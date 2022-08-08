+
Joy

Man serving 18 years in prison qualifies for Boston Marathon just in time for his release

The impact of a second chance can be life-changing.

Boston marathon; Markelle Taylor
Photo by Miguel A. Amutio on Unsplash

Former San Quentin Prison inmate completed Boston Marathon in 2 hours and 52 minutes.

Everyone in life makes mistakes. Some mistakes are bigger than others while some leave people wishing they could take it all back. But when mistakes are life-altering it can really take a toll on your mental health and your future.

Markelle Taylor made a fatal mistake that landed him in San Quentin State Prison for nearly two decades but while he was serving his time, he was met with a second chance. He joined the track team and excelled under the tutelage of the volunteer coaches.

Taylor joined the prison's 1000 Mile Club and won nearly every race. In fact, he was such a fast runner, he earned the nickname "Markelle the Gazelle" around the prison. And it was that speed on full display during one of his races that qualified him for a race that runners dream of: the Boston Marathon. As the world's oldest marathon, dating back to 1897, the Boston race has a lot of history. It was also the location of the first time a woman completed a marathon—Kathrine Switzer in 1967.

For someone who has just been given a second chance at life, qualifying was a big deal. Taylor was given special permission to attend the marathon while on parole in 2019, having qualified the month before. He recently ran the 26.1 mile course for a second time and finished with a time he was more excited about: 2 hours and 52 minutes flat, which placed him in the top 5% of all runners.

Taylor's story is one of mistakes and heartbreak but it's also one of triumph. The marathoner runs in memory of the son he lost and plans to continue doing his best to make the most out of the rest of his life.

markelle taylor
Health

Difference in how 'managers' and 'makers' view time explains why some hate meetings so much

Paul Graham's explanation is spot on.

Reese Jones/Facebook

The way makers use time makes meetings far more disruptive than they are for managers.

Most people don't look at their work calendar on any given day and say, "Yay! I have a meeting!" Most of us just understand and accept that meetings are a part of work life in most industries.

Some people, however, are far more negatively impacted by scheduled meetings than others. For people involved in creating or producing, meetings are actively disruptive to work in a way that isn't often the case for managers.

A viral post with an explanation from Paul Graham breaks down why.

Pop Culture

What is vasculitis? Ashton Kutcher shed some light on the rare disease after his diagnosis.

'I feel lucky to be alive.'

commons.wikimedia.org

"I feel lucky to be alive."

On a recent episode of National Geographic's “Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge,” actor Ashton Kutcher opened up about being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease called vasculitis.

According to WebMD, vasculitis is a general term for several conditions (which are currently unknown) that cause inflammation in the blood vessels. Different types of vasculitis affect different organs, and all at varying degrees.

Some forms of the disease might not even need treatment, while others could be severe and result in organ damage and even aneurysms. General symptoms include fever, weight loss, fatigue, rashes and pain. But since vasculitis affects different parts of the body, more specific symptoms include ulcers, ringing in the ears, itchy eyes, numbness in the hand or feet, shortness of breath, and bleeding under the skins.

Kutcher, who dealt with a particularly rare form of vasculitis, told Grylls that it “knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium” in an exclusive clip from Access Hollywood leading up to the episode.
health
Pop Culture

Moms rally around Chrissy Teigen after she cautiously announces pregnancy two years after a loss

"I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing."

www.flickr.com

Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy.

Losing a baby is a tragedy at any stage of pregnancy, but losing a baby later in pregnancy can feel that much more devastating. Getting pregnant after loss is extremely anxiety-inducing, so when Chrissy Teigan cautiously announced she was pregnant with her fourth child, mothers who have experienced pregnancy loss collectively shared her apprehension.

chrissy teigen
