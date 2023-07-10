Jennifer Garner overwhelmed by the friendship bracelets she received at a Taylor Swift concert

Jennifer Garner attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Friday, July 7, and came home with two armfuls full of friendship bracelets. In a carousel of photos and videos showing the highlights of her time at the show, she shared a photo of her forearms covered in the good-vibey bracelets.
Friendship bracelets have become a trademark of Swift’s Eras Tour. The tradition was inspired by a lyric to the Swift song “You’re On Your Own, Kid” from the singer’s 2022 album, “Midnights.” In the tune's bridge, Swift sings, “Everything you lose is a step you take / So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it.”
The bracelets often feature ceramic letters with references to Taylor Swift’s songs such as “Antihero,” “All Too Well,” or “Fearless.” Garner clearly made a lot of friends that night. Now, she has some to share at the next Swift show.
Jennifer Garner shows off her Taylor Swift friendship bracelets.
this was such a fun part of the #erastour 🥹 thank you everyone who traded with me, it made the show such a blast!!!! #arlingtontstheerastour #bracelettrading #makethefriendshipbracelets #swifttok #taylorswift
Actress Jennifer Lawrence also received a lot of friendship bracelets when she saw Swift in Philadelphia.
— (@)
Garner wasn’t only at the show to see Swift. She also caught opening act Gracie Abrams, daughter of her “Alias” creator J.J. Abrams. Garner starred on the show from 2001 to 2006.
“We swooned for you, Gracie!” Garner wrote on Instagram. “And our minds are still blown by the generosity of spirit, ferocity and stamina of Taylor Swift.”
Members of the Spoiler Alert team volunteer at Waltham Fields Community Farm in Waltham, MA
Nearly 120 billion pounds of food go to waste in the U.S. each year. This waste not only contributes to food insecurity, which millions of Americans are impacted by, but also has a detrimental impact on our climate. In large part, this comes down to a misallocation of resources.
We need to bridge the gap between food waste, the planet, and those in need. By doing so, we can drive sustainable food systems and get food to those who need it most. In fact, Project Drawdown has found that reducing food waste is the number one most impactful solution to climate change.
The foundations of Spoiler Alert were laid during my time at MIT Sloan in 2013 when I met my soon-to-be co-founder Emily Malina. With my consulting experience with brands and retailers on carbon, water, energy and waste initiatives and Emily’s background in supply chain transformation and technology adoption, we knew there was a supply chain solution that could help businesses better manage their food waste. That’s when we started Spoiler Alert.
Ricky Ashenfelter & Emily Malina, Co-founders of Spoiler Alert
Spoiler Alert is a B2B waste prevention software that helps CPG brands better manage excess and short dated inventory. This inventory arises from various sources, whether that’s overproduction, unsuccessful innovations, seasonal items, or promotional packaging.
We’ve built a sales and supply chain platform that provides manufacturers with the workflows, pricing intelligence, and networking tools to effectively discount this excess inventory that they’re not able sell to their normal everyday customers and prevent unnecessary waste.
Years later, we’re proud to be working with some of the largest brands in the world like Campbell Soup Company, Danone North America, Mondelēz International, Nestlé, and Kraft Heinz, and to have a team that’s as mission-driven and excited about our work as we are. Spoiler Alert’s commitment to its mission goes beyond software solutions. We’re a remote-first company that cares deeply about DEI, impact, and giving back to our local communities. We hold quarterly volunteer days that connect back to our work on food waste, and we’re proud members of Pledge 1%.
In 2022 alone, our platform helped manufacturers sell 325 million pounds of food that would otherwise have gone unsold. That’s the equivalent impact of 270 million meals, or taking almost 13,000 cars off the road for a year.
Today, we’re focused on continuing to connect with new brands to help optimize their supply chains. But we’re also seeing how impactful these same process improvements can be for items outside of food, like health and beauty care, which still have expiration dates and are at risk of going to waste.
