Mel Robbins and Charles Duhigg explain how to avoid 'kitchen sinking' arguments with your spouse
"I felt like you were in the kitchen with me and my husband."
Couples fight in a marriage; it happens. However, the difference between healthy couples and toxic ones is one simple question: Are you “kitchen sinking” during your arguments? During a conversation between author and communication expert Mel Robbins and journalist Charles Duhigg, the duo discussed what “kitchen sinking” is and how it can easily turn arguments into a tornado of tension that both parties end up regretting.
The term “kitchen sinking” refers to the common phrase “Everything but the kitchen sink.” In this situation, "kitchen sinking" means one or both parties in the argument bring up unrelated grievances or past issues into the current argument. It’s a form of whataboutism in which what should be a focused conversation turns into you, your spouse, or both reopening old wounds or making fresh ones rather than approaching the problem you’re currently facing as a team.
@melrobbins
This is the most toxic thing that could be happening in your relationship that no one is talking about... according to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and New York Times bestselling author, Charles Duhigg. On this episode of The Mel Robbins Podcast, Charles Duhigg is sharing the science-backed strategies and tools to stop arguing and start connecting again, even when you completely disagree. Listen now! 🎧 "How to Talk to Difficult People: Proven Strategies to Stop Arguments & Feel Connected Again." #melrobbins #melrobbinspodcast #difficultpeople #stoparguing #communicationtips
This looks like an argument about whether to visit your spouse’s mother for Thanksgiving turning into a multi-pronged yell-fest: about how family finances prevent you both from doing something else on Thanksgiving, about how you never wash the dishes, about how one spouse's alarm wakes the other, and on. Instead of addressing one conflict, you both bring up “everything but the kitchen sink.”
"I felt like you were in the kitchen with me and my husband,” said Robbins after Duhigg explained the term to her. While it’s not uncommon to fall into kitchen sinking, Duhigg did offer a suggestion on how to avoid it.
Duhigg explained that the best way to avoid kitchen sinking is to maintain focus on the end goal, as it’s usually something both you and your spouse want. This way, the two of you can discuss why you disagree on topic at hand, and thus find a solution or uncover a deeper issue as the real root of the problem. Instead of piling on one another, you’re finding a way out as a team.
@dr_carla_manly
This can be damaging to your relationship, and you might not evenn be aware that you are doing it! Follow for more relationship tips, advice, conversations, & more! #relationship #relationshipadvice #relationshiptips #relationshipexpert #dating #datingadvice #womenoftiktok #couplegoals
For the example of visiting your spouse’s mother for Thanksgiving, you can bring up the end goal (“I want us to have the best Thanksgiving possible”) and the problem you foresee (“Your mother and I don’t get along very well”), and then invite their input (“Do you have any ideas on how we can make this great for both of us?”). This way it creates a back-and-forth, there's no finger-pointing, and you come up with a focused result while addressing any feelings behind it.
Licensed marriage and family therapist Chloë Bean tells Upworthy that when someone tends to kitchen sink during an argument, it may be a fight-or-flight response being unleashed.
“I see 'kitchen sinking' less as a communication issue and more of a regulation problem,” said Bean. “When resentment and feelings have gotten so strong, the body goes into a ‘now or never’ panic mode.”
@theyogacouple
It's not if you fight that determines your relationships success, it's HOW you fight. Couples who learn to fight fair, will have a better relationship in the long run. So have a relationship check in and talk about your rules for navigating conflict. This allows for more accountability and transparency moving forward and sets you up for greater success in solving relationship conflict. - if you want to learn how to do this, you can read The Inner Work of Relationships book. It's available on IG shop, TikTok shop and Amazon! #conflictresolution #marriageadvice #communicationskills #relationships #conflict
Bean also brought up that piling issues on top of issues doesn’t just end up with nothing being truly resolved, but can also make spouses feel overwhelmed in the marriage itself.
“The key to fighting fair is to slow things down first and foremost,” said Bean. “Focus on one issue at a time because when multiple issues are stacked all together, the partnership gets overloaded and no one can feel safe or truly heard.”
If this seems to be a recurring issue in your relationship, this advice helps couples focus on jointly attacking the initial problem rather than attacking one another—even if that original argument is actually about the kitchen sink.