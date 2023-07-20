Biden transformed an attack from one of his biggest critics into a hilarious re-election ad
That didn't go as expected. 😂
Sometimes all it takes is flipping the narrative to turn our biggest critics into our most loyal fans.
That is quite literally what the Biden administration did when Georgia Republicancongresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to criticize the president by comparing his programs to those of Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson during a Turning Point Action Conference.
Greene’s speech was intended to label this comparison as a bad thing, but many were quick to note that much of what she said: improving education, poverty and healthcare, didn’t sound like quite the atrocities she was making them out to be.
Biden's team decided to use Greene’s critical rhetoric to their advantage. All it took was a little editing, along with some uplifting music, to turn Greene’s attack on Biden into a passionate ad campaign effectively endorsing him.
In the video shared to Biden’s Twitter account, Greene declares that “Joe Biden had the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs, that is actually finishing what FDR started, that LBJ expanded on, and Joe Biden is attempting to complete.”
“Programs to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, labor unions, and he still is working on it,” she concludes.
I approve this message. pic.twitter.com/f1q5giNM8j— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 18, 2023
Adding insult to injury, Biden tweeted “I approve of this message,” along with the message.
Greene’s extreme rhetoric and unfounded outbursts are hardly a laughing matter, especially coming from someone in a leadership position. But it’s turning out to be perfect fodder to make Biden appear more level-headed. All in all, it's a wholesome comeback that ultimately has more to do with focusing on solutions and less about "owning" someone.
It's like the saying goes, "Don't get mad. Get even."