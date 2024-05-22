Jennifer Garner crying at her kid's graduation is making other parents feel so seen
"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate."
Some parenting milestones are more bittersweet than others. With high school graduations, there’s the pride and joy with watching your child walk down the aisle, but also the profound and multi-layered sense of loss that comes as they enter adulthood.
And with such complex and conflicting emotions raging inside, for many moms and dads it all comes out through profuse tears.Apparently, Jennifer Garner is no exception.
The beloved “Alias” actress recently celebrated the graduation of one of her three children (not specified), and posted a carousel onto her Instagram featuring several teary eyed images, along with the caption “Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. 🎓 (bless our hearts 🥺♥️🤣).”
There’s even a clip of her on a plane asking “How are we going to make it? What are we going to do?”
Garner’s post generated lots of commiseration from fellow parents—both fans and other celebs—who had been exactly where she is now.
"Oh honey ... I know. 😢 ❤️ You have done a great job , mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs," Reese Witherspoon wrote.
“My daughter walked across the stage and stopped. Looked for me and said HI MOM! Massive tear shedding!,” someone else added.
A third said, "I feel seeen!!! My baby boy is graduating I can’t!!!! 🎓🎓🎓😭😭. I feel you mama!!! He’s our first too and no one prepares you for this! We are so proud of our boy and I know you are too of your baby girl! So many emotions."
Others offered encouragement that the pain is only temporary.
"You know it really does get better. Seeing them adult is a really cool thing too. I can’t say I don’t miss a full house, but it’s fun to watch them navigate life in their own way,” one person wrote.
"Just think about all the fun she has ahead- you got this mama!" wrote another.
Though nothing can fully take away the inevitable pain that comes from this important chapter in a parent’s life, there are several ways to cope with it all.
Experts seem to agree that simply accepting there will be a mix of joy and sadness is an important part of the process, as well as keeping busy while pursuing other interests or rekindling the relationship with your spouse outside of shared parental roles. There’s also nothing wrong with seeking outside professional help to make the transition a bit smoother.
All in all, may this story be a reminder for parents to allow themselves to feel those feelings. Grief is just love persevering, after all.