Dana Carvey's Joe Biden impersonation is so perfect he should be back on 'SNL'

Dana Carvey's Joe Biden impersonation is so perfect he should be back on 'SNL'
via Joe Biden / Flickr

Let's face it, "Saturday Night Live" nailed it when they chose Alec Baldwin to play Donald Trump on the show, but they missed the mark casting Jim Carrey as Joe Biden. Carrey's Biden was all-over-the-map, sometimes he was a doddering old man, other times he bounced around, making finger guns and acting like a 1930's brawler.

This season, Carrey was replaced by cast member Alex Moffat and the results, so far, haven't been very memorable. In the past, Jason Sudeikis, Woody Harrelson, John Mulaney, and Kevin Nealon have all taken a shot at playing Biden on "SNL."


Former "SNL" cast member Dana Carvey appears to have found the secret sauce to impersonating Biden and it's so good that he should return to the show as the president.

Why not?

Maya Rudolph rejoined the cast to play Kamala Harris. Carvey was probably best known on 'SNL' for his impersonation of George H.W. Bush which was the gold standard during his presidency.

He also famously played the Church Lady and Garth on "Wayne's World."

Carvey debuted his Biden impersonation on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Tuesday. Carvey says his impersonation is the one you see at a town hall. That's the more empathetic version of Biden that we've seen a lot of since the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I do him at the town hall when he's like the gentle father to the country and he looks like the alien who came off the spaceship in 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind,'" Carvey explained to host Colbert. He also peppers in Biden's unique ability to lose his train of thought mid-sentence.

"Folks, c'mon. Folks, let's get real here. You know, we've got to do the thing," Carvey said while squinting his eyes. "We did with Barack, we did the deal. And, you know, my dad, you know, lost his job in Scranton. No joke! No joke, I'm not being a wise guy here. I said, 'Pops, why did you lose it?' He said, 'Joe, I did.' My mom said, 'That's the cookie that crumbles."

People contain multitudes, so the best impersonators seem to focus on one aspect of their subject's personality. Carvey's approach is similar to the one taken by master Trump impersonator James Austin Johnson, who focuses on Trump's behavior at rallies. His initial attempts at impersonating Trump targeted his bigotry, but he soon realized that that's more bothersome than funny to most.

Carvey also did his Dr. Anthony Fauci impersonation on the episode. To Carvey, Fauci comes off as "kind of a tough guy." Here, he imagines what a conversation between Fauci and Paul McCartney would sound like.


Man's through-the-wall piano duet with a mystery neighbor became a beautiful love story

Giorgio Lo Porto/TikTok

Sometimes the right two people come along at the right time in each other's lives, and a story for the ages is born. But it's rare that we get to see such stories captured in real-time.

This time we're lucky. In a silent saga befitting a Pixar short film—complete with soundtrack—a TikToker and his mystery neighbor have taken us all on a beautiful journey of music, love, longing, and loss.

Giorgio Lo Porto is an Italian living in London, and on February 6, he shared a video of his new neighbor playing piano. The music is muffled behind their shared wall, but clear enough to hear. Lo Porto wrote that he left a note for the mystery neighbor, telling them he loved their music and asking if they could play "My Heart Will Go On." And so they did.

@giorgio_lp_ ##fyp ##foryou ##piano ##uk ##love ##neighbour ##talent ##foryoupage
♬ original sound - Giorgio Lo Porto

Lo Porto left another note suggesting that they play something together, each in their own apartments. A call-and-response duet of sorts. He didn't know if they'd do it, or if they'd forget when the time came. He also said he himself hadn't played in months. But he started playing at 2pm, and as soon as he stopped, the neighbor began.

@giorgio_lp_ It was really fun ##fyp ##foryou ##music ##piano ##neighbour ##duet ##love ##foryoupage
♬ original sound - Giorgio Lo Porto

Their duets became a weekend "meet up," playing back and forth through their shared wall. Seems like a perfect meet-cute in a romantic comedy, doesn't it?

