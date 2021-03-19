Design

Hilarious Texas diner owner's sign pokes fun at customers who still refuse to wear a mask

Hilarious Texas diner owner's sign pokes fun at customers who still refuse to wear a mask
via WFAA / YouTube

One of the things about the pandemic we'll always remember are the people who got caught on camera completely losing it because they had to wear a mask inside of a supermarket or restaurant.

These are the people who were given the opportunity to be either part of the problem or the solution to the global pandemic and they often unapologetically chose the former.

While some of these incidents result in ugly confrontations, a business owner in North Texas is having a little fun with the anti-maskers that frequent his restaurant. He's posted a sign notifying them, upfront, that they will be charged if they don't comply with his mark rule.

via WFAA / YouTube

Legends diner owner Wayne LaCombe says that he charges "$50 if I have to explain why masks are mandatory" and "$75 if I have to hear why you disagree."

The tongue-in-cheek sign has been getting a lot of attention at his restaurant and online. "People laughing taking pictures of it," LaCombe said. "Mostly great reactions."

The fact that the sign has been generating mostly positive responses is comforting because earlier this month Texas governor Greg Abbott lifted the state's mask mandate, leaving many to fear a massive COVID-19 outbreak.

'Mask surcharge': Business owners' sign gains attention www.youtube.com

But, as a private business owner, LaCombe is allowed to create his own rules for his restaurant, so he hasn't changed his mask policy. One of the main reasons why is that his clientele is older and more likely to be seriously affected by the virus.

"Our business is 50, 60, 70, 80-year-olds," Wayne LaCombe said. "Unless we all work as a team, we're not going to finish the race." He asks his customers to wear a mask for his safety, too.

"I just can't afford to get the virus. We'd have to shut our business down," LaCombe said.

One customer had an issue with a restaurant owner telling him what to do about his health. So LaCombe's wife, Kat, the co-owner and chef at the restaurant, had to take him to school on Facebook.

Kat is a retired RN with 28 years in oncology.

"I do have a Medical degree. 28 years as a Registered Nurse, specializing in Oncology. Also 5 years teaching nursing," she wrote. "With my background in healthcare I feel that we are doing the right thing. At the restaurant we comply with city and state mandates. But some things must be done without someone telling you to."

"I with my husband try to protect and respect the people who come to our restaurant," she added. "The sign was a sort of joke....it was aimed at the people who feel the need to try to argue (and of course they're not wearing masks at the time). No one wants this world to get back to normal more than small business owners."

In the end, we're all just trying to get back to normal, and hopefully, found some crumbs of joy along the way. Good for the LaCombes for sticking up for what's right and protecting the health of themselves and others at a time when many around them are not. Also, that sign is one of the funniest things to come out of this dark time.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
covid-19
Badge
Capital One
Capital One
Capital One Impact Initiative

This organization is ensuring that North Texas residents can receive a higher education

Courtesy of The Commit Partnership
True

For Festus Oyinwola, a 19-year-old first-generation college student from Dallas, Texas, the financial burden of attending college made his higher education dreams feel like a faraway goal.

As his high school graduation neared, Oyinwola feared he would have to interrupt his educational pursuits for at least a year to save up to attend college.

That changed when Oyinwola learned of the Dallas County Promise, a new program launched by The Commit Partnership, a community navigator that works to ensure that all North Texas students receive an equitable education.

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

The Dallas County Promise covers any cost of tuition not included in financial aid grants. To date, nearly 60 high schools in Dallas County currently participate in this initiative.

It pairs students — including Oyinwola — with a success coach for the following three years of their education.

To ensure that students like Oyinwola have the opportunity to build a solid foundation, The Commit Partnership is supported by businesses like Capital One who are committed to driving meaningful change in Dallas County through improved access to education.

The bank's support comes as part of its initial $200 million, multi-year commitment to advance socioeconomic mobility through the Capital One Impact Initiative.

Keep Reading Show less
popular

Here's to the dedicated dad who pushed his son through more than 1,000 races over 40 years

ABC World News Tonight/Twitter

Dick and Rick Hoyt were an unforgettable team.

The father and son duo ran their first race together in 1977, after Rick told his dad that he wanted to participate in a 5-mile charity run for a lacrosse player who'd been paralyzed in an accident. Rick has cerebral palsy and is a quadriplegic, so Dick agreed to push him in his wheelchair while he ran. They came in next-to-last, but the experience opened up a whole new world for them.

"Dad, when I'm running, it feels like my disability disappears," Rick told his dad after that race. From then on, Dick ran as many races with his son as he could.

Over the next four decades, Dick and Rick would participate in over 1,000 races together, including completing the Boston Marathon 32 times. They even completed duathlons and triathlons, with Dick using a bungee attached to a vest he wore to pull Rick in a boat while he swam, and using a two-seater bicycle during the cycling portions of the races.

Keep Reading Show less
Badge
Capital One
Capital One
Capital One Impact Initiative

This organization is ensuring that North Texas residents can receive a higher education

Courtesy of The Commit Partnership
True

For Festus Oyinwola, a 19-year-old first-generation college student from Dallas, Texas, the financial burden of attending college made his higher education dreams feel like a faraway goal.

As his high school graduation neared, Oyinwola feared he would have to interrupt his educational pursuits for at least a year to save up to attend college.

That changed when Oyinwola learned of the Dallas County Promise, a new program launched by The Commit Partnership, a community navigator that works to ensure that all North Texas students receive an equitable education.

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

The Dallas County Promise covers any cost of tuition not included in financial aid grants. To date, nearly 60 high schools in Dallas County currently participate in this initiative.

It pairs students — including Oyinwola — with a success coach for the following three years of their education.

To ensure that students like Oyinwola have the opportunity to build a solid foundation, The Commit Partnership is supported by businesses like Capital One who are committed to driving meaningful change in Dallas County through improved access to education.

The bank's support comes as part of its initial $200 million, multi-year commitment to advance socioeconomic mobility through the Capital One Impact Initiative.

Keep Reading Show less
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
Sister Sites