Top 5 reasons FXW Playpens are the smart choice for dog owners

From space-saving designs to eco-friendly materials, discover how these playpens offer the perfect blend of style, functionality, and pet safety.

In today's fast-paced world, where our furry friends are more like family, ensuring their safety and happiness is paramount. Dog owners know the challenge: finding a playpen that's not just a confined space but a haven of comfort and joy for their beloved pets. This is where FXW steps in.

FXW Playpens aren't just any ordinary pet enclosures; they are a fusion of style, functionality, and safety, all wrapped up in designs that perfectly complement your home and lifestyle. With an eye for detail and a heart for pets, FXW offers solutions that resonate with the needs of modern dog owners – a blend of convenience, aesthetics, and the assurance of your pet's well-being. As we explore why these playpens stand out, you'll see how FXW has reimagined pet care, one playpen at a time. And right now, you can get 20 percent off storewide by using the “SAVE20” coupon code.

Space-Saving Designs: Perfect for Any Home

FXW Playpens are a testament to the saying, "Good things come in small packages." Designed with the urban pet owner in mind, these playpens are a marvel of compact efficiency. Whether you're living in a cozy apartment or a spacious suburban home, space is always a premium. FXW understands this.



Their playpens unfold into generous play areas for your pooch but fold back into surprisingly small footprints when not in use. It's the perfect blend of space-saving ingenuity and pet comfort. No more bulky cages that stick out like a sore thumb in your living room. With FXW, your pet gets their own special nook, and you reclaim your space - a win-win in pet care and home aesthetics.

Eco-Friendly Materials: The Green Choice

In a world where sustainability is not just a choice but a necessity, FXW is leading the charge in eco-friendly pet care. Their playpens are a testament to this commitment, crafted from materials that love the earth as much as you love your dog. By choosing high-quality, sustainable resources, FXW ensures that each playpen is not just safe for your pet but also kind to the planet. This approach is a breath of fresh air in the pet industry, aligning perfectly with the values of environmentally conscious dog owners.


With FXW, you’re not just creating a safe play space for your furry friend; you're also making a statement that says you care about the footprint you leave on the earth. It's about making responsible choices; with FXW, that choice is simple and impactful.

Innovative Features for Pet Comfort and Safety

FXW Playpens aren't just about keeping your pet contained; they're about creating a sanctuary where comfort and safety are paramount. Each playpen boasts features like soft yet sturdy walls and secure locking mechanisms, ensuring your dog is always safe and snug. What's more, the adjustable layout of these playpens means they can be tailored to suit your pet's unique needs and your living space.

Stylish Design That Complements Your Home Décor

Gone are the days when pet accessories clashed with your home décor. FXW Playpens are a game-changer, marrying functionality with flair. These playpens come in a range of designs and colors, ensuring there's one to suit every interior style – from minimalist modern to cozy rustic. They're not just pet enclosures; they're statement pieces that enhance the aesthetic of your living space.

Whether you prefer a classic black that blends seamlessly or a pop of color to add some zest, FXW has you covered. This attention to style and function makes FXW Playpens a favorite among style-conscious dog owners. Your pet's corner can now be a reflection of your style, effortlessly fitting into the tapestry of your home.

Exceptional Value for Money

In a market flooded with overpriced pet products, FXW Playpens stands out for their exceptional value. These playpens are not just investments in your pet's safety and happiness but also savvy financial choices.

When you compare the durability, versatility, and stylish designs of FXW Playpens with others on the market, it's clear that FXW offers more bang for your buck. They deliver a suite of premium features – think sustainability, adaptability, and aesthetic appeal – all at a price point that doesn't break the bank. This combination of quality and affordability makes FXW Playpens an intelligent choice for dog owners who want the best for their pets without compromising their budget.

Use Coupon Code “SAVE20” For 20% Off Storewide

FXW Playpens offer the ultimate blend of style, functionality, and value, redefining pet care for the modern dog owner. With their space-saving designs, eco-friendly materials, innovative features, and eye-catching aesthetics, these playpens are a smart investment for your pet's well-being.

