Doorbell camera catches a UPS driver in a moment of contagious joy over a simple snack
Her adorable orangutan walk says it all.
In the age of Amazon and other online retailers, delivery drivers have become an integral part of our lives. But most of us rarely interact with the people who drop packages at our door via UPS or FedEx or USPS, and if we do, it's usually only for a few seconds. We might manage a friendly "Good afternoon!" or quick "Thanks a bunch!" as they hustle to and from their vehicle, always rushing to fulfil their quota as efficiently as possible.
Delivery folks work hard. They're on their feet much of the day, traipsing up hundreds of front walks a week, through all kinds of inclement weather. Yes, it's their job and they're paid to do it, but it's always nice to have your work seen and appreciated, which is one reason a video of UPS driver discovering a sweet treat on a customer's front porch is going viral.
Another reason is that it's just hilariously adorable.
A doorbell camera caught a UPS driver wearing a holiday bauble headband walking up to the door and dropping off a package as she talks to herself. After she takes a photo of the delivery, she sees that the customer had left a little tray of drinks and snacks, and her "Oooh, do I see honey bunny?" is a sign of the hilarity to come.
Watch her reaction and the way she joyfully make her way back to the truck.
from MadeMeSmile
Unsurprisingly, people are in love with the driver and her giddy goofiness.
"I literally laughed out loud at her crazy walk back to the truck. I need more people like her in my life."
"I have a friend like that, he just makes my day every time we see each other. 😂"
"That is way adorable! Simple act that makes the day of a random person <3."
"I don’t know anything else about her but she’s my new fave human."
"OMG she reminds me of our mail carrier so much. We leave her cookies at Christmas and she always does a little happy dance that day."
Delivery drivers and former delivery drivers shared that these kinds of gestures really do mean a lot.
"As a former delivery driver, i want you to know that if you leave snacks and drinks out for us, we love you to the moon and back. 💜"
"Driving for Amazon paid my rent for 10 months. Not exaggerating when I say that it was a dark time in my life. Snacks made me smile. every. single. time."
"I mean... I literally took something from every house that had stuff out. I worked 10-12hrs+ during the holidays... I needed every calorie I could get walking 20-30miles a day."
"Even when I didn't take them I appreciate them. it's like seeing a sign that says we love delivery drivers."
"I'll tell you what, the people who leave food got me through my holidays as a postal carrier. Nothing slaps harder than an ice cold redbull and bag of pretzels and ice cold bottle of water that was left in a cooler. I had a lady who asked me what I liked and then had sperate bags labeled "Mail carrier USPS" and "UPS GUY" and "FED EX GUY" with our preferred snacks. She asked me what my favorite ice cream was and she knew my mile long loop and knew when I parked, I'd be done in 15mins, so, she'd be waiting at the truck every day all summer with an ice cream and a napkin.
There are some people who just f---ing make the day feel worth it, if you are one of these people, you are what makes delivering mail worth it. We do notice the nice things you do for us, THANK YOU."
"I do this during the summer. I'm in Texas so it's routinely over 100°F. I'm always trying to make sure there are cold drinks for our postal workers and delivery people."
"I do it during Australian Christmas. 40c/100f plus on a December day. Coke water and Gatorade always gone by lunch."
It's a good reminder that it doesn't take a lot to show appreciation and make someone's day. These kinds of positive interactions, even when asynchronous and not directly face-to-face, are an important part of building the kind of world we all want to live in.