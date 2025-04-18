Watch this insanely accurate recreation of legendary 'Dirty Dancing' routine
Best birthday ever? We think so.
You'd likely be hard pressed to find a woman born in the early 80s that hasn't memorized nearly every line from the iconic movie Dirty Dancing. Many spent hours in front of a mirror practicing every dance Baby had to learn so they could don their flowy dress to give their spins the perfect amount of realism. An entire generation is transported when those famous words, "now, I've had the time of my life...," croon over a speaker no matter where they are.
A woman from Portugal decided she was going to become Baby for her 40th birthday party and she was not messing around. The woman, Raquel, uploaded the video to her social media page Miolo Mole e Bitoca.
Raquel stands in what appears to be a dance hall decorated to look like the infamous last dance that closes out "Dirty Dancing." She's in a pink dress that looks nearly identical to Baby's and that familiar tune starts to play. The camera pans to her partner dressed like Johnny Castle in all black, and yes, they did the dance step by step.
@miolomoleebitoca Meus 40 anos tema Dirty Dancing #dirtydancing #dirtydancingchallenge #patrickswayze ♬ Dirty Dancing: (I've Had) The Time Of My Life - Dynamite
A large screen was set up right behind them playing the dance scene behind the pair as the nailed the dance. Now, they didn't disclose if they practiced the lift in a lake to stay completely true to the movie, but they nailed it nonetheless. Commenters on the internet are absolutely delighted with the recreation of the famous dance.
"Now y'all did that. Man y'all put a smile on my face. Dirty Dancing is my all time favorite movie," someone says.
"I've never smiled like a Cheshire cat as much as I just did watching that! Proper cheese but I loved it," one person writes.
Who wouldn't want to recreate this?media2.giphy.com
"Not me bawling my eyes out and smiling so big, this is everything! One of my all time favorite movies and you can tell you's had so much fun and share so much love for one another," another commenter cries.
There was also a lot of praise for Raquel's dance partner.
"If my next husband doesn't perform dirty dancing lie this with me thenI don't want him. This was amazing," one person gushed.
Another said, "the fact that your man would do that for you is amazing. He seemed so happy making you happy."
Such a lovely sentiment. find yourself a partner who makes life a dance, and doesn't let anybody put you in a corner!
And by the way, if you're looking to do your own recreation of this iconic dance, here's a fun tutorial:
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
This article originally appeared last year. It has since been updated.