Along with our dedicated customers, we're on a mission to make an impact on processes, people, and the planet.
TikTok user Absolutely Lauren catches an online scammer.
There was a massive jump in credit card fraud in America in 2021 due to the pandemic. According to CNET, fraud involving credit cards jumped 69% from 2020 to 2021, affecting 13 million Americans and costing $9 billion.
In a world where online transactions are part of everyday life, it’s hard to completely protect your information. But, by staying vigilant and monitoring your accounts you can report fraud before it gets out of hand.
A TikTok user by the name of Lauren (@absolutelylauren) from San Diego, California, got a notification that there was a $135 charge on her card at Olaplex’s online store that she hadn’t made. Olaplex sells products that repair excessively damaged hair. Before reporting the charge to her credit card company she asked her family members if they used her card by mistake.
“I don’t wanna shut my card down if it’s just my mom ordering some shampoo,” Lauren said in the video. “Definitely not my two younger brothers, they’ve got good hair but they don’t color it.”
After realizing the charge was fraudulent, most people would have called their credit card company and had their card canceled. But Lauren was curious and wanted to know who stole her information and used it to buy hair care products. So she concocted a plan to get their information. She called Olaplex’s customer service line asking for the name and address of the purchaser to see if it was made by a family member.
"Hey, can you help me with something?” Lauren asked Tanya, the Olaplex customer service agent. “If I can give you the time and date, purchase amount and card number and whatever could you let me know who placed an order?"
Tanya had no problem helping Lauren with her request.
olaplex customer service is top tier 😤 #creditcardscam
“At this point, I’m willingly giving Tanya enough info to steal my card as well — she could have very well taken advantage of me in that moment but she didn’t,” Lauren said. “She comes back — tell me why she gave me the little scammer their full government name and address.”
Tanya revealed that a guy named Jason in a modest suburb in Texas used her card to buy a gift for his wife. “They also did it on Black Friday so at least they got a deal I guess, it was the gift set,” Lauren continued.
Lauren then called her credit card company and shared the information she had on the fraudster. The card company is currently investigating the situation.
One commenter thought that Olaplex wasn’t supposed to share that information with Lauren. “For some reason, I don’t think olaplex was supposed to give that info,” Arae270 said.
“I definitely gave them the option, but I explained that it was an unauthorized purchase, and if the name did not match anyone that I knew that I would just tell them to cancel the order and refund me, I told the girl that they would probably save everyone, a headache!” Lauren replied.
People should use utmost caution before deciding to track down a credit card thief. But kudos to Lauren for being clever enough to track down the person who stole her card information to help the authorities with their investigation. She didn’t put herself in harm's way and if someone follows up on the tip, maybe they can prevent the same thing from happening to someone else.
Cats are far more badass than we give them credit for.
Cats have a reputation for being aloof and standoffish, like they're better than everyone and simply can't be bothered. Those of us who have cats know they're not always like that … but yes, they're sometimes like that. They can be sweet and affectionate, but they want affection on their terms, they want to eat and play and sleep on their own clock, and we puny, inferior humans have little say in the matter.
There's a reason why we have obedience schools for dogs and not for cats. Maine coon or Bengal, Savannah or Siamese, ragdoll or sphynx, domestic cats of all breeds are largely untrainable little punks who lure us into loving them by blessing us with the honor of stroking their fur and hearing them purr.
But perhaps we assume too much when we think cats are full of themselves for no good reason. Maybe they are actually somewhat justified in their snootiness. Maybe they really, truly are superior to pretty much every other creature on Earth and that's why they act like it.
(Cats, if they could talk, would be nodding and prodding us along at this point: "Yes, yes, you're so close. Just a little further now, keep going.")
Think about it. They're beautiful and graceful, but also quick and powerful. They groom constantly so they're almost always clean and their fur even smells good. They can fall from ridiculous heights, land on their feet and walk away unscathed. They're wicked good ambush hunters. They can walk completely silently, like ninjas, then pull out the razor blades on their feet at will and do serious damage in an instant.
