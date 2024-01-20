+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Joy

Little girl goes to New York for the first time and her brutal review is priceless

“As a New Yorker this is valid.” 😂

new york, blackman family, family travel, traveling, parenting
@theblackmanfamily/TikTok

One little girl gives a brutally honest review of New York

Nobody has as much unabashed tell-it-like-it-is-ness as little kids. They simply haven’t grown into their social filter yet, and speak whatever is on their mind…often to quite amusing results.

Hence why people can’t help but laugh at one little girl’s brutal review of New York, all told in real time, thanks to her mom attaching a small camera onto her sweater as they traipse about the Big Apple.

“Mamaaaaa, I don’t like [it] here in New Yooooork. There’s a lot of rubbish,” whines little Jette Blackman, made even more adorable by her Aussie accent.

“You said it’s pretty,” she laments as they jet around Times Square (which, to be fair, does have a lot of trash, and is even bigger eye sore through the kiddie cam). “Mama, don’t lie to me next time — lying is not fun.”

“Look at all the stuff on the floor…there’s so many people here…What’s so stinky?” Doesn’t sound like Jette is gonna want to come back anytime soon.

Well, maybe not. She was impressed by the McDonald’s, which was apparently “copied” from Australia. Who’s gonna tell her?

Luckily, Jette’s harsh critique was not shared by her brother Nimo, who couldn’t contain his delight while exclaiming "it's soooooooo fun!"

Watch the video below:

@theblackmanfamily And this is the honest review of Jette about NY 😁 how did I get all of this? I used the @insta360 GO 3 🤭 soooo good!!! #Insta360 #Insta360FamCam @insta360_official ♬ original sound - The Blackman Family

Despite Jette not having a fun time, viewers fell in love with her commentary. Many even agreed with her assessment of the city.

“The most honest review I have ever seen. God Bless that little angel,” one person wrote.

Another added, “As a New Yorker this is valid.”

One person even said “We need her review for all the cities.” Which might actually be possible, since the Blackman family does travel and cruise to all sorts of places together.

Though Jette isn’t fond of New York, she did seem to enjoy Toronto and Vegas a bit more.

But if you’re still in the mood for Jette’s more, ahem, negative, review,s this one from Universal Studios is equally delightful.

From Your Site Articles
family
Family

Married couple swears by the '3-Hour Night' as a relationship game changer

"If you’re stuck in a rut with your evenings — try this!"

@racheleehiggins/TikTok

Want out of a relationship rut? The Three hour night might be the perfect solution.

Almost every long term relationship suffers from a rut eventually. That goes especially for married partners who become parents and have the added responsibility of raising kids. Maintaining a connection is hard enough in this busy, fast paced world. Top it off with making sure kids are awake, dressed, entertained, well fed, oh yeah, and alive…and you best believe all you have energy for at the end of the day is sitting on the couch barely making it through one episode on Netflix.

And yet, we know how important it is to maintain a connection with our spouses. Many of us just don’t know how to make that happen while juggling a million other things.

According to one mom, a “three-hour night” could be just the thing to tick off multiple boxes on the to-do list while rekindling romance at the same time. Talk about the ultimate marriage hack.

Keep ReadingShow less
marriage
Health

Trying to guess which twin smokes is the perfect way to help you quit

Nobody would call smoking “glamorous” after seeing these comparisons.

Image via Wolters Kluwer Health.

Which twin smoked?

It's not revolutionary news that smoking wreaks havoc on your body in different ways. More often than not, however, the focus of anti-smoking campaigns is on your internal health, citing emphysema, heart disease, and lung cancer, to name just a few consequences.

While the superficial effects may not be as lethal, appealing to people's sense of vanity can have a powerful effect as this clever gallery below shows. Twins, only one of whom smokes, sit side by side, showing the profound damage smoking can cause to your face, hair, and teeth.

The twins' circumstances vary in each set of pictures, but the differences and effects are undeniable. In some instances, one of the twins never smoked. In others, the "smoking" twin had smoked for at least five years longer than the other "non-smoking" twin.

Though they're not common knowledge, the effects of smoking on your appearance are predictable and consistent. You can identify a smoker with ease if you know what you're looking for. Harmful smoke, dehydration, and even the heat from a burning cigarette can damage your complexion, hair, and eyes. The photos below helpfully point out the symptoms and effects on the smoking twin.

Keep ReadingShow less
health
Community

Train station custodian's act of kindness makes father traveling solo feel seen

Taking your young daughter to a public bathroom as a dad can be tricky.

Kier Gaines|Instagram

Dad thanks train station attendee for validating act of kindness

Any time you travel with a small child it ups the ante a bit. Did you bring enough stuff to entertain them? Did you pack the right snacks? Should you have brought an extra change of clothes just in case? Is it now customary to hand out small bags full of ear plugs and treats for all of the passengers for daring to leave your house to use a public form of transportation?

It's enough to stress you out before you even get down the street. But one of the trickiest parts of traveling with small children of the opposite gender is figuring out public bathrooms. It's usually fairly simple for moms, bathrooms for women have changing tables installed for babies and disabled individuals. They're also usually kept fairly clean and women visiting the facilities think twice about a little boy going into the women's bathroom with his mom.

Dads on the other hand aren't always comfortable bringing their daughters into the men's room with them. Plus rumor has it that men's rooms aren't always the cleanest for girls to go potty.

Keep ReadingShow less
kind amtrak worker
Identity

When a man asks people to translate a hate message he's received, their response is unforgettable

Reading the words would be one thing. Having to think about what they mean is almost too intense.

All images via Lietuvos žmogaus teisių centras/YouTube


As part of an experiment, a man asks for help translating a Facebook message he has received.

There's a man in Lithuania who speaks only English. The message is in Lithuanian. He can't read it, so he asks some locals to translate it for him.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

A comic about wearing makeup goes from truthful to weird in 4 panels.

A hilariously truthful (and slightly weird) explanation of the "too much makeup" conundrum.

Image set by iri-draws/Tumblr, used with permission.

A comic shows the evolution or devolution from with makeup to without.

Even though I don't wear very much makeup, every few days or so SOMEONE...

(friends, family, internet strangers)

...will weigh in on why I "don't need makeup."

Keep ReadingShow less
Health

Women are shocking their boyfriends by showing them how tampons actually work

The viral videos are a great way to educate men on a sensitive topic.

via TikTok

Menstrual taboos are as old as time and found across cultures. They've been used to separate women from men physically — menstrual huts are still a thing — and socially, by creating the perception that a natural bodily function is a sign of weakness.

Even in today's world women are deemed unfit for positions of power because some men actually believe they won't be able to handle stressful situations while mensurating.

"Menstruation is an opening for attack: a mark of shame, a sign of weakness, an argument to keep women out of positions of power,' Colin Schultz writes in Popular Science.

Keep ReadingShow less
women
Trending Stories