Ready to elevate your pet care game? Visit the FXW website today to explore their range and find the perfect playpen for your furry friend. And be sure to use coupon code “SAVE20” for 20 percent off storewide.

Your dog deserves the best, and with FXW, that's exactly what you'll give them.

From political science to joining the fight against cancer: How one woman found her passion

An unexpected pivot to project management expanded Krystal Brady's idea of what it means to make a positive impact.

Krystal Brady/PMI

Krystal Brady utilizes her project management skills to help advance cancer research and advocacy.

True

Cancer impacts nearly everyone’s life in one way or another, and thankfully, we’re learning more about treatment and prevention every day. Individuals and organizations dedicated to fighting cancer and promising research from scientists are often front and center, but we don’t always see the people working behind the scenes to make the fight possible.

People like Krystal Brady.

While studying political science in college, Brady envisioned her future self in public office. She never dreamed she’d build a successful career in the world of oncology, helping cancer researchers, doctors and advocates continue battling cancer, but more efficiently.

Brady’s journey to oncology began with a seasonal job at a small publishing company, which helped pay for college and awakened her love for managing projects. Now, 15 years later, she’s serving as director of digital experience and strategy at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), which she describes as “the perfect place to pair my love of project management and desire to make positive change in the world.”

As a project manager, Brady helps make big ideas for the improvement of diagnosing and treating cancer a reality. She is responsible for driving the critical projects that impact the lives of cancer researchers, doctors, and patients.

“I tell people that my job is part toolbox, part glue,” says Brady. “Being a project manager means being responsible for understanding the details of a project, knowing what tools or resources you need to execute the project, and facilitating the flow of that work to the best outcome possible. That means promoting communication, partnership, and ownership among the team for the project.”

At its heart, Brady’s project management work is about helping people. One of the big projects Brady is currently working on is ASCO’s digital transformation, which includes upgrading systems and applications to help streamline and personalize oncologists’ online experience so they can access the right resources more quickly. Whether you are managing humans or machines, there’s an extraordinary need for workers with the skillset to harness new technology and solve problems.

The digital transformation project also includes preparing for the use of emerging technologies such as generative AI to help them in their research and practices.

“Most importantly, it lays the groundwork for us to make a meaningful impact at the point of care, giving the oncologist and patient the absolute latest recommendations or guidelines for care for that specific patient or case, allowing the doctor to spend more time with their patients and less time on paperwork,” Brady says.

In today’s fast-changing, quickly advancing world, project management is perhaps more valuable than ever. After discovering her love for it, Brady earned her Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification through Project Management Institute (PMI)—the premier professional organization for project managers with chapters all over the world—which she says gave her an edge over other candidates when she applied for her job at ASCO.

“The knowledge I gained in preparing for the PMP exam serves me every day in my role,” Brady says. “What I did not expect and have truly come to value is the PMI network as well – finding like-minded individuals, opportunities for continuous learning, and the ability to volunteer and give back.”

PMI’s growing community – including more than 300 chapters globally – serves as a place for project managers and individuals who use project management skills to learn and grow through events, online resources, and certification programs.

While people often think of project management in the context of corporate careers, all industries and organizations need project managers, making it a great career for those who want to elevate our world through non-profits or other service-oriented fields.

“Project management makes a difference by focusing on efficiency and outcomes, making us all a little better at what we do,” says Brady. “In almost every industry, understanding how to do our work more effectively and efficiently means more value to our customers, and the world at large, at an increased pace.”

Project management is also a stable career path in high demand as shown by PMI research, which found that the global economy will need 25 million more project managers by 2030 and that the median salary for project managers in the US has grown to $120K.

If you’d like to learn more about careers in project management, PMI has resources to help you get started or prove your proficiency, including its entry-level Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) certification program. For those interested in pursuing a project management career to make a difference, it could be your first step.
Family

Teacher admits there are 11 things that Boomer parents totally got right

Did they teach their kids respect?

via TeresaKayeNewman/TikTok and Maria Lysenko/Unsplash

Teresa Kaye Newman thinks that Boomer parents were right about a few things.