All of that makes them impressive specimens, but ironically it's their total hubris that makes them truly superior. When they feel like it (because cats only do things they feel like doing) they will take on anyone and anything. Big, small, dangerous, fierce—doesn't matter. That unbridled confidence—earned or not—combined with their physique and skill makes them the badasses of the animal world.
Want proof? Here ya go:
\u201cI love cats, they are very brave and there is a challenge in their nature! \u2764\ufe0f\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\n\n\u201d
The lightning-fast smackdown is really the cat's weapon of choice, isn't it? They're so fast with the swipe-slap, it takes their victims by surprise. "Aww, you're so cute and cuddly, look at y—OUCH!" And then the way they just stand there and stare with their big eyes and their ears back. It's unnerving. Throw in a little hiss or yowl, and no thank you.
If that video wasn't enough to convince you, here's another.
The snakes, man. I can't get over the snakes.
Cats really are better than us and every other living thing, basically. And even if they aren't, they believe they are, which counts just as much. They're either the ultimate creatures or the ultimate conmen. Either way, you just don't mess with them.
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are once again demonstrating that this is their world and we're just living in it. And what a simply delightful world it is.
The actors have been married for over 35 years and they've each co-starred in countless movies and television shows during that time. They've raised two kids together and have long been viewed as #couplegoals icons. When you see their videos on Instagram, it's easy to understand why.
On the 4th of July, Bacon shared a video of himself and Sedgwick singing a rendition of Chicago's "Saturday in the Park" on their family farm. Bacon plays guitar and sings, Sedgwick plays kazoo and sings—while eating ice cream and stepping over a large pile of goat poop—and the casual, down-to-earth joy of it all is deeply satisfying to watch.
As one commenter put it, "Here are the people who deserve their own reality show."
For those not well versed in moose facts, the shedding of antlers is normally a fairly lengthy process. It happens only once a year after mating season and usually consists of a moose losing one antler at a time.
It’s incredibly rare for a bull moose to lose both at the same time—and even more rare that someone would actually catch it on film.
That’s why shed hunter (yes, that’s a real term) and woodsman Derek Burgoyne calls his footage of the phenomenon a “one-in-a-million” shot.
According to The Guardian, Burgoyne was flying his drone through a remote patch of forest in Canada when he spotted three moose in a clearing. His drone followed one of the bulls, who began doing the wobbly little shake thing that signals these antlers are going bye-bye.
Burgoyne knew he had to keep his camera on the moment—but he had no idea that he’d hit the jackpot.
Watch below:
It’s hard to tell which is more fun to watch— the super rare moment in nature or Burgoyne’s pure passion for his hobby.
“I shook a little bit. It was an adrenaline rush for sure,“ he told CBC News, sharing that he has previously found hundreds of shed antlers in his life.
Antler hunting has become a hot and profitable pastime over the past few years, although Burgoyne affirms that his shed hunting ambitions are born from a desire for well-being, not monetary gain.
“I enjoy being in the woods. It’s great exercise and it’s fun tracking the moose through the winter and looking for their sheds in the spring. Each one you find feels like the first one. It never gets old,” he told The Guardian.
Well Derek Burgoyne, thank you for doing what you love. Thanks to your passion, we too can share this once-in-a-lifetime moment. Here’s to good moose news!
Expert explains how to recognize a narcissistic relationship
Narcissist has become somewhat of a buzzword across social media platforms. It's become so common that the word has made its way into the daily lexicon of many people and in a sense lost the weight the word carries. Narcissist has become a catch all word for someone that may display toxic or undesirable behaviors.
But narcissism isn't a fun pop culture word, it's an actual mental health condition that requires a proper diagnosis. It also requires more than just doing something that someone doesn't like to meet criteria. In fact, many people that have narcissistic personality disorder aren't diagnosed because they generally don't seek treatment due to exaggerated sense of self-importance, which can lead to toxic relationships.
