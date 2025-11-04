upworthy
Pets

Pet owners share what it's really like living with the 'least popular' dog breed in America

They say the English Foxhound isn't a great family dog. Some owners disagree.

dogs, dog breeds, akc, akc breed rankings, most popular dogs, pets, family pets, english foxhound
Flickr/Thowra_uk & CCHO/Flickr

English Foxhounds are the 'least popular dog breed' in America. What's it like living with one?

For many years, Labradors were the most popular dog breed in America. And why shouldn't they be? They're playful, loyal, loving, and non-aggressive. In recent years, however, the American Kennel Club, which tracks such things, has declared that the Labrador's throne now belongs to another popular pup: The French Bulldog.

But the AKC doesn't just rank the top handful of most popular breeds. No, they rank almost all of them (over 200, to be exact). And if you go way, way down to the very bottom of the list, that's where you'll find the official Least Popular Dog in America.

That's right: The least popular dog breed in the United States is... the English Foxhound.

AKC popularity isn't a measure of how likable or even cute a dog breed is, for the record. It's simply a record of how many pure-breed registrations the AKC receives that year, which is an indication of demand for the breed.

French Bulldogs, Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers, and German Shepherds regularly top the list every year.

Objectively, the English Foxhound is adorable. So why aren't they popular as pets in regular family households?

They're extremely energetic, for starters, and they're a working breed that does best with getting their energy out in purposeful ways (hunting, tracking, retrieving). At the very least, they need more exercise than your typical family can provide.

Also, as a hound, English Foxhounds can be extremely barky. The loudness may come in handy when they're working, but it less than ideal in a household environment.

Finally, they have a strong "prey drive," which means they sometimes have an uncontrollable instinct to chase small animals! That's not great if you have cats or other small dogs.

dogs, dog breeds, akc, akc breed rankings, most popular dogs, pets, family pets, english foxhound Look how cute!By Flickr user Thowra_uk - Flickr here, CC BY 2.0

A video from Animal Planet on the breed says the reputation for the Foxhound is a little more complicated: "Since they're bred for fox hunting, you expect them to be strong, fast and determined. What you might not expect is that they're also gentle, friendly, and loving. However, they're rarely kept as pets because they're a pack animal and a working breed."

Commenters by the dozens weighed in with their own experiences of living with the so-called "least popular" dog breed in America:

"As someone who has owned English Foxhounds, I can tell you that they do make excellent pets. If you use positive reinforcement, they are actually incredibly easy to obedience train. I don't know why they are saying they don't make good pets, because they really do."

"I have a foxhound. She is the most lovable, playlful dog ive ever had. Whats funny is she nips at our heels sometimes when were running with her. Its that old hunting instinct"

"My dog Tucker is great he's a foxhound mix though, very intelligent, playful, haha sleepy and extremely healthy. They grow very fast and are adorable puppies! My dog loves to 'hunt' but he really just roams around the backyard pointing and playfully chasing deer, foxhounds are wonderful and are a beautiful breed."

"I own an American foxhound mix that I rescued from the humane society a month ago. She's just the sweetest, friendliest little (well, big) thing and while she isn't as 'smart' as my passed Cockapoo she makes up for it with loyalty and pure affection."


- YouTube www.youtube.com

Experts agree. English Foxhounds can actually make incredible family pets—you just have to be hyper aware of what you're signing up for.

"As a family pet, they’re happiest with people who live active lives," says Elam Miller, owner of The Dog Kennel Collection. "They bond deeply with kids who join actions like running, playing or tossing a ball—because movement means connection to them.

Miller—who's been working with dogs, breeders, and boarding facilities for decades—says the best way to live happily with a Foxhound is to give it purpose, and plenty of exercise: "Long walks, scent games, tracking trails, helping them 'search' for treats—that's all their language. Give them that work."

dogs, dog breeds, akc, akc breed rankings, most popular dogs, pets, family pets, english foxhound An energetic and purpose-driven dog, but English Foxhounds are just as loyal and loving as more popular breeds.ccoho/Flickr

The fact that they're listed as the Least Popular Breed means there isn't a ton of demand for them outside of being bred for hunting. But the good news is that a lot of older Foxhounds who no longer hunt wind up needing homes after "retirement," and if you ever come across one in a shelter or rescue group, don't discount it based on its ranking and reputation.

"I love this breed," Miller says. "They’re loyal, stubborn and endlessly capable. I’d never call them 'the least popular dog breed.' I’d rather call them 'the breed you shouldn’t bring home unprepared'. Match their rhythm (instead of fighting it), and you’ll see how gentle and devoted they truly are."