Teresa Kaye Newman, a teacher about to have a son, knows a lot about how to deal with children. So she created a list of 11 things she agrees with Boomers on when it comes to raising kids.

Newman believes she has credibility on the issue because she has 13 years of experience dealing with “hundreds and hundreds” of other people’s kids and has seen what happens when her so-called “Boomer” parenting principles aren’t implemented.

Of course, Newman is using some broad stereotypes in calling for a return to Boomer parenting ideas when many Gen X, Millennial and Gen Z parents share the same values. But, as someone who deals with children every day, she has the right to point out that today’s kids are entitled and spend too much time staring at screens.

Family

Parents get a wave of support after their family has 'unhinged' reaction to new baby's name

Hoping their family was taking notes.

Canva

Unsolicited opinions aren't just annoying. They can be hurtful.

Sure, parents sometimes make some…interesting choices when it comes to naming their child. But the key word there is choice. It probably should go without saying that it’s not the best move to insert an opinion on something rather personal and vulnerable, especially when that opinion is not requested.

But nonetheless, people do cross this boundary, expressing their disapproval and giving new moms and dads yet another reason to second guess themselves.

As one frustrated mom shared on Reddit, her own in-laws gave what she described as the “most unhinged” reaction to her newborn’s name, leaving her and her husband completely “crushed.”
Science

100 years ago, people were eating things that most of us will never taste. So what happened?

Um ... where did all the seeds go?


Time travel back to 1905.

Back in 1905, a book called "The Apples of New York" was published by the New York State Department of Agriculture. It featured hundreds of apple varieties of all shapes, colors, and sizes, including Thomas Jefferson's personal favorite, the Esopus Spitzenburg.






Family

Mom isn't sure whether her Christmas regifting gift hack makes her 'terrible' or a 'genius'

"My kids are spoiled."

via Olia Danilevich/Pexels and Elizabethacting/TikTok

Elizabeth wants to know if she's "terrible" or a "genius."

While it is lovely to have friends and family members give your children toys for holidays and birthdays, they can pile up and take over entire rooms of the house. Plus, many parents are mindful of their kids having too many playthings because they don’t want them to be spoiled.

Elizabeth, an actress and popular TikTokker, accidentally came across a Christmas regifting hack that prevents toy pile-up and she’s not sure whether it makes her the hero or the villain in her story.

“I'm doing something super controversial for my kids’ birthday and Christmas presents this year,” she said in a post with over 1.5 million views. “Half of me is like, 'You're a terrible person, you're crossing the line,' and the other half is like, 'You are a literal genius.'"

Education

Over-the-top school dress-up weeks have parents feeling grinchy

The holidays are busy enough without throwing "dress as your favorite Christmas song" into the mix.

Photo by Geoffrey Moffett on Unsplash, @riahthelee/X

Time to rein in the school dress-up days, folks.

Hey, kids! Happy December! We know that school can feel like drudgery, and it's been a few months since school started, and we want you to not hate coming here, so we decided to do something fun and festive that we think will create a sense of school pride and spirit! It's school dress-up week!

What this means is that during the busiest time of the year, when your parents are already up to their ears in holiday prep, shopping for and wrapping gifts, planning and attending work parties and end-of-year recitals and concerts, trying to navigate the emotional complexities of holiday family drama, trying to make your Christmas magical by moving that frickin' Elf on the Shelf every night, etc., we're going to add to the to-do list by pressuring them to help you come up with specific outfits to wear to school for an entire week. Doesn't that sound neat?

Dress-up weeks are fun on paper, and they can be fun when they're kept super simple. "Wear red or green!" is easy enough. "Dress as your favorite Christmas character!" though? Not so much.

Health

Why starting with the "bad news" first might be best, according to science

Maybe softening the blow isn't always the best option

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

Imagine you're getting ready to drop some bad news on someone. Say, breaking off a months-long relationship.

"I'm not sure how to say this," you start. "This has been really great. Dating you has been a lot of fun. You're really wonderful. And—" You roll out a string of platitudes and compliments, dreading and delaying the part that comes next, when you finally say "It's over."

You think you're being nice. Protecting their feelings. You don't want to be coldhearted, right?

