Mellow dude shares the life hacks he didn't learn until his 30s. Here are 11 of the best.
TikTok has become a great place for finding life hacks and one of the best follows is @Sidneyraz. His hook is that he shows people the "things I wish I knew before I was in my 30s."
Most of his life hacks are simple, domestic tricks for cleaning the house or preparing food. But he also shares some financial advice and makes the personal admission that "not being hungover is better than being drunk."
That's a lesson that a lot of us wish we learned sooner.
Like a lot of folks, Sidney is learning a lot of domestic skills in his third decade and that makes sense. That's the time when people begin to settle down with a significant other and pick up more domestic skills.
The good news is that he's not going through this life change alone. He wants to share all of it with you.
Here are 11 of his best life hacks.
Baking bacon is better than frying:
@sidneyraz
baking bacon is better than frying bacon #inmy30s #bacon
How to eat a flat chicken wing:
@sidneyraz
learned this on hot ones #inmy30s #chickenwings
A tooth-brushing trick:
@sidneyraz
30+ years of being wrong #inmy30s #oralhealth
How to stop a pot from boiling over:
@sidneyraz
it has helped many times #inmy30s #cookingtips
You can vacuum more than just your floor:
@sidneyraz
vacuuming more than just floors #inmy30s #vaccum
Did you know your dishwasher has a filter?
@sidneyraz
cleaning the dishes robot is a thing #inmy30s #dishwasher
The weatherman isn't saying what you think he's saying:
@sidneyraz
but what is the forecasted area?? #weatherreport #inmy30s
How to fill a cooler:
@sidneyraz
have a great summer y’all #inmy30s #summervibes2021
The secret behind Chinese food containers:
@sidneyraz
first time trying this #chinesefood #takeout #tipsandtricks
Hire movers:
@sidneyraz
your body will thank you #inmy30s #movingday
Not being hungover is better than being drunk:
@sidneyraz
goodbye youth. #inmy30s
This article originally appeared on 8.23.21
- Former factory worker becomes fastest-growing content creator ... ›
- This amazing needle-threading life hack will change your life ... ›
- Coach Lisy's life hacks help thousands on TikTok - Upworthy ›
- This amazing needle-threading life hack will change your life - Upworthy ›
- Guys save church money by fixing clock tower with WD-40 - Upworthy ›
- One woman's question asking if life gets better after 30 went viral. Here are the best responses. - Upworthy ›
- People joke about what you should have by age 30 on Twitter - Upworthy ›
- People joke about what you should have by age 30 on Twitter - Upworthy ›
- Life advice for turning 30 - Upworthy ›
- 17 simple but effective life hacks - Upworthy ›
- Mom shares awesome Band-Aid life hack - Upworthy ›
- Mom shares awesome Band-Aid life hack - Upworthy ›
- Life hacks for people who hate cleaning - Upworthy ›
- 20 life tips you wish you knew in your 20s - Upworthy ›
- Woman converts fridge into salad bar to stick to goals - Upworthy ›
- How to peel a head of garlic with mini tongs - Upworthy ›
- Turns out we've been threading needles all wrong - Upworthy ›
- 15 life hacks that actually work - Upworthy ›
- 18 crazy body hacks that real people say actually work - Upworthy ›