erupt with laughter

There are actually some people that choose to live where the air hurts your face. Sure, snow and icicles can be pretty to watch on television or even from the comfort of your own toasty living room. But it's much less serene when you have to get out in it to do non-exciting activities like go to school or work.

The people of Portland, Oregon have been dealing with the beauty of mother nature up close and personal–sometimes a little too close. After an ice storm trapped them in the house for days, people started having to venture outdoors and the results are hilarious. Residents of the iced-in city have been uploading videos of themselves and others looking a lot like a new born deer attempting to take its first steps.

portland ice storm
Family

Mom rips into husbands who expect their wives to do housework in crazy viral Facebook post

Can you do the dishes without being asked?

via Constance Hall/Facebook

Constance Hall asks for domestic equality.


It's the 21st century, and as a civilization, we've come a long way. No, there are no flying cars (yet), but we all carry tiny supercomputers in our pockets, can own drones, and can argue with strangers from all around the world as long as they have internet access.

And yet women are still having to ask their partners to help out around the house. What gives?


mothers
Science

Incredible 'bird feeder' photos give a whole new perspective on our feathered friends

It's amazing the magic we can find in our own yards.

via Carla Rhodes

Two northern cardinals captured on Carla Rhodes' bird-feeder camera.

The pandemic has caused many people to reevaluate their surroundings. When you’re stuck at home more often than you’d like, you start to pay a lot more attention to what goes on in your own backyard.

This type of introspection inspired wildlife photographer Carla Rhodes to get a closer look at the furry friends that live near her home in the Catskill mountains of New York.

What she found was magical.

“The winter of 2020-2021 was particularly brutal to humankind. After months of enduring the Covid-19 pandemic, we were now collectively slogging through winter. As a result of being stuck at home, I focused on my immediate surroundings like never before,” Rhodes said in a statement.

nature
Family

Man has a 'word of advice' for all the dads mad about Taylor Swift being at NFL games

Swift's name has become synonymous with the Kansas city Chiefs. Some dads can't get on board with it.

@curmudge_john2.0/TikTok

One dad is encouraging oterh dads to "embrace" the Taylor Swift NFL phenomenon,

Since Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chief player Travis Kelce began dating, the pop star has become a football staple.

You’d be hard pressed to go online and not see some kind of chatter about her game appearances—from the jewelry she’s wearing to the faces she makes to what she might be saying to friends during the match…it’s all the topic of conversation.

But not everyone seems to be pleased with Taylor’s version of the game. Specifically, “annoyed” men who seem to feel her very presence has ruined football as a “sanctuary from femininity.” Or the “dads, Brads and Chads” of the world, as Swift likes to call them.
pop culture
