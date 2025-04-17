Ken Griffey Jr's incredible Masters photos prove his second career is no gimmick
He's 'masterfully' transitioned from being in front of the camera to behind it.
You don't have to be a baseball fanatic to know who Ken Griffey Jr. is. His name is synonymous with the MLB as he was the centerpiece of the league for decades. ESPN has him as the 13th best pro baseball player of all time, but his fame at its peak went far beyond just the baseball world. He was one of the most famous athletes in the world in the 90s and early 2000s. In the end, Griffey Jr. played 22 seasons and breezed into the Hall of Fame easily.
Except, it wasn't the end! Ken Griffey Jr. retired from professional baseball in 2010 at the age of 40. And he wasn't content to just disappear and watch his fame and fortune slowly dwindle away. There was a lot of life yet to live, and Griffey Jr. was intent on living it.
Now 55, Ken Griffey Jr. is grabbing headlines for what he's doing off the field. Notably, and surprisingly, he's taken up photography.
Ken Griffey Jr. was one of the most famous athletes on the planet in the late 90s.By clare_and_ben - 00451_n_12ag9rg4vb0460, CC BY-SA 2.0
For so much of his life, Griffey Jr. was used to being in front of the camera. Now he's spending his time behind it. It's a fun little hobby — a 'hobby' that recently took him all the way to the Masters at Augusta National as a formally recognized photojournalist.
His photos from the event are terrific, his talent and hard work evident. People who haven't been paying attention to his journey and second career are shocked to find out that not only is Ken Griffey Jr. a good photographer, it is decidedly not a hobby. And it's not a gimmick.
Ken Griffey Jr. first picked up a camera to document his own children's sporting events, according to an interview with Golf.com.
He found that shielding himself behind a big camera allowed him to hide from onlookers and fans and just enjoy the game and enjoy being there for his kids. With a big enough lens, he could even hang back from the crowd a bit to wait for the perfect shot. He found that he fell in love with photography and learning all the intricacies of the artform.
From there, and after his pro career ended, it was an easy segue into professional sports. He's shot games and events for Major League Soccer and the NFL, IndyCar events, and even done wildlife photography. Though his name recognition certainly helps him land assignments and access, Griffey Jr. prefers to be treated like a normal photographer.
James Colgan for Golf recounts how Griffey struggled to keep up with the seasoned pros in the photo pit at the 2025 Masters. These were some of the best sports photographers in the world.
“How would these guys feel if we all got into a batting cage, and I was sitting there critiquing them? It’s the same thing," he said.
But he hung in there and got a number of terrific shots for his effort.
Being a professional athlete can be an extremely glamorous job. That makes it hurt even more when it comes to an end.
There's fame, often a good chunk of money, and tons of excitement as an active player. But what we don't often see is that the career of a professional athlete is usually incredibly short. Most are lucky to play for just a few years. Even the best of the best are often retired by the time they reach their 30s. There's a lot of life left after that! And they're often dealing with injuries, money running out, dwindling notoriety, and more. Retired athletes can lose purpose and their sense of identity, fall into depression, make risky investments, and generally struggle to find their footing during their second act.
Ken Griffey Jr. is showing young athlete that there's a better way, and he's an inspiration for anyone who thinks it's too late to change the path their life is on. Learning something new, and potentially failing, is intimidating. But we only get one shot on this Earth, and there's absolutely no time to waste.
“I mean, I’ve been this way since I was a little kid,” he says. “I learned how to fly a plane. I got my pilot’s license at age 36. I learned to scuba at age 30. You owe it to yourself to go out and find something you love, and you have to be willing to start somewhere.”