+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
popular

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrate 76 years of marriage

Happy anniversary to these two love birds!

Jimmy Carter; Rosalynn Carter; wedding anniversary
commons.wikimedia.org

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are celebrating 76 years of marriage.

Love stories are always good for the soul, and former president Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn still give us all the feels. The Carters celebrated 76 years of marriage on July 7. That’s right, 76 whole years of matrimony, which is longer than some of our parents have even been alive.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter met in Georgia when the former president was on leave from the U.S. Naval Academy after his younger sister set them up on a date. The two married a year later in 1946 in Plains, Georgia. In 1953, Carter left the military after his father died.

Funnily enough, Rosalynn never thought she’d get married. During their 75th anniversary celebration she explained how she used to tell her mother to tell the boys who called that she wasn’t home in an effort to avoid going out with them. She recalled, “I didn’t know how to talk to them, I didn’t want to go out with them.” Thankfully something changed when it came to her now husband of 76 years. The pair are the longest married couple of all former and current presidents.

jimmy carter, president, rosalyn carter, marriage

The Carters traveled together during his presidency.

www.flickr.com

The couple, now both in their 90s, became involved in politics when Jimmy won a seat for the Georgia Senate in 1962, which eventually led him to being the peach state’s governor before heading to the White House in 1976. While her husband sat in the Oval Office, Rosalynn became an outspoken advocate for mental health. She helped the passage of the Mental Health Systems Act of 1980 while serving as honorary chair in the President’s Commission on Mental Health. The law helped focus on the mental health of minority populations and rights for mental health patients.

Jimmy Carter, president, volunteer

President Carter still volunteers, even in his 90s.

www.flickr.com

After Carter lost his re-election to Ronald Reagan in 1980, the couple continued their humanitarian efforts outside of the White House. They continue to work with Habitat for Humanity building houses in underserved communities, something they help with even to this day. In 1982, they started The Carter Center, which educates the public and furthers human rights initiatives.

Seeing the pair remain so active, especially watching them help build houses into their 90s, is always inspiring. Unfortunately, the pandemic sidelined some of their efforts, but the Carters were some of the first people to roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated against COVID-19 so as to get back to doing some of the things they love, one of which is being active in their local church.

During an interview with the AP in 2021, the former president said, “My biggest secret is to marry the right person if you want to have a long-lasting marriage.” In the same interview, Rosalynn commented, “Jimmy and I are always looking for things to do together,” then emphasized, “each should have some space. That’s really important.”

At this point, we can collectively agree that the Carters are an American treasure. Their long history in advocacy and humanitarian efforts are more than noteworthy. Here's wishing them another fulfilling year of health, marriage and life.

Family

15 tweets that only married people will understand

This article originally appeared on 09.06.17


Being married is like being half of a two-headed monster. It's impossible to avoid regular disagreements when you're bound to another person for the rest of your life. Even the perfect marriage (if there was such a thing) would have its daily frustrations. Funnily enough, most fights aren't caused by big decisions but the simple, day-to-day questions, such as "What do you want for dinner?"; "Are we free Friday night?"; and "What movie do you want to see?"

Here are some hilarious tweets that just about every married couple will understand.

Keep ReadingShow less
relationships
Joy

Is a raw food diet right for your dog?

We all know that finding the right food for our pups is important.

Image via petplate.com

As dog owners, we all know that finding the right food for our pups is important. We want to feed them a well-balanced diet that supports their immune system and gives them enough energy to play. After all, our pets are family.

When it comes to dog food there are a lot of current trends and marketing terms that can be confusing for dog owners- raw diet, kibble, grain-free, natural, holistic, organic. The terms can be difficult to understand. Luckily, the Ohio State University's Veterinary Medical Center has published a guide that breaks down all of the current pet food trends into easy and understandable information. Now, it's easy to interpret what's in our dog’s food and whether or not it’s healthy for them.

Image via petplate.com

Which diet is best for your dog?

It depends. Always consult with your veterinary professional when deciding your dog’s diet because every pet is different. Some dogs will require soft foods or raw diets because of dental or health issues. Others are perfectly fine with hard kibble. Your vet should have brand recommendations and give you places to purchase your dog’s food. If they don’t, you can always chat with the professionals at your local pet store for specific brand information.


Should you go raw?

While there is no scientific evidence that raw food is more beneficial to a dog’s diet than kibble, a raw diet does give owners peace of mind by knowing exactly what your dog is eating.

That being said, owners need to be careful when handling raw food. The Ohio State Veterinary Guide notes that without proper care, raw food can put you and your dog at risk for food born illness. Similarly, a poorly planned diet without proper nutrients can lead to illness and injury in your dog.

We’ve found that a great solution to these issues is Petplate, a dog food service that uses vet-designed recipes to create a well-balanced raw food diet specifically designed for your pup. Petplate uses a USDA kitchen to freshly prepare every meal, so you’ll have peace of mind knowing that your pets are safe from dangerous microbes. They also deliver, saving you the time and hassle of cooking meals yourself.

Delicious Entrees

Image via petplate.com

Petplate uses human grade ingredients to create great dishes like Barkin’ Beef, Chompin’ Chicken, Tail Waggin’ Turkey, and Lip Lickin’ Lamb.

Chicken Apple Sausage Bites Treats

Image via petplate.com

These USDA organic treats are easy to break apart and perfect for small dogs.

Cookie Supplements

Image.Image via petplate.com

The Tummy Ticklin’ Digestive Cookies deliver probiotics to improve stomach health and stool quality.

If you’d like to try Petplate, you can get 61% off your first box by clicking this link. But hurry, because the deal ends on May 16th, 2022.

Love Stories

Couple shares secret to happiness after celebrating 79 years of marriage

'We didn’t go through life without problems, but we would never do anything to hurt each other,' Hubert Malicote said.

Photo by Oleg Illarionov on Unsplash

A couple that's been married for 79 years share the keys to their relationship.

If you want something to make your heart go "squee," look no further. This story will warm your heart and make you believe in love, and let's face it, given how the world feels right now, we can all use a little heart warming. A couple in Hamilton, Ohio, recently celebrated 79 years of marriage. And if that milestone isn't enough, they're also turning 100 in July 2022. That makes for one summer full of celebration. Both TODAY and their local NBC news channel WLWT reported on the couple, whose story is too sweet for words.

Keep ReadingShow less
marriage
Trending Stories