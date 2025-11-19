Mom shocked by funny school photos after daughter insists she try her 'own pose'
This girl has confidence.
Let’s face it, most children aren’t models, and when parents get their kids’ school pictures, they just hope the child has a decent smile, not a toothy grimace. They also pray that the kid looks directly into the camera, and that their hair doesn’t get messed up between drop-off and picture time. A lot has to go right for parents to get the perfect picture, and they have to be good, or else you’re going to hear about it from the grandparents.
When mother Brooke Hamilton, 35, of New Brunswick, Canada, got the pictures back from her daughter Zuri, 10, and son, West, 8, she was shocked. Zuri didn’t take a straightforward, look-at-the-camera, smile photo. Instead, she got sassy by throwing up a peace sign with her hand on her hip, tongue out, and a knowing wink. West, on the other hand, gave a great smile in a traditionally posed photo.
Hamilton says that Zuri asked the photographer if she could “try one of her own poses,” and that’s the one they chose, she told People.
Replying to @It’s me 🦋 you were right, smiling forever 😇🤭❤️ #schoolpictures #pictureday #siblingsbelike #Siblings #schoolpictureday @Wade Hamilton
Everyone was impressed by Zuri's self-confidence
People in the comments were impressed by Zuri’s self-assurance. “She’s EXACTLY who she thinks she is,” Mei wrote. “She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she IS the moment,” Gus wrote. “And good on the photographer for letting her do that. Imagine having missed out on these iconic shots?!” Kenn commented. “There is NOTHING subtle about it. She TOLD you in plain Queen's English,” Gretchen added.
The mother of two may have been surprised when she received the photos from school, but she had no problem with her daughter hamming it up for the camera. “I’m all about letting kids be themselves,” she told People. “Even if that means doing things a bit differently!”
Countless people in the comments said that Hamilton should frame the photo so her family can enjoy it for years to come, and she did just that.
Zuri has gone viral before
This isn’t the first time that Zuri has gone viral for her big personality. Last year, she made it to The Kelly Clarkson Show after a song she recorded with her mother, “Good and Bad,” went viral, earning over 2.6 million views. The song, much like her photo, has some attitude, especially in the way she drops a Not! Joke after saying “You probably should.”
In her songwritting era 🥰🫶🏻✨ so proud of her! #littlesongwriter #songwritter #firstsong #firstsongwritten #futuresongwritter #kidsfirstsong #herfirstsong #songwritting #momsoftiktok #canadianmom #motherdaughter
I could be bad
I could be good
If you don't like me
You probably should, not
I said no to the candy
And you should run away now
And you should go and play
'Cause the candy will chase after you
“They [The Kelly Clarkson Show] were the ones that saw Zuri's viral video on TikTok and reached out. So we went through a couple of the steps and talked to some of the producers and ended up booking the show,” Hamilton told CTV. “We have people from all over the world reaching out saying that they were listening, tuning in, listening to Zuri's song. So it's been really cool.”
POV: YOUR 8 YEAR OLD GETS ON THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW 😱🥹🥰🥳🤯 Such an amazing experience!! Thank you @Kelly Clarkson Show for having us! 💜 Video: The Kelly Clarkson Show via YouTube #kellyclarkson #kellyclarksonshow #thekellyclarksonshow #whatimliking #tvappearance #wereontv #newbrunswick #songwritter #badandgood #badandgoodsong #badandgoodzuribloom #zuribloom #zurionkellyclarkson @kellyclarkson