A new dog breed is officially being recognized in the United States and there are only 400 living here
They are described as energetic, trainable, and attentive.
There are 200 recognized dog breeds in the United States, according to the American Kennel Club. That is a lot of good puppers!
And the most recent dog breed to be officially recognized by the AKC in the U.S. is the Danish-Swedish Farmdog. The news was announced in January.
Not many Americans know much about the Danish-Swedish Farmdog. It is a rare dog breed, with only 400 living in the U.S.
New year, newly AKC-recognized breed! Help us welcome the Danish-Swedish Farmdog to the Working Group. Our 202nd breed! #thisisakc #danishswedishfarmdog
While the Danish-Swedish Farmdog may be a new in the States, it is not a new dog breed—and has a rich history that goes back to the Vikings, where skeletons have been found at Viking burial sites dated back 1,000 to 1,200 years ago. Today, it is a popular breed in Scandinavian countries like Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.
What is the Danish-Swedish Farmdog?
"Known as the Little Big Dog, the Danish-Swedish Farmdog is a companion dog that loves to work and enjoys a challenge. They are a small, compact and slightly rectangular dog, known to mature late," the AKC describes them, adding that they have an energetic, trainable, and attentive temperament.
According to the AKC, the average sizes and life expectancy of the Danish-Swedish Farmdog are:
Height: 12.5-14.5 inches
Weight: 15-20 pounds
Life Expectancy: 11-13 years
The Danish-Swedish Farmdog has a smooth coat, and comes in many different colors and patches, including black, brown, yellow, all shades of tan, and fawn.
A group of Danish-Swedish Farmdogs.Stigfinnare - Eget fotografi/Wikipedia
With "farmdog" in its name, the Danish-Swedish Farmdog (DSF) was bred to assist in farm activities, from bringing in cows to helping with vermin control.
“A multipurpose barnyard dog, DSFs live to hunt vermin, but at home, they’re one of the easiest dogs to live with,” Aimee Parramore Kincaid, president of the Danish-Swedish Farmdog Club of America, told the AKC.
It is a working dog that Kincaid notes can be cat-like, adding they are "far from needy, capable of entertaining themselves," and also great helpers to their owners.
While high-energy, they are social and sweet with kids. The AKC adds that they earn top marks on being affectionate with family, good with young children, and good with other dogs.
"The best part comes when you settle down; they do, too," Kincaid said. “If you like a dog sleeping with you, they’ll happily curl up under the covers and cuddle. When they’re happy to see a familiar face, they send out cute vocalizations almost like yodeling and squeaking."
The Danish-Swedish Farmdog also can get confused with other dog breeds.
"People on the street or even at a dog show will stop and ask me if my DSF is a Beagle or a Jack Russell,” Kincaid told the AKC. “If they know a Jack Russell, they’ll guess Jack Russell, and if they know a Beagle, they’ll guess Beagle.”
It was once called a Danish Pinscher. “We want people to know it’s not a Terrier, but a Pinscher-type dog most likely descended from Pinscher-Fox Terrier crosses,” Kincaid added.