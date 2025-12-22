Chill dude shares life-changing hacks he didn't learn until his 30s. Here are 11 of the best.
Now we all know the right way to use a sun visor in the car.
Sidney Raz, stand-up comedian, author, and TikTok's favorite lifehacker, has a knack for taking things we use every day like cheese graters, running shoes, and propane tanks, for example, and revealing simple features that we never realized they had. If you watch his videos, you've probably felt the need to slap your forehead and exclaim, "How did I not know that?" If so, don’t be too upset. Raz swears he never heard about these simple hacks until he was 30.
“When I started making life hacks, I didn’t even intend for it to be a life hack,” Sidney admits. “It was just things I had found out, like how to use a can opener correctly or how to use a travel pillow more comfortably,” he told Net Influencer. “I struck a chord with everyone on the Internet who had been living in a world of finding information from people who talk down to them, but then also in a world where it’s cringy to admit you don’t know something.”
Four years ago, Upworthy compiled 11 of Raz’s best life hacks that he didn’t learn until his 30s, and it was a massive hit with our audience. We decided to revisit his work to see what else he’s learned and shared with his 4.6 million followers.
Here are 11 more of Sidney Raz’s best life hacks that he didn’t learn until his 30s.
1. How you're supposed to tie running shoes
Are you using the heel lock on your running shoes appropriately?
@sidneyraz
years of slipping in the shoes realized #tipsandtricks #learnontiktok #running #inmy30s #firsttime
2. The correct way to cut a hard-boiled egg
Evidently, you can roll it to slice it. The yolk just rolls right out.
@sidneyraz
the years of deviled egg prep @andrealanev #todayilearned #lifehack #tipsandtricks #cookinghacks
3. The correct way to dry your shoes in the dryer
Don't want to damage your dryer's tub by letting a bulky pair of shoes tumble around it for 30 minutes? Tie them together and hang the knot outside the door.,
@sidneyraz
years of noise changes to silence #inmy30s #tipsandtricks #learnontiktok #shoes #dryer
4. The sun visor in your car extends
Yep. Just pull it out and enjoy the enhanced shade.
@sidneyraz
fantastic #cars #sunny #firsttime #tipsandtricks #lifehacks #learnontiktok #inmy30s #todayilearned #todayyearsold #tips #themoreyouknow #tutorial #demo #carhacks
5. You can remove child-safety caps
All it takes is a twist of the wrist.
@sidneyraz
no words #todayilearned #tipsandtricks #lifehack #lifehacks
6. How to pour without spilling
If you keep rotating the bowl, nothing spills off the side.
@sidneyraz
the drip falls back into the bowl #inmy30s #cookingtipsandtricks
7. How to stop a can from exploding
Tap the side of the can. Not the top. Try it, if you dare.
@sidneyraz
scary to test, but helpful to know #inmy30s #soda #veryhelpful
8. How to use an Allen key
Next time you're putting together Ikea furniture, don't blow out your wrist on the mini-wrench. Instead, try your thumb.
@sidneyraz
so that’s why it’s like that #todayilearned #tipsandtricks #lifehack #protip #furnitureassembly
9. How to clean baking sheets
Put them in the oven and press self-clean.
@sidneyraz
i never thought it was possible #inmy30s #firsttime #cleaninghacks #bakingsheet #lifehack #learnontiktok #tipsandtricks
10. Zippers have a lock
Put the tab all the way down and it goes into a locked position. No more people yelling "XYZ!" at you.
@sidneyraz
i found this out yesterday #zippers #firsttime #test #testing #inmy30s #learnontiktok #greenscreensticker
11. How to check the level of your propane tank
It's easy: pour hot water on it and check the temperature. Where the tank is cool, gas remains.
@sidneyraz
it’s my first year with a grill #grilltip #tiktoktaughtme #bbqtips #tiktokpartner #todayilearned
Life is hard and we need all the help we can get. Thanks, Sidney, for making our lives a bit easier with your fun videos that expose the hacks hiding in plain sight.