@giorgio_lp_ Lockdown weekends hit different now 🎶 ##fyp ##foryou ##music ##love ##lockdown ##piano ##neighbour ##duet ##foryoupage
♬ original sound - Giorgio Lo Porto

On Valentine's Day, they played a duet and Lo Porto wrote "It's Valentine's Day. We're in lockdown. This was our way of saying, I don't know who you are but I'm here. You're not alone."

Then it came time for them to meet.

@giorgio_lp_ 💙 ##fyp ##foryou ##valentinesday ##love ##music ##neighbour ##piano ##foryoupage
♬ original sound - Giorgio Lo Porto

"Well, today I have met my neighbor," Lo Porto wrote in a video shared on February 21. "It was better than expected."

"His name is Emil..."

@giorgio_lp_ I wasn't surprised - I knew there was a special soul behind that wall ##fyp ##foryou ##music ##neighbour ##love ##piano ##foryoupage
♬ original sound - Giorgio Lo Porto

"He is 78 years old, originally from Poland. This is his temporary accommodation while he waits for his house to be sold."

"He lost his wife in December due to COVID," Lo Porto shared. "And all he has left is the piano. And the reason why he plays at 2pm every weekend is because his wife loved it."

"He thanked me for keeping him motivated and less lonely. And I promised that I'll play with him until he moves out."

"He is camera shy," he added. "But I'll try again when he's ready."

@giorgio_lp_ We feel the love from all of you ##fyp ##foryou ##piano ##music ##neighbour ##uk ##foryoypage
♬ original sound - Giorgio Lo Porto

Lo Porto shared that Emil is "a special soul" and that "he is fine now, healing." And his piano playing is just gorgeous.

Playing with Emil inspired Lo Porto to write his own song. "I woke up with 3 notes in my head," he wrote on February 27.

@giorgio_lp_ ##fyp ##foryou ##piano ##neighbours ##love ##music ##motivation ##foryoupage
♬ original sound - Giorgio Lo Porto

He added some string orchestration to it and called it "Dear Emil." It's the first song he's ever written.

"When I wrote this piece I started picturing Emil's life," he wrote. "A 78 y.o. widower who lost his wife due to this stupid virus. Spending days at home alone due to lockdown. Looking forward to play her favourite piano songs at 2pm every weekend, until a note appeared on his door. A letter showing he was heard and not alone. And a new friendship started. Two pianos between a wall, not knowing who was playing. But it didn't matter."

"You can be the light of somebody else's darkness. So keep shining."

@giorgio_lp_ Dear Emil ##fyp ##foryou ##piano ##music ##original ##neighbour ##love ##foryoupa
♬ original sound - Giorgio Lo Porto

On February 26, Lo Porto announced that Emil was moving out the following week, and shared their last weekend duet—the much requested "Moonlight Sonata."

He said Emil still didn't want to be on camera, but said he was much happier and thanked everyone who had been watching their duets. Lo Porto promised he would keep playing for him on the weekends.

@giorgio_lp_ It's been a great journey ##fyp ##foryou ##piano ##music ##neighbour ##love ##foryoupage
♬ original sound - Giorgio Lo Porto

It would be lovely if the story ended there, but it doesn't. (May need a tissue now if you haven't already grabbed one.)

Lo Porto shared on March 14th that he'd received word that Emil had passed away in his sleep: "And now he is reunited with his wife."

"Dear Emil," he wrote. "I knew very little about you, but you changed my life. You gave me back my passion, and we shared that with the world. You'll be in my heart. I'll keep playing, thinking of how powerful music can be. You said I was your light, but you've been mine too. Bye, Emil."

@giorgio_lp_ Bye Emil 💛 ##fyp ##foryou ##music ##neighbours ##piano ##love ##foryoupage
♬ original sound - Giorgio Lo Porto

If you needed a good cry today, hope that helped. And if you needed a reminder that humans can be wonderful and life can connect us in beautiful and mysterious ways, now you've got one.

Lo Porto says he will have a full version of "Dear Emil" up on YouTube soon. You can listen to it on Spotify as well.

