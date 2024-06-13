Doctor shares hilarious 4 star review from patient after saving their life
"Honestly don't know how to earn that 5th star."
Sometimes there is just no pleasing people. It seems like no matter what you do short of become a literal unicorn that hands out bags of money, some people will find a way to fault you. This sort of disgruntled behavior is generally experienced by people in the service industry, particularly retail. But it turns out medical staff are not above reproach when it comes to the hard to please customer.
Dr. Mark Lewis, a gastrointestinal oncologist went viral recently for a review of his services he shared on X went viral. The review is glowing...sort of. It simply reads "Dr Lewis saved my life," complete with an exclamation point to drive home their excitement. But the amazing news was attached to a four star review.
One would think saving someone's life would generate a five star review moment, but perhaps Dr. Lewis missed something while caring for the patient.
Did the doctor remember to offer a complimentary deep tissue massage? Having your life saved is likely extremely stressful. Maybe it was the scratchy sheets and one ply toilet paper that knocked a star off of the doctor's review. Since HIPAA exists and the doctor cannot confirm, deny or acknowledge the identity of the patient that left the review, chances are we will never know. This didn't stop the doctor and others from hilariously speculating.
One commenter asked, "did you do jazz hands afterwards?" Somehow, jazz hands seems like a fitting celebratory move after saving someone's life.
"Dr Lewis saved my life! However, no good coffee in the hospital. 4/5 stars," one person jokes.
The doctor is taking the review in stride. He even suggested that since his hospital is across the street from a Costco, maybe the two can team up so the next time he saves someone's life he has a small bargaining chip.
Someone asks the important question, "saving a life is so overrated. Have you tried resurrection," to which Dr. Lewis claims to know a guy that performs such miracles. The tweet has made its way to the front page of Reddit where it is having another moment of virility leaving more people wondering what the doctor had to do in order to secure the fifth star. These commenters might be on to something that Dr. Lewis should take note of.
"Make me immortal and I'll toss another half-star your way. But all 5 stars? I'm gonna need you to create me my own universe where I'm an invincible god. I really don't think wanting to rule an entire universe is too much to ask from my surgeon," one person writes.
"For 5 star Review I would recommend a small amount of necromancy," another says.
Dr. Ari Elman commiserated with Dr. Lewis by seeing his four stars and raising the two star review he received after curing someone of cancer.
I have this one beat. pic.twitter.com/YWToOo4Dtu— Ari Elman, MD (@AriObanMD) April 2, 2024
Yikes, what do these doctors have to do to get a five star review around here? All humor aside, chances are the reviews have nothing to do with the particular doctor and more to do with their experience at the hospital. That doesn't stop people from raising an eyebrow and wondering if a tap dancing routine should be included with the discharge news in order to bump the rating up a bit. The best news about this particular X thread is that you get to celebrate that two patients were saved, even if they might have withheld their stars for crappy hospital food.