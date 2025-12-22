Add Upworthy to your Google News feed.
Chill dude shares life-changing hacks he didn't learn until his 30s. Here are 11 of the best.

Now we all know the right way to use a sun visor in the car.

life hacks
via Canva/Photos

A zipper, hard-boiled egg, and an Allen key.

Sidney Raz, stand-up comedian, author, and TikTok's favorite lifehacker, has a knack for taking things we use every day like cheese graters, running shoes, and propane tanks, for example, and revealing simple features that we never realized they had. If you watch his videos, you've probably felt the need to slap your forehead and exclaim, "How did I not know that?" If so, don’t be too upset. Raz swears he never heard about these simple hacks until he was 30.

“When I started making life hacks, I didn’t even intend for it to be a life hack,” Sidney admits. “It was just things I had found out, like how to use a can opener correctly or how to use a travel pillow more comfortably,” he told Net Influencer. “I struck a chord with everyone on the Internet who had been living in a world of finding information from people who talk down to them, but then also in a world where it’s cringy to admit you don’t know something.”

Four years ago, Upworthy compiled 11 of Raz’s best life hacks that he didn’t learn until his 30s, and it was a massive hit with our audience. We decided to revisit his work to see what else he’s learned and shared with his 4.6 million followers.

Here are 11 more of Sidney Raz’s best life hacks that he didn’t learn until his 30s.

1. How you're supposed to tie running shoes

Are you using the heel lock on your running shoes appropriately?

@sidneyraz

years of slipping in the shoes realized #tipsandtricks #learnontiktok #running #inmy30s #firsttime


2. The correct way to cut a hard-boiled egg

Evidently, you can roll it to slice it. The yolk just rolls right out.

@sidneyraz

the years of deviled egg prep @andrealanev #todayilearned #lifehack #tipsandtricks #cookinghacks


3. The correct way to dry your shoes in the dryer

Don't want to damage your dryer's tub by letting a bulky pair of shoes tumble around it for 30 minutes? Tie them together and hang the knot outside the door.,

@sidneyraz

years of noise changes to silence #inmy30s #tipsandtricks #learnontiktok #shoes #dryer


4. The sun visor in your car extends

Yep. Just pull it out and enjoy the enhanced shade.

@sidneyraz

fantastic #cars #sunny #firsttime #tipsandtricks #lifehacks #learnontiktok #inmy30s #todayilearned #todayyearsold #tips #themoreyouknow #tutorial #demo #carhacks

5. You can remove child-safety caps

All it takes is a twist of the wrist.

@sidneyraz

no words #todayilearned #tipsandtricks #lifehack #lifehacks

6. How to pour without spilling

If you keep rotating the bowl, nothing spills off the side.

@sidneyraz

the drip falls back into the bowl #inmy30s #cookingtipsandtricks

7. How to stop a can from exploding

Tap the side of the can. Not the top. Try it, if you dare.

@sidneyraz

scary to test, but helpful to know #inmy30s #soda #veryhelpful

8. How to use an Allen key

Next time you're putting together Ikea furniture, don't blow out your wrist on the mini-wrench. Instead, try your thumb.

@sidneyraz

so that’s why it’s like that #todayilearned #tipsandtricks #lifehack #protip #furnitureassembly

9. How to clean baking sheets

Put them in the oven and press self-clean.

@sidneyraz

i never thought it was possible #inmy30s #firsttime #cleaninghacks #bakingsheet #lifehack #learnontiktok #tipsandtricks

10. Zippers have a lock

Put the tab all the way down and it goes into a locked position. No more people yelling "XYZ!" at you.

@sidneyraz

i found this out yesterday #zippers #firsttime #test #testing #inmy30s #learnontiktok #greenscreensticker

11. How to check the level of your propane tank

It's easy: pour hot water on it and check the temperature. Where the tank is cool, gas remains.

@sidneyraz

it’s my first year with a grill #grilltip #tiktoktaughtme #bbqtips #tiktokpartner #todayilearned


Life is hard and we need all the help we can get. Thanks, Sidney, for making our lives a bit easier with your fun videos that expose the hacks hiding in plain sight.

life hacks
Learning Education
