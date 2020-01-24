Legalizing gay marriage has caused a dramatic drop in LGBT suicide rates





In June 2015 The Supreme Court of the United States declared same-sex marriage legal in all 50 states. The legalization of gay marriage granted over 1100 statutory provisions to same-sex couples, many of them granting rights and privileges previously only afforded to heterosexual couples. After the decision, President Barack Obama said the ruling will "strengthen all of our communities" by offering dignity and equal status to all same-sex couples and their families. He called it a "victory for America."

via William Murphy / Flickr However, the law didn't just benefit same-sex couples who want to get married, it also had a dramatic affect on LGBT youth. Two years after the legalization of gay marriage, the suicide attempt rate among LGBT youth declined significantly according to the Associated Press. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for U.S. teens. LGBT tens are five times more likely to make an attempt than their straight peers.

The study was conducted with over 26,000 LGBT youth participants in the 32 states where gay marriage was legalized up through the 2015 Supreme Court decision. The study found that suicide attempt rates dropped 7% among all students and 14% among gay kids after same-sex marriage was legalized in each state. Part of the drop in suicide attempts by kids who didn't publicly identify that they were gay could be because they were closeted or questioning. There was no change in states where same-sex marriage wasn't legalized. While the change in suicide attempts doesn't prove there's a direct connection, researchers believe that the law made LGBT kids feel "more hopeful for the future." They also believe the measures increased tolerance among their straight peers while reducing the stigmatization felt by gay kids.