Dr. Ramani is a clinical psychologist and narcissist expert, she teaches people how to interact with narcissistic people and how to recover from a narcissistic relationship. In a recent interview, Dr. Ramani sat down Lisa Bilyeu, the host of "Women of Impact" and discussed recognizing a narcissistic relationship pattern and how to escape.
Dr. Ramani begins the segment by essentially comparing and contrasting what a healthy relationship is like in comparison to one that involves a narcissistic partner.
"They don't want you to be strong. They don't want you to succeed. They don't want you to get away and they sure as heck don't want you to be independent," Dr. Ramani says. "Narcissism is about dominance, power and control."
She explains that narcissists find it threatening if their partner is successful, particularly if they start to become more successful than the narcissist. But in a healthy relationship, there is no competition around success. The psychologist says in a healthy relationship the partners support each other and work through any insecurities.
There's no need for one partner to shrink themselves so the other is more comfortable. On the other hand, in a narcissistic relationship there are no boundaries and when there are boundaries put in place by the non narcissist partner, the narcissist will punish them.
"There are a lot of different ways narcissistic people punish people," Dr. Ramani explains. "They abandon people, they withhold from people, they humiliate people, they embarrass people publicly."
Not only is the entire conversation eye opening but it is likely extremely helpful for people who may be questioning if they have found themselves in a narcissistic relationship. The full clip is below and Dr. Ramani does an exceptional job at laying things out in easy to understand terms and scenarios.
With the arrival of summer, a sun-kissed glow is the ultimate accessory. But achieving that perfect bronze doesn't have to break the bank. The beauty industry is filled with high-quality, affordable products that can compete with luxury brands, and bronzers are no exception. In this article, we'll guide you through our top picks of the best drugstore bronzers in 2023. These gems will add warmth to your complexion without straining your wallet.
Unleash your inner Brazilian goddess with this ultra-luxurious bronzer, available in eight vibrant shades. Fused with Murumuru Butter, it offers a unique blend of powder and cream bronzer that imparts a radiant, tropical glow. Lauded with over 700 5-star reviews, this product promises silky soft skin, thanks to a trio of nutrient-rich butters from the Amazon: Murumuru, Cupuacu, and Tucuma. Its ultra-refined pearl and soft-focus pigments smooth skin texture and brighten tone, while the specialized sponge applicator ensures a perfect application every time.
Maybelline's first bronzing and contouring powder promises a sun-kissed glow and sculpted look. Crafted with micro-milled powder and whipped cocoa butter, this product offers an ultra-soft finish. It's perfect for all-over bronzing, subtle contouring, or a natural makeup look with a velvety matte finish. With its versatility, you can accentuate your cheekbones or bronze your entire face. The pro-tip is to use a lighter shade for softer angles or a darker shade for more depth and dimension. Enjoy a matte bronzed look that lasts up to 16 hours, courtesy of the City Bronzer.
Immerse yourself in the year-round faux glow of Han Skincare Cosmetics Bronzer. This all-natural bronzer, free from harmful UV rays and ingredients, is formulated with nourishing rice powder, organic cocoa powder, and cocoa butter to enhance your skin's natural glow. Its talc-free composition, infused with oil-absorbing rice powder, ensures a smooth finish, while its organic cocoa powder adds a natural scent. It's vegan, gluten-free, and packed with antioxidant super fruits, green and black tea extracts, and vitamins for skin health. Plus, Han Skincare uses a natural preservative system of Vitamin E and grapeseed extract.
Part of the Thailor Bronzer collection, it offers a tanned look without stepping outside. It's cruelty-free, sulfate-free, and paraben-free. Behind this product is the inspiring journey of its creator, who discovered their passion for drag on a Halloween night using drugstore makeup. Believing that makeup can transform one's self-perception, they've curated fun, affordable products for every aesthetic. Whether you prefer a neutral or glittery rainbow look, KimChi_Chic Beauty has you covered. As a proud supporter of the Trevor Project, the brand donates 2% to LGBTQ mental health and suicide prevention. Enjoy the #Kimchichicbeauty journey!
