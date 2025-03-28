Woman on crutches performs epic 'Dirty Dancing' routine that leaves everyone in awe
"I love defying expectations, disabled people can do cool things."
Watching people dance is totally magical and mesmerizing. With rhythm and charisma, an amazing dance performance can make you feel alive. And disabled dancer Sophia Adzoa-Moore (@sophh.a.m) is one of those dancers capturing audiences.
She brought her stunning talent in a recent performance during a dance class to the song "Yes" by Merry Clayton. It's a high-energy song that was featured in the iconic movie Dirty DancingDirty Dancing, and Sophia absolutely crushed her unique choreography with her crutches.
"Dancing in heels on crutches? it’s been a while!!!! i love defying expectations, disabled people can do cool things," she captioned the post. "Big day bc i rarely have my curly hair out bc i’ve never been able to style it well and so it doesn’t look great, AND i don’t have a long top on but i still had so much fun. it’s also the fullest class i’ve ever done, so space was limited, but again!!! coped!!! 🎷🫶🏽🩼👠🥰"
In the video, Sophia takes hold of the moves, showing off her impressive strength and ingenuity as she dances in a packed dance class, hitting her marks and doing impressive spins and backbends. "Things that make me anxious: my natural hair, dancing in just a sports bra, wearing heels with crutches...big day for soph!!!" she shared in the video's caption. "The mechanics of getting the crutches out of the way for a backbend is A LOT!"
And viewers are totally mesmerized by her moves. "the way you modify the movement but still capture the same essence and energy of the original choreography is just incredible! (and your curly hair looks great)," one wrote. Another commented, "I mean this with all the respect, you dance like nothing is wrong & nothing hurts! The effort it must take to look effortless!! 🔥🔥🔥 To have to modify to keep the same pace as everyone. You are a marvel!! Just the best dancer!!" And another added, "Oh you DEVOURED this."
In an interview with Cool Crutches, Sophia shared, "I originally stopped being able to walk due to pain in my left hip when I was 13, and ended up on crutches. I had multiple hip operations which didn’t work long term. I was then diagnosed with Joint Hypermobility Syndrome at around 15 and continued having hip operations culminating in a PAO in 2020. With no long term relief, I ended up having a hip replacement at 21 (in a pandemic – was not fun!)."
She was recently diagnosed with Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS), but is not letting it stop her. "It's doesn't change anything. There is no cure... I am OK with my life. Yes I'm in a bit of pain and life is very different to how one might have imagined it when I was five, and I'm OK with that," she told the BBC.
When it comes to dancing with crutches, she has figured out how to make choreography her own.
"Because I used to dance without crutches, my brain is learning choreography just like non-disabled dancers. It takes a minute for me to learn the choreography and then translate it into what my body needs to do now and sometimes that needs an extra minute," she shared with the BBC.
Despite her diagnosis, her dance career is flourishing. In July 2024, she graduated from the musical theatre college, Performance Preparation Academy in Guildford, Surrey. And she has landed major dance performance opportunities in London, and continues to audition.
"Dancing still, as it has always done, brings me so much joy and the added bonus of the crutches really is just what makes me, me now," she shared.