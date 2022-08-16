+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Pop Culture

Mamadou Ndiaye uses deadpan humor to educate people about animals on TikTok and it's perfect

'Friendly reminder' is just the intro before he shares mind-blowing facts.

animals; animal videos; animal education;
Canva

Mamadou Ndiaye uses humor to educate people about wildlife.

Not everyone likes science facts, but sometimes having the right teacher is enough to pique your interest in a subject you normally don't care for. TikTok user Mamadou Ndiaye, who goes by the handle @mndiaye_97 on the platform, uses humor to relay interesting animal facts. He has amassed an impressive 15 million followers and more than 833 million likes.

We've all seen people discuss animals on television. The entire world knows who Steve Irwin is and we all watch proudly as his two kids continue the legacy of animal education, but Ndiaye isn't out there jumping on the backs of alligators. No, he's speaking in an almost monotone voice while humorously relating how crows are a menace to society and camels have a serious revenge problem. How Ndiaye mixes facts with humor and a straight face is really a talent you can't appreciate until you see it for yourself and it's obvious from his follower count that his style works.

@mndiaye_97

The ocean never disappoints #whale#nature#moreyouknow#ocean

Ndiaye takes facts about animals that we didn't even realize we wanted to know and makes them interesting and easily digestible. Perusing his account you can learn out about dwarf sperm whales, which evidently have a sack that releases a reddish-brown fluid when stressed to confuse predators. Ndiaye jokes about the liquid in the video saying, "It looks like chocolate syrup but I can only assume it doesn't taste as good."

@mndiaye_97

I knew i wasnt crazy #didyouknow#learnontiktok#moreyouknow#learnsomethingnew#bug

In another video he deadpans about how flies, bees and mosquitos are racially motivated. You'd think he was fully joking, but, of course, he backs it up with facts and it's quite helpful. Let's just say his followers will be stocking up on light-colored clothing and, thanks to his unique style, the information will stick. And if you're interested in his furthering your education about wildlife outside of social media, he has a book titled "100 Animals Than Can F*cking End You."

While this guy may not be climbing trees to give us up-close and personal views of the animals he's teaching about, he's certainly entertaining. Someone needs to give him a TV show because it would quickly become a household favorite.

From Your Site Articles
Identity

Academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 'abuse' after she refused Marlon Brando's Oscar

"For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged."

via Wikimedia Commons and Wikimedia Commons

Marlon Brando and Sacheen Littlefeather.

Nearly 50 years after Sacheen Littlefeather endured boos and abusive jokes at the Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is issuing a formal apology. In 1973, Littlefeather refused Marlon Brando's Best Actor Oscar on his behalf for his iconic role in “The Godfather” at the ceremony to protest the film industry’s treatment of Native Americans.

She explained that Brando "very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award, the reasons for this being … the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry and on television in movie reruns, and also with recent happenings at Wounded Knee."

Littlefeather is a Native American civil rights activist who was born to a Native American (Apache and Yaqui) father and a European American mother.

Keep ReadingShow less
academy awards
Education

Jennifer Garner sent 10 boxes of books to a teacher in need, just in time for back-to-school

'Here is to your best year, yet!'—Jennifer Garner

via Wikimedia Commons

Jennifer Garner in 2010.

It’s back-to-school time for a lot of folks in America and that means getting the kids ready for another year in the classroom. For teachers, it often means forking out a lot of their own money to give the kids in their class the tools necessary to learn.

A 2018 study found that 94% of teachers spend their own money to stock their classrooms. The average teacher spends $479 and 7% of teachers spend more than $1,000. This comes at a time when, in inflation-adjusted terms, teacher salaries have declined by almost 4% over the past decade.

According to Newsweek, this unnecessary burden placed on teachers inspired entrepreneur Erin Foster, who has more than 600,000 followers on Instagram, to put out a story linking to teachers’ Amazon wishlists.

Erin Fuller-Wellman, a first grade teacher at Buffalo Elementary School in Wayne County, West Virginia, needed books for her classroom so she posted her wishlist on Foster’s “Clear the Lists” and Facebook, but she never believed the response she’d receive.

Keep ReadingShow less
teachers
Joy

A man was caught on video introducing his puppy to the neighborhood cat and it's adorable

More than 7.7 million people have watched the video.

via Pixabay

Can dogs and cats really live together?

A video of a man introducing his new puppy to the neighborhood cat is a wonderful piece of optimism. Why? Because the man shows he believes that if we make an effort, even nature’s fiercest enemies—dogs and cats—can get along.

Heck, it’s the type of thinking that could solve a lot of problems between humans as well. Maybe if we took some time to understand one another and get past negative stereotypes we could coexist without any trouble.

Keep ReadingShow less
dogs
Trending Stories