Experience a sun-kissed glow with the Sunkissed Glimmering Skin Sticks, versatile highlighters that bring an instant dewy payoff to your complexion. You can apply them all over your face for a radiant sheen, wear them alone, or layer them for maximum glimmer. These sticks are crafted with luminous micro-pearls reflecting light and petite flecks of glitter, providing a sheer, buildable base for customizing your look. Uniquely formulated with Prickly Pear Extract, they promise ultimate hydration without a dry or cakey finish. As a bonus, they are 100% Vegan and Cruelty-Free.
Achieve the coveted golden hour glow at any time with the Sunlight Bronzer Trio, a warm bronzer palette featuring three silky, vegan bronzer pans. This must-have addition to your makeup collection effortlessly imparts a radiant, healthy-looking glow. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, this vegan and cruelty-free bronzer is as kind to your skin as it is to the planet. Its compact size allows for convenient on-the-go touch-ups or a full glam look. With the Sunlight Bronzer Trio, you can bask in the warmth of a sun-kissed glow every day.
Maintain your sun-kissed glow throughout the year with our easy-to-use tinted sticks, ideal for both cheeks and lips. Just a single swipe gives you a natural bronze radiance, perfectly blending on your skin. Enriched with fruit extracts, this product provides excellent antioxidant protection. Moreover, it hydrates as it tints, offering a healthy complexion and one sweep color payoff. Stay glowing on the go with our versatile, vitamin-packed bronzer stick.
This is your perfect companion for a radiant, glitter-free glow. Ideal for all skin tones, this matte-finished bronzer adds warmth and definition to your face, functioning beautifully as a contour. Complement your makeup look with our comprehensive range of face products for coverage and color correction. NYX adheres to a cruelty-free ethos, ensuring none of our products are tested on animals. With five russet shades to choose from, you can achieve a natural, honey-like glow that suits any season.
Discover the magic of highly pigmented and easy-to-blend shimmery bronzers that offer a natural glow when used dry, or a dramatic radiance when used wet. Infused with a blend of nourishing ingredients like safflower seed oil, vitamin E, aloe, chamomile, camellia, ginkgo, and ginseng, this moisturizing baked bronzer ensures your skin's wellness. Enjoy the rich color of a sun-kissed tan all year round, without the harmful UV rays. This product is cruelty-free and paraben-free. For a slimming effect or added depth, use it to contour your face, blending below the cheekbones, into the temples, or along the jawline.
This bronzer allows you to effortlessly transition from a soft flush to a bronzed goddess with just one swipe. Its bold pigments and buildable powder formula cater to a spectrum from natural to glam looks, making it suitable for most skin tones and textures. This blush and bronzer combo provides all-day comfort, boasts high pigmentation for bold color, and ensures a smooth application with its fall-out resistant, cream-like formula. Infused with rich emollients, it promises a lightweight, blendable finish that doesn't cake or fade.
Mineral Fusion's Sparkle Bronzer offers an age-defying formula with a shimmer finish, blending seamlessly onto the skin to provide an all-day glow without caking or build-up. Infused with Pomegranate, White Tea, and Red Tea, it defends against free radicals for radiant skin. Serving as the ultimate multitasker, its illuminating powder can be blended together for a youthful glow or used individually as a bronzer, highlighter, eye, and cheek color. A part of Mineral Fusion's natural cosmetics line, this bronzer ensures you look your best while nourishing your skin.
$21 at Amazon
As we've explored, the perfect sun-kissed glow doesn't need to come with a hefty price tag. Our curated selection of the best drugstore bronzers for 2023 is a testament to that, proving that quality and affordability can indeed go hand in hand. As you venture into the summer season, embrace these pocket-friendly bronzers that promise radiant, warm hues for every skin tone. Remember, the ultimate beauty tool is confidence, and with these affordable options, you can feel fabulous without stretching your budget.