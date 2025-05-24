John Mulaney's Bone Thugs-N-Harmony booking fail is a masterclass in comedic storytelling
The group's “manager” drove a hard bargain.
Comedian John Mulaney, host of Everybody’s Live on Netflix, recently shared an epic tale in his opening monologue that reminds you to be skeptical of things you read online. It all started when he wanted to do a bit on his show where his co-host Richard Kind’s fake tortoise, died. This would lead to a surprise performance by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony of their 1996 megahit “Tha Crossroads.” But booking the rap group would be much more difficult than he first thought.
“If you’re not familiar with ‘Tha Crossroads,’ it was an enormous hit,” Mulaney said, adding, “I cannot overstate how hugely popular it was with horned-up junior high kids at Catholic schools to grind with each other during the Clinton administration.” "The Crossroads" was a tribute to the band's fallen friends, including rapper Eazy-E.
Rapper Eazy-E in "Tha Crossroads." via media1.giphy.com
To book the rap group, Mulaney and his team contacted a man they found online who claimed to manage the group, and they set up a Zoom call with him. The band members weren’t on the call, but “their manager assures us that they’re really into the idea and want to do it,” Mulaney said. The one drawback was that only four of the five Bone members would be available for the performance.
Bizzy Bone was, uh, busy. Layzie Bone, mind you, was available.
Things began to get strange when the show's staff had to ensure that the band wore pants that could hold a microphone, and the manager said producers needed to buy the pants themselves. A week before the scheduled performance, the manager demanded that the band get $2800 in cash for "just running around money." For reasons he didn’t explain, Mulaney had to come up with the money himself—which was tricky, since his history with substance abuse made large bank withdrawals a major red flag.
Before the band signed a contract, the manager raised the amount for the performance from $15,000 to $100,000, and half the money would have to come upfront. Mulaney claimed he was "disrespected," and the manager pulled the band out of the appearance last minute. After some investigating, Mulaney realized that the man he was talking to probably wasn't the manager for Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.
Bone Thugs N Harmony at Levis Fort- SXSW '10via Bone Thugs-N-Harmony/Wikimedia Commons
“Now, I didn’t tell you all this just to air the dirty laundry of what it’s like behind the scenes of a show,” Mulaney said. “Many guests have shaken me down for a couple of thousand dollars and canceled last minute. It happens all the time. I’m telling you about it because I’m genuinely worried. After a little investigating, I have come to believe that the man I was talking to was not the manager of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. In fact, several sites list a different person.”
Feeling no ill will toward Bone's actual members, Mulaney asked them to please contact him to clear things up. He added that he may check out their their upcoming performance at the KIA Forum in Inglewood and didn’t “want things to be awkward.”
In the end, even though Mulaney was scammed by a man claiming to be Bone’s manager, he had to give him some respect for the clever ruse. “And to him, whomever I was dealing with,” Mulaney concluded the segment, “Sir, first off, credit where credit is due. I do indeed look like someone you could hustle over a booking for Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.”